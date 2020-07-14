Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESCUELA DEEDUCACIONBASICA “LAMERCED” II QUIMESTRTE TELETRABAJO MI PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL Nombre del Estudiante: Jonathan C...
Lineamientos del portafolio 1. El portafolio estudiantil se evalúa como producto final del período establecido en el régim...
¿Qué es SCRATCH? La programación es el el nuevo lenguaje que todos necesitamos conocer si queremos tener una buena compren...
TRABAJO 1 Instalar el programa.
TRABAJO 2 Aprender a dominar los códigos en el objeto.
TRABAJO 3 Aprender a realizar un pequeño juego con los códigos.
TRABAJO 4 Seguir poniendo códigos para el siguiente objeto.
TRABAJO 5 Crear un juego con mejores o aplicando mas códigos para realizar un buen juego.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyectos decimo

28 views

Published on

PORTAFOLIO DE PROYECTOS ESCOLARES-DECIMO AÑO
TEMA ROBOTICA (Programación en bloques-SCRATCH)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyectos decimo

  1. 1. ESCUELA DEEDUCACIONBASICA “LAMERCED” II QUIMESTRTE TELETRABAJO MI PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL Nombre del Estudiante: Jonathan Calle AÑO EGB: Decimo “A” DOCENTE: ING. Luis Guilcacundo Asignatura/s: Proyectos escolares Periodo Academico 2019-2020
  2. 2. Lineamientos del portafolio 1. El portafolio estudiantil se evalúa como producto final del período establecido en el régimen Sierra- Amazonía, es decir, hasta el 30 de Junio 2020. 2. El mecanismo de entrega del portafolio estudiantil será definido en articulación con y de acuerdo con las disposiciones del Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE). 3. La nota del portafolio estudiantil equivale a una única nota que corresponde al segundo quimestre en régimen Sierra-Amazonía del año lectivo 2019-2020. Esta nota se promediará con la obtenida por el/la estudiante en el primer quimestre. 4. La nota del portafolio estudiantil se evaluará por medio de la rúbrica propuesta. 5. Todos/as los/las estudiantes que entreguen su portafolio estudiantil tendrán una nota mínima de7/10, enmarcados en el contexto de la emergencia. Siendo esta la condición que evidencie su promoción al siguiente año de escolaridad. 6. La rúbrica propuesta será el insumo para evaluar los tres (3) puntos restantes para completar la nota de 10/10. 7. Cada semana el/la estudiante, deberá recopilar las evidencias de los aprendizajes, pudiendo estos ser: escritos, dibujos, experimentos, manualidades, etc. 8. La categoría de participación será evaluada por la familia del/la estudiante, de acuerdo con los parámetros establecidos en la rúbrica de evaluación. 9. Las categorías de contenido y presentación serán evaluadas por el/los docentes a cargo, de acuerdo con los parámetros establecidos en la rúbrica de evaluación
  3. 3. ¿Qué es SCRATCH? La programación es el el nuevo lenguaje que todos necesitamos conocer si queremos tener una buena comprensión del mundo actual y sobre todo del que viene así como buenas oportunidades laborales. se calcula que cerca del 50% de los puestos de trabajo que conocemos hoy en día desaparecerán y en buena medida serán sustituidos por la industria del software y al robótica. De este modo Scratch se convierte en una gran herramienta para comprender los conceptos y la lógica de la programación. además lo hace abordando su aprendizaje desde un punto de vista lúdico para evitar el rechazo inicial que para muchas personas suponen los entornos de programación más clásicos. Ventajas para el desarrollo del niño Si hay un entorno en el que Scratch esta especialmente indicado, es en el de la enseñanza de la programación a los niños, por ese componente lúdico del que hemos hablado antes. Pod´riamos agrupar una serie de ventajas que su uso proporciona a los niños: • Desarrollar el pensamiento lógico. • Desarrollar métodos para solucionar problemas de manera metódica y ordenada • Desarrollar el hábito de hacer autodiagnosis con respecto a su trabajo • Desarrollar la capacidad de poner en duda las ideas de uno mismo • Tener la posibilidad de obtener resultados complejos a partir de ideas simples • Trabajar cada cual a su ritmo en función de sus propias competencias • Aprender y asumir conceptos matemáticos: coordenadas, variables, algoritmos, aleatoriedad • Aprender los fundamentos de la programación • Usar distintos medios: sonido, imagen, texto, gráfico… • Posibilitar el aprendizaje colaborativo a través del intercambio de conocimiento Conclusiones Scratch es gratuito, multiplataforma, sencillo y orientado a la introducción de los niños (y de todo aquel que quiera) en el mundo de la programación. Empezar, es tan sencillo com descargarse el programa y empezar a jugar cambiando los distintos objetos que vienen con el programa con las acciones y comportamientos que esán disponibles.
  4. 4. TRABAJO 1 Instalar el programa.
  5. 5. TRABAJO 2 Aprender a dominar los códigos en el objeto.
  6. 6. TRABAJO 3 Aprender a realizar un pequeño juego con los códigos.
  7. 7. TRABAJO 4 Seguir poniendo códigos para el siguiente objeto.
  8. 8. TRABAJO 5 Crear un juego con mejores o aplicando mas códigos para realizar un buen juego.

×