Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of LED Grow Lamp VS. HPS? LED Grow Lamp is a special kind of lamps that use ligh...
Compared with HPS, what are the advantages and disadvantages of LED grow light fixture? There’s a lot of debate among grow...
Are you more clearer about the the advantages and disadvantages of LED grow light vs. HPS now? Scientific selection of lig...
Bbier is a Professional Manufacturer led lighting in shenzhen city, we offer 300w 400w 500w 600w 800w 1000w 1200w 1500w LE...
About Bbier Shenzhen Bbier Lighting Co., ltd, Professional Commercial LED Lighting Supplier. It was founded in 2008 LED lu...
patents, 200 LED Lights Certifications, all LED products have 5 Years Warranty and ETL DCL Listed... View More
10.what are the advantages and disadvantages of led grow lamp vs. hps
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
11 views
May. 18, 2021

10.what are the advantages and disadvantages of led grow lamp vs. hps

advantages and disadvantages of led grow lamp vs. hps

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10.what are the advantages and disadvantages of led grow lamp vs. hps

  1. 1. What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of LED Grow Lamp VS. HPS? LED Grow Lamp is a special kind of lamps that use lights instead of sunlight to provide growth and development environment for plants. For most growers, plant sodium lamps and metal halide lamps are their light sources to replace sunlight. Metal halide lamps are rich in blue light suitable for the growth of early plant branches and leaves, and agricultural sodium lamps are rich in red and orange light, which have a positive effect on promoting the flowering and fruiting of plants.
  2. 2. Compared with HPS, what are the advantages and disadvantages of LED grow light fixture? There’s a lot of debate among growers about whether HID lights (HPS and Metal Halide) are better or worse than LED grow light. The truth is, one isn’t holistically better than the other, it just depends on your needs and priorities for your grow. Take a look at the comparison table below to help you understand what type of lighting is best for your grow.
  3. 3. Are you more clearer about the the advantages and disadvantages of LED grow light vs. HPS now? Scientific selection of light sources can better control the speed and quality of plant growth. When using artificial light sources, we must choose the natural light closest to satisfying the conditions of plant photosynthesis.
  4. 4. Bbier is a Professional Manufacturer led lighting in shenzhen city, we offer 300w 400w 500w 600w 800w 1000w 1200w 1500w LED Grow Lamp with 5000K, IP65 waterproof, ETL DLC CE ROHS Listed. We have 10 Years of LED Lights Development Experience, 5 R&D Engineers, 50 LED lights patents, 200 LED Lights Certifications, all LED Grow Light have 5 Years Warranty.
  5. 5. About Bbier Shenzhen Bbier Lighting Co., ltd, Professional Commercial LED Lighting Supplier. It was founded in 2008 LED luminaires manufacturing organization (Factory), Our factory has ISO9001: 2008 standard and leader in manufaturing all series of innovative energy saving projects LED luminaires for United States wholesale distributor (Importer) and solution company of lighting. Mainly product categories: UFO LED High Bay Lights, LED Grow Lights, LED Post Top Lights, Solar Post Top Lights, LED Shoebox Lights, LED Stadium Lights, LED Street Lights, Solar Street Lights, LED Gas Station Lights, LED Corn Light Bulbs, LED Flood Lights, Temporary Work Lights, Explosion Proof LED Lights, LED Canopy Lights, LED Classroom Lights, LED Emergency Lights, LED Exit Signs, LED Office Lights, LED T8 Tubes, Linear LED High Bay Lights, LED Dock Lights, LED Garden Lights, LED Industrial Lights, LED Retrofit Kits, LED Wall Pack Lights, Portable LED Work Lights, Rechargeable LED Work Lights, Solar Flood Lights, Solar Lawn Lights,Solar LED Garden Lights, Solar LED Yard Lights,etc. We have 10 Years of LED Lights Development Experience, 50 LED lights
  6. 6. patents, 200 LED Lights Certifications, all LED products have 5 Years Warranty and ETL DCL Listed... View More

×