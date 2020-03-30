Metodologia de la Investigación Social 2 clase 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clase 2 Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel “La obtención de la Información”
 Recordemos los momentos de realización de un Proyecto de investigación según D’ancona Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp..
 En esta clase trabajaremos el momento de las estrategias y técnicas de recolección de datos. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Es...
Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp Técnicas de investigación Conjunto de Procedimientos Herramientas recoger Información generar...
Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp. Instrumentos de medición Permite operacionalizar variables Registra datos Capturan la realid...
 Sitios de internet  Buscadores  Directorios  Bases de datos  Archivos y bibliotecas  Direcciones web de bibliotecas...
Consejos para una buena recolección:  Armado previo de la estructura del dato.  Construcción/selección/puesta a punto de...
 El Trabajo de Campo Estudio en contacto directo con la comunidad, personas o motivo de estudio. Debe realizarse una prue...
 Observación  Entrevista  Escalas de medición de actitudes y opiniones  Cuestionario  Recopilación documental  Socio...
Observación documental análisis de documentos análisis del contenido Observación directa extensiva encuestas por sondeos O...
Sujeto que observa: observador Sujeto observado Medios - sentidos Marco Teórico (sirve de guía) Prof. Dra. Beatriz Ken...
 Tener objetivos bien determinados  Explicitar el marco teórico  Tener una lista de guía de cotejo/ control de lo que s...
Según los medios Estructurada No estructurada Según el modo de participación del observador no participante (Obs. Reportaj...
Según el número de observadores individual en equipo todos obs. todo cada uno obs un aspecto red de observadores Según el ...
 El Diario  El Cuaderno de notas  Cuadros de trabajo cuadros para el registro de  hechos que no provienen de obs direc...
 Información independiente del deseo de ser proporcionada.  Estudio de hechos y fenómenos dentro del contexto.  Estudio...
 Peligro de proyección de observador sobre lo observado (ecuación personal)  Dificultades para distinguir entre los hech...
 La Entrevista es la comunicación interpersonal establecida entre investigador y el sujeto de estudio a fin de obtener re...
 EL ENTREVISTADO deberá ser siempre una persona que interese a la comunidad. El entrevistado es la persona que tiene algu...
 Obtener información de individuos y grupos  Facilitar la recolección de información  Es una herramienta y una técnica ...
 Eficaz para obtener datos relevantes y significativos desde el punto de vista de las ciencias sociales.  La informacón ...
 Limitaciones en la expresión oral por parte del entrevistador y entrevistado.  Dificultad para nivelar y darle el mismo...
 Aborde gradualmente al interrogado, creando una corriente de amistad, identificación y cordialidad.  Ayude al interroga...
 Entrevista estructurada  Entrevista no estructurada  Entrevista en Profundidad  Entrevista Enfocada:  Entrevista Foc...
Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp. Diseño de la entrevista 1) Definir objetivos de la entrevista 2) Muestreo de personas a entr...
 Sirven para medir actitudes  Una actitud es una predisposición aprendida consistentemente de una manera favorable o des...
 Escalamiento tipo Likert  Diferencial semántico  Escalograma de Guttman Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 29
 Consiste en un conjunto de ítems presentados en forma de afirmaciones o juicios ante los cuales se pide la reacción de l...
 “Las afirmaciones que voy a leerle son opiniones con las que algunas personas están de acuerdo y otras en desacuerdo. Vo...
 “El personal de la Dirección de este establecimiento se caracteriza por la buena disposición para resolver los problemas...
 Consiste en una serie de adjetivos extremos que califican a la actitud ante los cuales se solicita la reacción del sujet...
 Sabroso __ __ __ __ __ __ __ insípido  Rico __ __ __ __ __ __ __ pobre  Suave __ __ __ __ __ __ __ áspero Prof. Dra. B...
 Está constituída por afirmaciones las cuales poseen las mismas características que en el caso de Likert.  Pero en este ...
Si quisiéramos medir la calidad educativa podríamos plantear:  “La calidad educativa debe manifestarse en el PEI”  “La c...
 Consiste en un conjunto de preguntas respecto a una o más variables a medir. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel37
 Cerradas contienen categorías o alternativas de respuesta que han sido delimitadas. Pueden ser dicotómicas (dos alternat...
 Son fáciles de codificar y preparar para su análisis.  Requieren menor esfuerzo por parte de los respondientes Prof. Dr...
