Live listening Escape Room games

The Red Triangle A Live Listening Escape Room for English learners @grahamstanley
Where are we? What do the symbols mean? What do we do?
YOU HAVE ESCAPED! WELL DONE! THE END
DESIGNING YOUR OWN https://escaperoomelt.wordpress.com/ 1) Learning objectives / language to be learned or practised 2) St...
OTHER ONLINE ESCAPE ROOM GAMES https://michelleworganelt.wordpress.com/2020/04/24/save-the-planet-a-digital-adventure/
WANT MORE? https://escaperoomelt.wordpress.com/ https://escaperoomelt.slack.com/
Slides used during the workshop for Jamie Keddie's Fishbowl community in May 2020

CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
