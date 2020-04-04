Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
НЭГДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХДИЙГ ХҮМҮҮЖҮҮЛЭХ МОНГОЛ УЛАМЖЛАЛ БА ХҮМҮҮЖЛИЙН ЭЕРЭГ АРГА (О. МЯГМАР) 1.1 Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх Монгол...
 Хүүхдийн ахиц, амжилтанд гярхай, шуурхай хандах  Хүүхдийн зөв санааг буруу тайлбарлахгүй байх  Туслалцааны үр шим хүүх...
1.1. Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх Монгол уламжлал Хүмүүжлийн нэгдмэл мөн чанар Хүмүүжил гэдгийг Монгол хэлний их тайлбар тольд “хү...
Хүүхдийн хөгжлийн бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүдийн уялдааг өдөр тутмын практикт багш нар хэрхэн харгалздаг вэ? Үүнийг дараах жишээгэ...
Дээрх тохиолд ажиглагдаж байгаа зүйлс:  Хүүхдийн бие бялдрын хөгжлийн онцлогийн тухай мэдлэгийн илрэл (Хөдөлгөөний эвсэл ...
Хүснэгт 1. Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүд Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүд Бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүд...
Алун гуа эхийн сургаалын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх ач холбогдлыг манай нэрт эрдэтмэн Ч. Пүрэвдорж нухацтай дүгнэн шинжилж хөвүүдэ...
Хичээлийн оргил (тайлал) үе Хичээлийн оргил үе буюу тайлал хэсгээс, зорилгоо гүйцэлдүүлж буй хэсгийг харж болно. “Алун гуа...
Бусдын сануулгаар бурууг засах зарчим “Боорчи, Мухулай хоёр зөв явдлыг минь Зөвшөөрөн тэтгэж, буруу явдлыг минь Буцаан зог...
Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх монгол арга ухаантай холбоотой дээрх үзэл, ойлголтуудыг товч тоймлон авч үзсэнээрээ бид “Хүмүүжлийн э...
2006 оны 12 сард Боловсролын тухай хуульд оруулсан нэмэлт өөрчлөлтөөр хүүхдэд үзүүлэх аливаа дарамтыг хориглосон. Багшийн ...
шаардлага гарч байна. Иймд багш нарыг хүчирхийлэлгүй заах арга зүйд сургах, урьдчилан сэргийлэх, зайлшгүй нөхцөлд хамгаала...
МОНГОЛ УЛСЫН ХҮҮХДИЙН ЭРХИЙН ТУХАЙ ХУУЛЬ (2016 он) МОНГОЛ УЛСЫН ХҮҮХЭД ХАМГААЛЛЫН ТУХАЙ ХУУЛЬ (2016 он) МОНГОЛ УЛСЫН Г...
Өсв566655555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 5555555555555555555555555555555555555...
 Сайн боловсрол эзэмшихээр чармайж байгаа хүүхдэд нэр хоч өгч гадуурахахаас сэргийлэх Дэмжлэг, эрх мэдэл, боломж ба хүлээ...
Хувь хүний дотоод давуу чанарыг илэрхийлэх үзүүлэлтүүд дотроос “суралцах эрмэлзэл” нэгдүгээрт гарч байгаа нь сургууль, баг...
ХӨГЖЛИЙН ДАВУУ ЧАНАРЫН 8 ҮЗҮҮЛЭЛТ Гадаад давуу чанар (эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагч, багш нарын дэмжлэг) Дотоод давуу чанар (х...
Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэхэд гаргаж байгаа алдаа, гажуудлыг харуулсан баримтууд Нийгэмд хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын тухай шинжлэх уха...
Нийслэлийн Хүүхэд гэр бүлийн хөгжлийн газраас санаачлан “Бид өсвөр үеийнхэн” цахим санал асуулгыг НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн сангийн ...
 Багш хүүхдийн ар гэрийн амьдралтай нэг бүрчлэн танилцаж, тухайн хүүхдэд тулгамдаж байгаа асуудлыг илрүүлдэг байх  Багш ...