 Limitan las respuestas de la muestra.  Muchas veces ninguna de las categorías describe con exactitud lo que las persona...
 Abiertas No delimitan de antemano las alternativas de respuesta. El número de categorías no se puede anticipar. Prof. Dr...
 Son útiles cuando no tenemos información sobre posibles respuestas.  Ofrecen libertad de elección al respondiente.  So...
 Son difíciles de codificar, clasificar y preparar para su análisis.  Requieren mayor esfuerzo por parte del respondient...
 Las necesarias para obtener la información deseada o medir una variable. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel44
 Deben ser claras y comprensibles  No deben incomodar al respondiente.  Deben referirse a un solo aspecto.  No deben i...
 Es una estrategia de investigación de enfoque cuantitativo basada en las declaraciones verbales de una población concret...
 Permite obtener información de casi todo tipo de información  Gran capacidad de estandarizar datos para su tratamiento ...
 No permite analizar con profundidad temas complejos  No permite establecer estimaciones para áreas pequeñas  Requiere ...
Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp. Técnica Instrumento Herramienta Registro EEncuesta Cuestionario Formato Digital Impreso
Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.. Demográfica Edad, sexo, lugar de residencia, etc Ocupación, salario, ingresos, movilidad so...
Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.. Determinar poblaciones y muestras Diseño y prueba de cuestionario Aplicación de cuestionari...
 Preguntas elaboradas / de intelectuales  Preguntas que incomoden o irriten  Preguntas que lleven negaciones o confusas...
 OBJETIVO: Conocer datos para describir una realidad  Descripción: Búsqueda selectiva de documentos (censo, memorias, pr...
 Estrategias del análisis sociológico para el estudio de los grupos humanos.  Ejemplo: sociograma Prof. Dra. Beatriz Ken...
Técnica para estudiar y analizar la comunicación de un manera más o menos objetiva, sistemática y cuantitativa. La comunic...
Describir tendencias en el contenido de la comunicación. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 56
Develar diferencias en el contenido de la comunicación. Comparar mensajes, niveles y medios de comunicación. Auditar el co...
Exponer técnicas publicitarias o de propaganda. Medir la claridad de los mensajes. Descubrir estilos de comunicación. Iden...
 FORO DE DISCUSION: Ver la película LA SAL DE LA TIERRA de Sebastián Salgado https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wz8f7fPIyU ...
 TRABAJO PRÁCTICO 2  Responder al cuestionario (ver clases 1 y 2) Enviar cuestionario a metodologiasocialcampana@yahoo.c...
 Enviar consultas a metodologiasocialcampana@yahoo.com o mensaje por aula virtual Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.
  1. 1. Clase 2 Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel “La obtención de la Información”
  2. 2.  Recordemos los momentos de realización de un Proyecto de investigación según D’ancona Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp..
  3. 3.  En esta clase trabajaremos el momento de las estrategias y técnicas de recolección de datos. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp..
  4. 4. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp Técnicas de investigación Conjunto de Procedimientos Herramientas recoger Información generar analizar presentar para
  5. 5. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp. Instrumentos de medición Permite operacionalizar variables Registra datos Capturan la realidad Estandarizan y cuantifican datos
  6. 6.  Sitios de internet  Buscadores  Directorios  Bases de datos  Archivos y bibliotecas  Direcciones web de bibliotecas Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 8
  7. 7. Consejos para una buena recolección:  Armado previo de la estructura del dato.  Construcción/selección/puesta a punto del instrumento de recolección.  Planificación del trabajo de campo  Sistematización/ ordenamiento de la recolección. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 9
  8. 8.  El Trabajo de Campo Estudio en contacto directo con la comunidad, personas o motivo de estudio. Debe realizarse una prueba previa del instrumento y procedimientos. Debe prepararse a la comunidad o grupo que se hará la investigación. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 10
  9. 9.  Observación  Entrevista  Escalas de medición de actitudes y opiniones  Cuestionario  Recopilación documental  Sociometría  Análisis de contenido Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel Prof. Dr. Alberto Carli, MSc 11
  10. 10. Observación documental análisis de documentos análisis del contenido Observación directa extensiva encuestas por sondeos Observación directa intensiva entrevistas/ inter-view test y medición de actitudes observación participante Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel Prof. Dr. Alberto Carli, MSc 12
  11. 11. Sujeto que observa: observador Sujeto observado Medios - sentidos Marco Teórico (sirve de guía) Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 13
