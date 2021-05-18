5.how does smart yard solar light work

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How does Smart yard solar light work? Smart yard solar light:Ambient and decorative solar lights. Decorative solar lights,...
If you have a yard and have ever thought about lighting it at night, then you have probably heard about solar yard lights....
Let’ s take a look at the engineering application:  Solar cell voltage： A single solar cell produces a maximum of 0.45 vo...
 Solar battery ： The solar cells are wired directly to thebattery through a diode(which prevents the battery’s current fr...
enough to see, but not really bright enough to illuminate the ground to any great degree.The yard light shown here uses a ...
lights are powered by the sun, they must be placed in an area that receives full sun — ideally eight or more hours per day...
About Bbier Shenzhen Bbier Lighting Co., ltd, Professional Commercial LED Lighting Supplier. It was founded in 2008 LED lu...
patents, 200 LED Lights Certifications, all LED products have 5 Years Warranty and ETL DCL Listed... View More
  1. 1. How does Smart yard solar light work? Smart yard solar light:Ambient and decorative solar lights. Decorative solar lights, including colorful blown glass, decorative lanterns and string lights, are not as bright as solar yard lights. However, used in multiples or alongside path lights and spotlights, they can provide a warm ambient glow. What are Solar Yard Light?
  2. 2. If you have a yard and have ever thought about lighting it at night, then you have probably heard about solar yard lights. These lights are extremely interesting because they are almost like mini-satellites. They generate and store their own power during the day and then release it at night. This is just like a satellite that stores solar energy while it is on the sunny side of the planet and then uses that energy when it’s on the dark side.Solar Yard Lights which can be pushed into the ground alongside a walkway to softly illuminate the path at night.In this article, you will learn exactly how it happens! Now let’s see how the whole setup works to light your yard at night.How solar lighting works.
  3. 3. Let’ s take a look at the engineering application:  Solar cell voltage： A single solar cell produces a maximum of 0.45 volts and a varying amount of current depending on the size of the cell and the amount of light striking the surface. In a typical yard light, therefore, you need four cells wired in series. In this yard light, the four cells will produce 1.8 volts and a maximum of about 100 milliamps in full, bright sunlight.
  4. 4.  Solar battery ： The solar cells are wired directly to thebattery through a diode(which prevents the battery’s current from flowing back through the solar cell at night). A battery like this produces about 1.2 volts and can store a maximum of approximately 700 milliamp-hours. During the day, the battery charges, reaching maximum charge except on shorter winter days or days when there is heavy overcast.At night, the solar cells stop producing power. The photoresistor turns on the LED.  Photoresistor：The controller board accepts power from the solar cell and battery, as well as input from the photoresistor. It has a three-transistor circuit that turns on the LED when the photoresistor indicates darkness.It draws about 45 milliamps with the battery producing about 1.23 volts (0.055 watts). It produces about half of the light that a candle would. The Nicad battery, when fully charged, can operate the LED for about 15 hours.  Value:Half of a candle’s light is not very much, and if you have ever purchased one of these yard lights you know that it really is not enough to provide illumination. You use them more for marking a trail — they are bright
  5. 5. enough to see, but not really bright enough to illuminate the ground to any great degree.The yard light shown here uses a single LED. More expensive lights may offer a combination of an LED and a small halogen flashlight bulb. The LED is on all the time, and the light bulb turns on for a minute or two when a motion sensor detects movement. Where to use Smart yard solar light？ Smart yard solar lights are ideal for illuminating walkways far from exterior outlets, and can provide an enchanting glow along winding garden paths.It can be an ambient and decorative solar lights including colorful blown glass, decorative lanterns and string lights, are not as bright as solar path lights. However, used in multiples or alongside Smart yard solar light and spotlights, they can provide a warm ambient glow.In this article, you will learn exactly how it happens! Now let’s see how the whole setup works to light your yard at night.How solar lighting works. Photovoltaic cells absorb sunlight during the day to charge the batteries, which then light the bulb at night. Because solar
  6. 6. lights are powered by the sun, they must be placed in an area that receives full sun — ideally eight or more hours per day. Any interest in adding Solar Yard light to your business? It would be a great choice. Just have a call or contact us online, you will be pleasantly surprised to find us a good and reliable supplier, as well as interesting partner in global business.