Сургуулийн нийгмийн ажилтан, сэтгэл зүйчдэд зориулсан баримт32 Хүчирхийлэлд холбогдох эрсдэлтэй залуучууд, насанд хүрээгүй...
2013 онд хийсэн “Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны дүнгээр Монголын өсвөр насныхны архи болон т...
Хүчирхийлэлд өртсөн хүүхэдтэй ажиллахдаа анхаарах зүйлс37  Дотны хүмүүстэй нь хамт байлга: Хүүхдүүдийг аль болох асран ха...
 Анхаарал тусламж дутах  Гомдол, ганцаардал, үл ойлголцол  Хайр сэтгэлийн бүтэлгүйтэл, хямрал, хардалт  Эсэргүүцэл, өш...
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
1.pdf
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1.pdf

27 views

Published on

1

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1.pdf

  1. 1. НЭГДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХДИЙГ ХҮМҮҮЖҮҮЛЭХ МОНГОЛ УЛАМЖЛАЛ БА ХҮМҮҮЖЛИЙН ЭЕРЭГ АРГА (О. МЯГМАР) 1.1 Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх Монгол уламжлал  Хүмүүжлийн нэгдмэл мөн чанар  Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх Монгол уламжлалыг өдгөөгийн өнцгөөс харахуй  “Алун гуа эхийн сургаал” –ын мөн чанар ба хичээлийн хөтөлбөр  Чингис хааны амьдралдаа баримталж байсан зарчмуудын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх ач холбогдол 1.2 Хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргыг түгээн дэлгэрүүлэх үндэслэл, эрэлт хэрэгцээ  Хууль эрх зүйн үндэслэл  Хүүхдийн хөгжил хүмүүжлийн эерэг баримтууд  Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэхэд гаргаж байгаа алдаа, гажуудлыг харуулсан баримтууд Бүлгийн дүгнэлт Бүлэг сэдвийн агуулгатай холбоотой баримт ХОЁРДУГААР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮМҮҮЖЛИЙН ЭЕРЭГ АРГА ТҮҮНИЙ ХЭРЭГЛЭЭ (О. МЯГМАР) 2.1 Сургууль дахь хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын хэрэглээ  Сургууль дахь хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын үндэс суурь  Сургууль дахь хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын хэрэглээ  Жоан Е.Дюррантын үзэл баримтлал 2.2. Хүүхэд хүмүүжүүлэх эерэг аргын тухай Доктор Катрин Керси, Жейн Нэлсены нарын үзэл  Доктор Катрин Керсигийн хүүхэд хүмүүжүүлэх шилдэг 10 арга  Доктор Жейн Нэлсоны тодорхойлсон хүүхэд хүмүүжүүлэх эерэг аргын таван зарчим 2.3. Хүүхдийг зөв хүмүүжүүлэхэд саад болж байгаа зарим шалтгаан  Хүүхдийн хүмүүжлийн суурь алдаа(Адлер)  Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэхэд багш нарын зүгээс гаргаж байгаа алдаа Бүлгийн дүгнэлт Бүлэг сэдвийн агуулгатай холбоотой баримт ГУРАВДУГААР БҮЛЭГ. БАГШИЙН ХАРИЛЦАА, ЁС ЗҮЙ, САЙЖРУУЛАХ АРГА ЗАМ (О. МЯГМАР) 3.1.Багшийн ёс зүй, хандлага, харилцааг хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын үүднээс авч үзэх нь  Багшийн эрхэмлэх зүйлс ба хандлага  Багшийн ёс зүй ба харилцаа 3.1.2.