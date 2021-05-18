Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What As one of professional manufacturer UFO LED Grow lights, BBIER always focus customers and users actual need. Our UFO ...
is 120-277 VAC, and also the high voltage of 347-480 VAC are provide, the surge protection is 10KV. 2. The housing of UFO ...
What are the advantages of UFO Grow Light? 1. Lower operating cost and higher output, can provide strong light output and ...
2. UFO LED Grow Light 200W have the high-performance solution for the most demanding applications within a unique design. ...
About Bbier Shenzhen Bbier Lighting Co., ltd, Professional Commercial LED Lighting Supplier. It was founded in 2008 LED
luminaires manufacturing organization (Factory), Our factory has ISO9001: 2008 standard and leader in manufaturing all ser...
8.what is ufo led grow lights
8.what is ufo led grow lights
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
10 views
May. 18, 2021

8.what is ufo led grow lights

ufo led grow lights

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

8.what is ufo led grow lights

  1. 1. What As one of professional manufacturer UFO LED Grow lights, BBIER always focus customers and users actual need. Our UFO grow light are hot-selling watt for our customers from all of the world. What is UFO LED Grow Lights? 1. The UFO Grow Light have adopted full spectrum white color and red color 660nm to produce it, our normal voltage
  2. 2. is 120-277 VAC, and also the high voltage of 347-480 VAC are provide, the surge protection is 10KV. 2. The housing of UFO grow light has a die-cast aluminum construction, and the heat dissipation are very good. 3. Our LED Grow lights 200W have got the full certification of ETL DLC SAA CE ROHS and ISO 9001 that the quality is very stable and reliable.
  3. 3. What are the advantages of UFO Grow Light? 1. Lower operating cost and higher output, can provide strong light output and uniform canopy penetration, so as to obtain the maximum higher output. The footprint of vegetables is 3 x 3 feet, and the footprint of flowers is 2 x 2 feet. The multi-light connection with unified dimming function is particularly conducive to large-scale indoor and commercial planting.
  4. 4. 2. UFO LED Grow Light 200W have the high-performance solution for the most demanding applications within a unique design. UFO grow lamp can be used in many applications such as greenhouse,farm,mini garden, Hydroponic Growing,anywhere planting Flowers,Succulents,Fruits.
  5. 5. About Bbier Shenzhen Bbier Lighting Co., ltd, Professional Commercial LED Lighting Supplier. It was founded in 2008 LED
  6. 6. luminaires manufacturing organization (Factory), Our factory has ISO9001: 2008 standard and leader in manufaturing all series of innovative energy saving projects LED luminaires for United States wholesale distributor (Importer) and solution company of lighting. Mainly product categories: UFO LED High Bay Lights, LED Grow Lights, LED Post Top Lights, Solar Post Top Lights, LED Shoebox Lights, LED Stadium Lights, LED Street Lights, Solar Street Lights, LED Gas Station Lights, LED Corn Light Bulbs, LED Flood Lights, Temporary Work Lights, Explosion Proof LED Lights, LED Canopy Lights, LED Classroom Lights, LED Emergency Lights, LED Exit Signs, LED Office Lights, LED T8 Tubes, Linear LED High Bay Lights, LED Dock Lights, LED Garden Lights, LED Industrial Lights, LED Retrofit Kits, LED Wall Pack Lights, Portable LED Work Lights, Rechargeable LED Work Lights, Solar Flood Lights, Solar Lawn Lights,Solar LED Garden Lights, Solar LED Yard Lights,etc. We have 10 Years of LED Lights Development Experience, 50 LED lights patents, 200 LED Lights Certifications, all LED products have 5 Years Warranty and ETL DCL Listed... View More

×