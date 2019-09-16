Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best new biographies Lawyer X best new biographies Lawyer X | autobiography audiobooks read by Jake Banks Lawyer X | best ...
best new biographies Lawyer X An American Lawyer in Paris Jail . . . A bright young Texas lawyer determined to make it on ...
best new biographies Lawyer X Written By: Jake Banks Narrated By: Sean Patrick Hopkins Publisher: Tantor Media Date: Decem...
best new biographies Lawyer X Download Full Version Lawyer XAudio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best new biographies Lawyer X

4 views

Published on

best new biographies Lawyer X | autobiography audiobooks read by Jake Banks Lawyer X | best audiobooks Lawyer X

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best new biographies Lawyer X

  1. 1. best new biographies Lawyer X best new biographies Lawyer X | autobiography audiobooks read by Jake Banks Lawyer X | best audiobooks Lawyer X LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best new biographies Lawyer X An American Lawyer in Paris Jail . . . A bright young Texas lawyer determined to make it on his own leaves the DA's Office to pursue a career as a criminal defense attorney. Just months later, he finds himself at the center of an international Ecstasy drug trafficking ring. As a charismatic negotiator, Lawyer X ignores danger and resurrects a deal gone bad. Caught red-handed in Paris, France, he lands in prison indefinitely. Isolated from his culture and marked as l'Americain, he is focused on staying alive at a time when Anglo-Franco relations are at an all-time low. Facing years in French prison and multiple life terms in the United States, Lawyer X must protect his best friend's innocence and salvage his own dignity. His mentor, a legendary Dallas attorney, fights to keep him from becoming a casualty in the War on Drugs.
  3. 3. best new biographies Lawyer X Written By: Jake Banks Narrated By: Sean Patrick Hopkins Publisher: Tantor Media Date: December 2018 Duration: 8 hours 57 minutes
  4. 4. best new biographies Lawyer X Download Full Version Lawyer XAudio OR Get now

×