Сурагчтай харилцахдаа анхаарах зүйлүүд  Сурагчдад хандах багшийн хандлага  Өсвөр насныхантай харилцах ба сонсох аргууд 3.2. Өөрчлөлтийг өөрөөсөө эхлэх - Биеэ засаад гэрээ зас, гэрээ засаад төрөө зас  Сөрөг хэвшлээ өөрчилж чадахгүй байгаа шалтгаанууд  Өөрийн хяналтын хөтөлбөрийг хэрэгжүүлэх тухай Бүлгийн дүгнэлт Бүлэг сэдвийн агуулгатай холбоотой зарим баримт ДӨРӨВДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХДЭД СӨРӨГ ХЭВШИЛ ТОГТОХООС УРЬДЧИЛАН СЭРГИЙЛЭХ (О. МЯГМАР) 4.1. Хүүхдэд зөв сэдэл төрүүлэх зарчмууд  Хүүхдэд чин сэтгэлээсээ хандах  Хүүхдийн алдаан дотроос амжилтын шижмийг олж харах
  2. 2.  Хүүхдийн ахиц, амжилтанд гярхай, шуурхай хандах  Хүүхдийн зөв санааг буруу тайлбарлахгүй байх  Туслалцааны үр шим хүүхдэд хүрсэн байх 4.2. Хүүхдэд сөрөг хэвшил тогтохоос урьдчилан сэргийлэх боломж, арга зам  Удирдамж заавраар чиглүүлэх арга  Жам ёсны болон учир зүйн үр дагаврын арга  Түр завсарлагын арга Бүлгийн дүгнэлт Бүлэг сэдвийн агуулгатай холбоотой баримт ТАВДУГААР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХДИЙН НАСНЫ ОНЦЛОГ (Б. ТУЯА) 5.1. Хүүхдийн хөгжлийн тухай ойлголт 5.2. Хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргыг үр дүнтэй хэрэглэхэд хүүхдийн хөгжлийн зүй тогтол, насны онцлогийг харгалзах нь 5.3. Хүүхдийн сэтгэл зүйн суурь хэрэгцээ ЗУРГААДУГААР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХДИЙН ХУВИЙН ОНЦЛОГ (Б. ТУЯА) 6.1. Хүүхдийн хувийн онцлогийн тухай ойлголт 6.2. Хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргыг үр дүнтэй хэрэглэхэд хүүхдийн хувийн онцлогийг харгалзах нь ДОЛООДУГААР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХЭД ХАМГААЛАЛ (Т.ЦЭНДСҮРЭН, (Х. ӨЛЗИЙТУНГАЛАГ) 7.1. Хүүхэдтэй зүй бус харилцахаас урьдчилан сэргийлэх арга замууд 7.2. Хүүхдийг хүчирхийллээс хамгаалах арга замууд Ном зүй НЭГДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ. ХҮҮХДИЙГ ХҮМҮҮЖҮҮЛЭХ МОНГОЛ УЛАМЖЛАЛ БА ХҮМҮҮЖЛИЙН ЭЕРЭГ АРГА
  3. 3. 1.1. Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх Монгол уламжлал Хүмүүжлийн нэгдмэл мөн чанар Хүмүүжил гэдгийг Монгол хэлний их тайлбар тольд “хүүхдийн өсөн бойжиход үзүүлэх эрэмбэ дараатай нөлөө: хүүхдийн хүмүүжил (бага насны хүүхдийн олж авах зан суртахуун, ёс дэглэм)” гэжээ. Хүнийг бүх талаас нь сургаж хүмүүжүүлэх, нөгөө талаас хүн өөрөө хүмүүжих үйл явц хоёр нэгдвэл “үлэмжийн чанар” цогцолсон бие хүн төлөвшиж болох тухай манай ардын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх зүйд үздэг”1 “Эр хүний 10 эрдэм” “Эх хүний есөн эрдэм” , “ Сайн хөвгүүний ёс”, “ Эрхэм сайн охины ёс” –ны тухай сургаал номлолууд нь өв тэгш хүмүүжлийн үзэл санааг илэрхийлж иржээ. Хүмүүжил ба өв тэгш бие хүний тухай дээрх тодорхойлолтууд хүүхдийн хөгжлийн онцлог (эрэмбэ дараа), багшлахуйн нөлөөлөл, өөрийн хүмүүжлийн аль алийг чухалчилж байгаа нь хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын зангилаа асуудлыг Монгол уламжлалтай холбон хэрэгжүүлэх өргөн боломжийг харуулж байна. Хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга нь доорхи зүйлүүдйин