  12. 12.  Tener objetivos bien determinados  Explicitar el marco teórico  Tener una lista de guía de cotejo/ control de lo que se pretende investigar.  Anticipar problemas prácticos de campo.  Realizar un trabajo responsable y sistemático  Tener un nivel de comprensión empática de la realidad.  Tener personas claves en terreno.  Tener un registro de impresiones subjetivas. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel14
  13. 13. Según los medios Estructurada No estructurada Según el modo de participación del observador no participante (Obs. Reportaje/ manifestaciones/asambleas) participante natural (pertenece) artificial o antropológica Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 15
  14. 14. Según el número de observadores individual en equipo todos obs. todo cada uno obs un aspecto red de observadores Según el lugar donde se realiza en la vida real (trabajo de campo) en laboratorio Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel16
  15. 15.  El Diario  El Cuaderno de notas  Cuadros de trabajo cuadros para el registro de  hechos que no provienen de obs directa cuadros para determinar medidas de actitudes y opiniones cuadros para asentar funcionamiento de instituciones  Mapas  Dispositivos mecánicos de registros (Fotografía/Video/Grabador) Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel17
  16. 16.  Información independiente del deseo de ser proporcionada.  Estudio de hechos y fenómenos dentro del contexto.  Estudio sin intermediarios. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel18
  17. 17.  Peligro de proyección de observador sobre lo observado (ecuación personal)  Dificultades para distinguir entre los hechos observados y la interpretación de los hechos.  Influencia del observador sobre el observado (inhibición-modificación del campo)  Peligro de generalizaciones no válidas. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 19
  18. 18.  La Entrevista es la comunicación interpersonal establecida entre investigador y el sujeto de estudio a fin de obtener respuestas verbales a los interrogantes planteados sobre el tema propuesto. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel20
  19. 19.  EL ENTREVISTADO deberá ser siempre una persona que interese a la comunidad. El entrevistado es la persona que tiene alguna idea o alguna experiencia importante que transmitir.  EL ENTREVISTADOR es el que dirige la Entrevista debe dominar el dialogo, presenta al entrevistado y el tema principal, hace preguntas adecuadas y cierra la Entrevista. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 21
  20. 20.  Obtener información de individuos y grupos  Facilitar la recolección de información  Es una herramienta y una técnica extremadamente flexible, capaz de adaptarse a cualquier condición, situación, personas, permitiendo la posibilidad de aclarar preguntas, orientar la investigación y resolver las dificultades que pueden encontrar la persona entrevistada. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel Prof. Dr. Alberto Carli, MSc 22
  21. 21.  Eficaz para obtener datos relevantes y significativos desde el punto de vista de las ciencias sociales.  La informacón es superior a aquella que se limita a la lectura de respuesta escrita.  Se pueden captar los gestos, los tonos de voz, los énfasis, etc., que aportan una importante información sobre el tema y las personas entrevistadas.  Son los mismos actores sociales quienes nos proporcionan los datos relativos a sus conductas, opiniones, deseos, actitudes, expectativas, etc. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 23
  22. 22.  Limitaciones en la expresión oral por parte del entrevistador y entrevistado.  Dificultad para nivelar y darle el mismo peso a todas las respuestas.  Es muy común encontrar personas que mientan, deforman o exageran las respuestas.  Muchas personas se inhiben ante un entrevistador.  Existen muchos tema tabúes entre las personas, algunos de los cuales producen rechazo cuando se trata de responder preguntas concretas. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel24
  23. 23.  Aborde gradualmente al interrogado, creando una corriente de amistad, identificación y cordialidad.  Ayude al interrogado para que se sienta seguro u locuaz.  Déjelo concluir su relato ayúdelo luego a completarlo concretando fechas y hechos.  Procure formular las preguntas con frases fácilmente comprensibles, existen formulaciones embarazosas con carácter personal o privado.  Actúe con espontaneidad y franqueza, y no con astucias o rodeos. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 25
  24. 24.  Entrevista estructurada  Entrevista no estructurada  Entrevista en Profundidad  Entrevista Enfocada:  Entrevista Focalizada: (focus group) Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 26
  25. 25. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp. Diseño de la entrevista 1) Definir objetivos de la entrevista 2) Muestreo de personas a entrevistar 3) Diseño del cuestionario 1) Consertar contactos y encuentros 2) Realizar la entrevista 3) Registrar la información 1) Ordenar, Categorizar y codifcar datos 2)Crear una matriz de datos 3)Sacar conclusiones Desarrollo de la entrevista Análisis e interpretación de datos
