Details Product [GIFT IDEAS] Chalkboard Brights Lesson Plan and Record Book by Teacher Created Resources :

Chalk up your organization to the convenience of this all-in-one book. There is plenty of space for lesson plans, attendance records and grades for 40 weeks of school. It also includes a student roster, a birthday chart, monthly planning calendars, and a grading chart. Spiral-bound.