нэгдсэн зангилааг илэрхийлж байдаг2 Хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга нь хүүхдийн насан туршдаа суралцах сэдэл тэмүүллийг бадрааж өгдөг бөгөөд хүүхдийн сурч хөгжих бүхий л тал хоорондоо уялдаатай байдаг гэж үздэг учраас нэгдмэл байдлын (холистик) зарчимд суурилдаг. “Хүүхдийг нийгэмд бие даан аж төрөхөд бүрэн дүүрэн бэлтгэсэн байх ёстой бөгөөд Нэгдсэн Үндэстний Байгууллагын дүрэмд тунхагласан төгс үзэл санаа, тэр дундаа энх тайван, нэр төр, тэсвэр тэвчээр, эрх чөлөө, тэгш эрх, эв санааны нэгдэл бүхий үзлээр хүмүүжүүлэх ёстой” 3 Монгол хүүхэд ажил хөдөлмөрт багаасаа татагдан орж, орчноосоо тасралтгүй суралцаж, амьдрах чадвар сайтай хүн болж болж өсдөг байна. “Монголчууд амьдардаг ертөнцөө хичнээн сайн мэддэгт нь, тэдний оюун дүгнэлт, биеийн хүч тэнхээ, тусархаг зан чанарт бүрэн найддаг байлаа”4 гэж “Өнөөгийн ертөнцийг үндэслэгч Эзэн Чингис хаан” номыг зохиогч профессор Жак Уэтерфорд 1998 онд Монгол нутгаар судалгааны аялал хийж явахдаа бичжээ. 1 Баттогтох Д (2009), Үр хөвгүүнийг сургах ёсон, хуудас 159 2 Өдөр тутам хэрэглэх хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга, Доктор Жоан Е.Дюррант, Хүүхдийг Ивээх Сан 2010 он, хуудас 14 3 НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн Эрхийн тухай Конвенц, оршил 4 Жак Уэтерфорд (2012) , “Өнөөгийн Ертөнцийг үндэслэгч Эзэн Чингис хаан”, Weatherford publishing,хуудас 32 Хүүхдийн эрүүл хөгжлийн талаарх судалгаа Хүүхдийн эрхийн зарчмууд Үр дүнтэй багшлахуйн талаарх судалгаа
  4. 4. Хүүхдийн хөгжлийн бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүдийн уялдааг өдөр тутмын практикт багш нар хэрхэн харгалздаг вэ? Үүнийг дараах жишээгээр тайлбарлая. 7 настай хүү сургуулийнхаа хонгилоор гүйж яваад бүдэрч унахдаа дэргэдүүрээ өнгөрч явсан охиныг санамсаргүй түлхэж цочоов. Охин цэцэг услахаар авч явсан савтай усаа унагаж асгав. Хүүгийн хувцас ч норжээ. Энэ үеэр багш ангиас гарч ирлээ. Хүү багшдаа “Багш аа би санамсаргүй …” гэж тайлбарлах гэтэл багш нь түүнд “Чи зүгээр үү? Унахдаа гэмтээгүй биз? Найзаасаа уучлалт гуйгаад ангидаа ор доо, багш нь үйлчлэгчийг эгчийг чинь дуудаж энэ усыг арчиж өгөөч гэж гуйхаас, чи завсарлагаанаас түүнээс бас уучлалт гуйгаарай” гэж хэлээд цааш эргэхдээ “ Хөдөлгөөний эвсэл нь бүрэн сайжрах ч болоогүй л дээ” гэж бодов. Хувь хүний хөгжил нь олон талтай нэгдмэл үйл явц учраас хүүхдийн хүмүүжил холистик ((holistic-грекийн –holos -бүхэл бүтэн гэсэн утга) зарчимд тулгуурладаг бөгөөд хөгжлийн бие бялдар, танин мэдэхүй, нийгэмшлийн бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүдийн уялдаа, харилцан нөлөөллийг харгалзахын тулд суралцагчийн нас , сэтгэл зүйн онцлогт тулгуурлан ажиллах хэрэгцээ, шаардлага багш нарын өмнө ямагт тулгардаг. Холистик хөгжил Танин мэдэхүй Нийгэм- шил Харилцаа Итгэл үнэмшил Зориг, сэдэл Сэтгэл хөдлөл Үйл ажил- лагаа Бие бялдар Бүдэрч унасан хүүхдэд багш хэрхэн хандав?