  26. 26.  Sirven para medir actitudes  Una actitud es una predisposición aprendida consistentemente de una manera favorable o desfavorable respecto a un objeto o sus símbolos Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 28
  27. 27.  Escalamiento tipo Likert  Diferencial semántico  Escalograma de Guttman Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 29
  28. 28.  Consiste en un conjunto de ítems presentados en forma de afirmaciones o juicios ante los cuales se pide la reacción de los sujetos a los que se le administra.  Las afirmaciones califican la actitud que se está midiendo.  Deben expresar sólo una reacción lógica.  Es recomendable que no excedan las 20 palabras. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 30
  29. 29.  “Las afirmaciones que voy a leerle son opiniones con las que algunas personas están de acuerdo y otras en desacuerdo. Voy a pedirle por favor que me diga qué tan de acuerdo está usted con cada una de estas opiniones.” Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel Prof. Dr. Alberto Carli, MSc 31
  30. 30.  “El personal de la Dirección de este establecimiento se caracteriza por la buena disposición para resolver los problemas.” 1) Muy de acuerdo 2) De acuerdo 3) Ni de acuerdo, ni en desacuerdo 4) En desacuerdo 5) Muy en desacuerdo Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel32
  31. 31.  Consiste en una serie de adjetivos extremos que califican a la actitud ante los cuales se solicita la reacción del sujeto.  Debe observarse que los adjetivos son extremos/bipolares y que entre ellos hay siete opciones de respuestas. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 33
  32. 32.  Sabroso __ __ __ __ __ __ __ insípido  Rico __ __ __ __ __ __ __ pobre  Suave __ __ __ __ __ __ __ áspero Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 34
  33. 33.  Está constituída por afirmaciones las cuales poseen las mismas características que en el caso de Likert.  Pero en este caso se mide una única dimensión. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 35
  34. 34. Si quisiéramos medir la calidad educativa podríamos plantear:  “La calidad educativa debe manifestarse en el PEI”  “La calidad educativa debe evidenciarse sólo en las actividades aúlicas”  “La calidad educativa debe evidenciarse en el rendimiento del alumno.” Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 36
  35. 35.  Consiste en un conjunto de preguntas respecto a una o más variables a medir. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel37
  36. 36.  Cerradas contienen categorías o alternativas de respuesta que han sido delimitadas. Pueden ser dicotómicas (dos alternativas) o de varias alternativas Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel38
  37. 37.  Son fáciles de codificar y preparar para su análisis.  Requieren menor esfuerzo por parte de los respondientes Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel39
  38. 38.  Limitan las respuestas de la muestra.  Muchas veces ninguna de las categorías describe con exactitud lo que las personas tienen en mente.  La preparación requiere del pensamiento anticipatorio del investigador. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 40
  39. 39.  Abiertas No delimitan de antemano las alternativas de respuesta. El número de categorías no se puede anticipar. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 41
  40. 40.  Son útiles cuando no tenemos información sobre posibles respuestas.  Ofrecen libertad de elección al respondiente.  Son útiles en las entrevistas en profundidad. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 42
  41. 41.  Son difíciles de codificar, clasificar y preparar para su análisis.  Requieren mayor esfuerzo por parte del respondiente.  Pueden presentar sesgos relacionados al nivel educativo, capacidad de expresión o características personales del respondiente. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 43
  42. 42.  Las necesarias para obtener la información deseada o medir una variable. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel44
  43. 43.  Deben ser claras y comprensibles  No deben incomodar al respondiente.  Deben referirse a un solo aspecto.  No deben incluir las respuestas.  No deben apoyarse en Instituciones, ideas respaldadas socialmente ni evidencia comprobada.  Cuidar el orden cuando hay alternativas de respuestas.  Adaptar el lenguaje al contexto socio-cultural del respondiente. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 45
  44. 44.  Es una estrategia de investigación de enfoque cuantitativo basada en las declaraciones verbales de una población concreta.  Puede utilizarse de forma aislada, o en conjunción con otras estrategias de investigación.  Sus resultados mejoran cuando en su realización han intervenido otras estrategias, ya en fases precedentes o en fases posteriores a su desarrollo (en la validación e interpretación de los resultados de encuesta). Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.
  45. 45.  Permite obtener información de casi todo tipo de información  Gran capacidad de estandarizar datos para su tratamiento estadístico  Relativamente económica  Mayor rapidez para la obtención de resultados Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.
