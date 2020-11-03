Download Book Online Haikyu!!, Vol. 27 *PDF_Full*

Shoyo Hinata is out to prove that in volleyball you don't need to be tall to fly!Ever since he saw the legendary player known as ?the Little Giant? compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else? Round one of the Spring Tournament begins! Karasuno faces off against Tsubakihara Academy, a team that?s come to nationals for the second year in a row. Karasuno?s difficulty navigating the court in such a huge gymnasium quickly becomes apparent, and the one suffering most is Kageyama! Plus, the Tsubakihara players aren?t pushovers, and they have a secret weapon!

