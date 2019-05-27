Writing Empirical Research Reports: A Basic Guide for Students of the Social and Behavioral Sciences



A perennial best-seller that shows students how to follow the traditions in scientific writing. More than a style manual, this text takes students through the complete sequence for writing an effective research report. New to this edition: The most important change from the sixth to the seventh edition is the modification of material throughout the book to increase its consistency with the 2010 edition of the Publication Manual of the American Psychological Association. In addition, more than 30 new examples from published research reports have been added.

By : Fred Pyrczak