  46. 46.  No permite analizar con profundidad temas complejos  No permite establecer estimaciones para áreas pequeñas  Requiere de un trabajo de profesionales con conocimientos de teoría y experiencia  Podemos encontrar rechazo en su administración Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.
  47. 47. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp. Técnica Instrumento Herramienta Registro EEncuesta Cuestionario Formato Digital Impreso
  48. 48. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.. Demográfica Edad, sexo, lugar de residencia, etc Ocupación, salario, ingresos, movilidad social, etc Conductas Participación social, actividades culturales, innovación, habitos, etc Opiniones Actitudes Preferencias afectivas, representaciones, creencias, predisposiciones Socioeconómicas
  49. 49. Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.. Determinar poblaciones y muestras Diseño y prueba de cuestionario Aplicación de cuestionario y recolección de datos Análisis de datos
  50. 50.  Preguntas elaboradas / de intelectuales  Preguntas que incomoden o irriten  Preguntas que lleven negaciones o confusas  Preguntas demasiado abiertas  Preguntas complejas Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp
  51. 51.  OBJETIVO: Conocer datos para describir una realidad  Descripción: Búsqueda selectiva de documentos (censo, memorias, programas, etc.) que pudieran aportar datos sobre las necesidades, recursos o intereses del grupo, institución, población u objetos del estudio  Desarrollo: Búsqueda de recursos escritos, selección de aquellos que pudieran aportar información realmente relacionada con nuestro interés, lectura y síntesis de los datos. Estos datos suelen estar en los Ayuntamientos, asociaciones, entidades, etc.  Observaciones: Siempre podemos contar con documentación existente sobre el grupo o comunidad de estudio. Aunque no puede ser lo único a utilizar, pueden ayudarnos a tener una primera aproximación. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 53
  52. 52.  Estrategias del análisis sociológico para el estudio de los grupos humanos.  Ejemplo: sociograma Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 54
  53. 53. Técnica para estudiar y analizar la comunicación de un manera más o menos objetiva, sistemática y cuantitativa. La comunicación es analizada en su contexto. Es una técnica de recolección y Análisis. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 55
  54. 54. Describir tendencias en el contenido de la comunicación. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 56
  55. 55. Develar diferencias en el contenido de la comunicación. Comparar mensajes, niveles y medios de comunicación. Auditar el contenido de la comunicación y compararlo contra estándares u objetivos. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel57
  56. 56. Exponer técnicas publicitarias o de propaganda. Medir la claridad de los mensajes. Descubrir estilos de comunicación. Identificar intenciones, apelaciones y características de comunicadores. Prof. Dra. Beatriz Kennel 58
  57. 57.  FORO DE DISCUSION: Ver la película LA SAL DE LA TIERRA de Sebastián Salgado https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wz8f7fPIyU y participar en el foro de intercambio Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp..
  58. 58.  TRABAJO PRÁCTICO 2  Responder al cuestionario (ver clases 1 y 2) Enviar cuestionario a metodologiasocialcampana@yahoo.com Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp..
  59. 59.  Enviar consultas a metodologiasocialcampana@yahoo.com o mensaje por aula virtual Prof Dra Beatriz Kennel, Esp.
  60. 60.  - Cea D’ Ancona, M.; Metodología cuantitativa. Estrategias y técnicas de investigación social. Editorial Síntesis, Madrid, 1998. Cap.7 “La encuesta como estrategia de investigación.”  - Taylor y Bogdan; Introducción a los métodos cualitativos de investigación, Editorial Paidós, Buenos Aires, 1986. Cap.2 “La observación participante. Preparación del trabajo de campo”, Cap. 3 “La observación participante en el campo” y Cap. 4 “La entrevista en profundidad.” 62
  61. 61.  “Metodología de la investigación” Hernández Sampieri , Fernández Collado y otros.Ed. Mac Graw Hill , México 1994 www.mhle.com/sociales/hernandez4e  “Bases epistemológicas para la investigación científica” Carli, A. Ed. Biblos Bs As. 2014  “Epistemología y Metodología . Elementos para una teoría de la investigación científica”  Samaja, J Ed. Eudeba Bs As 2001  “La Ciencia como herramienta. Guia para la investigación y la realización de informes, monografías y tesis cientìficas.” Carli, A. Ed. Biblos, Bs As. 2008 63

×