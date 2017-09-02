РАЧУНАРСКЕ МРЕЖЕ
- Скуп два или више повезана рачунара због заједничког коришћења хардвера, софтвера и информација
ПОДЕЛА РАЧУНАРСКИХ МРЕЖА ПРЕМА ВЕЛИЧИНИ ЛОКАЛНЕ (LAN) ГЛОБАЛНЕ (WAN) ПРЕМА ТОПОЛОГИЈИ МРЕЖЕ СА ЗАЈЕДНИЧКОМ МАГИСТРАЛОМ (bu...
- ЛОКАЛНЕ (LAN) МРЕЖЕ: повезани рачунари на растојању до 1000м - ГЛОБАЛНЕ (WAN) МРЕЖЕ: преко 1000м магистрала прстен звезд...
- на серверу су сви подаци које користе остали рачунари-клијенти - сервер је стално доступан осталим рачунарима и дели и с...
- у партнерској мрежи су сви рачунари једнаких права
РАЧУНАРСКА МРЕЖА ХАРДВЕРСКА ЦЕЛИНА - РАЧУНАРИ - КОМУНИКАЦИОНИ КАНАЛИ (МЕДИЈУМИ):жице, ваздух - КОМУНИКАЦИОНИ ХАРДВЕР: мреж...
* Комуникациони канали: - служе за физичко повезивање рачунара - брзина преноса података – bps (бит по секунди) 1. ЖИЧАНЕ ...
1. ЖИЧАНЕ МРЕЖЕ: - каблови а) са упреденим жицама – парицама (две изоловане, увијене бакарне жице) - неоклопљени UTP - окл...
б) коаксијални каблови - када су рачунари на већој удаљености - завршавају се са BNC конекторима
в) оптички каблови - велики број танких, стаклених влакана - подаци се преносе светлосним таласима које емитује ласерски у...
2. БЕЖИЧНЕ МРЕЖЕ: - инфрацрвени зраци, радио таласи, сателитски пренос... - кратког (bluetooth) - средњег (wifi) - великог...
* Комуникациони хардвер: 1. МРЕЖНА КАРТИЦА 2. МРЕЖНИ УРЕЂАЈИ: - модем - хаб - свич - рутер - служи за повезивање на интерн...
1. МРЕЖНА КАРТИЦА а) ЕТЕРНЕТ – за повезивање у локалне мреже б) бежичне
2. МРЕЖНИ УРЕЂАЈИ - повезују корисничке уређаје и рачунарску мрежу у једну функционалну целину а) модем - врши конверзију ...
б) хаб - застарео уређај, ређе се користи - спаја више уређаја и ствара мрежу од два или више рачунара
в) свич (мрежни преклопник, скретница) - спаја више рачунара у мрежу и управља протоком података - користи се за мреже сре...
г) рутер (мрежни усмеривач) - међусобно повезује рачунарске мреже - у локалним мрежама је веза мреже са интернетом - свако...
* ПРОТОКОЛИ - правила на основу којих се обавља комуникација, размена података у мрежи • КОМУНИКАЦИОНИ СОФТВЕР - browseri ...
×