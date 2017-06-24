DANIELA EREU YOLI HERNANDEZ MARGY NOVA
CÓMOCREAR UNACUENTA ENYOUTUBE? Para crear una cuenta en youtube, debes tener una cuenta en google para acceder a YouTube. ...
CUENTADE GOOGLE Y YOUTUBE?  Para acceder a YouTube, debes usar tu cuenta de Google. Para acceder a YouTube, ingresa el co...
COMOCREAR UNCANAL PERSONAL? 1. Accede a YouTube desde una computadora o un dispositivo móvil. 2. Intenta realizar cualquie...
COMOCREARUN CANALCON OTRONOMBRE O NOMBRE DEUNA EMPRESA?  Puedes usar una cuenta de marca para crear un canal que tenga un...
COMOSUBIR VIDEOS? 1. Accede a tu cuenta de YouTube. 2. Haz clic en Subir un video en la parte superior de la página. 3. An...
GRACIAS!!