  5. 5. Дээрх тохиолд ажиглагдаж байгаа зүйлс:  Хүүхдийн бие бялдрын хөгжлийн онцлогийн тухай мэдлэгийн илрэл (Хөдөлгөөний эвсэл суух болоогүй гэсэн бодол)  Мэдлэгээ тухайн тохиолдолд хэрэглэх чадвар (Хүүгийн хэлэх гэсэн санааг ойлгож, гэмтсэн эсэхийг асууж байгаа байдал)  Харилцааны ёс зүйн шаардлага (уучлалт гуйхыг санал болгож байна)  Хүүхдийн алдаанд тайван хандах чадвар (хүүд айдас, түгшүүр төрүүлээгүй)  Алдааг залруулах, залруулга (үйлчлэгчид хандахаар завдаж байна)  Багш сурагчдын ердийн харилцааны илрэл (байнга давтагдах магадлалтай эераг харилцаа) Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх Монгол уламжлалыг өдгөөгийн өнцгөөс харахуй Хүүхдийн хүмүүжил, төлөвшлийг Монгол соёл, сэтгэлгээтэй шинжлэх ухааны үүднээс холбон судалж байгаа манай нэртэй эрдэмтэдийн нэг нь академич Бадрахын Жадамбаа. Тэрээр боловсролын аливаа асуудалд “Айлаас эрэхээр авдраа уудал” монголчууд бидний авдранд эрээд олдохгүй эрдэнэ, судлаад дуусахгүй арга ухаан агуулагдаж байгааг онцлон тэмдэглэж энэ чиглэлээр олон бүтээл туурвижээ. “Нүүдэлчид бол өөр өөр агшинд, харилцан адилгүй байгаль орчинд бүгд адилхан мал аж ахуй эрхлэн янз бүрийн арга туршлага сургамж хуримтлуулдаг хүмүүс. Ах нь сургана, дүү нь сонсоно. Ахмадаас асууна. Ахмад зөвлөнө. Үүнээс өөр зааварчилгаа байхгүй. Нялхсаас аваад өтгөс хүртэл бүгд л алхам дутамдаа бүгд л байгалийн өөр өөр шинэ үзэгдэлтэй тулгарна. Зөвхөн өөрөө тунгаан бодно, эргэцүүлнэ. Тэгээд шууд шийдвэр гаргаж хариу үйлдэл хийнэ” 5 гэжээ. Б. Жадамбаа өөрийн бүтээлүүддээ байгаль орчны хувьсан өөрчлөгдөх нөхцөл байдалд амьдрал ахуйд тулгарч байгаа аливаа нөхцөл, нөлөөлөлд тохирох хариу шийдлийг олж сурсан нь монголчуудын амьдрах арга ухааны нэн чухал онцлог гэдгийг нотлоход анхаарсан байна. Тэрээр “Үйлийн судалгааны квант онол” (2016) хэмээх бүтээлдээ монголчуудын уламжлалт хүмүүжлийг6 дараах байдлаар тодорхойлжээ: Академич Б. Жадамбаа “Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухаан”-ны тухай тодорхойлолтынхоо бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүдийн агуулгыг зүйр цэцэн үгсээр хэрхэн илэрхийлснийг хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын үзэл санаатай дүйцүүлэн харуулъя: 5 Б.Жадамбаа(12016), Үйлийн судалгааны квант онол, хуудас, 12 6 Б.Жадамбаа(12016), Үйлийн судалгааны квант онол, хуудас, 12 Академич Б.Жадамбаа Залгамж хойч үеэ хүмүүнжүүлэн сургаж, ажил амьдралд бэлтгэж ирсэн”гэрийн сургууль”-ийн уламжлалт соёл, түүний хүрээний “хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухаан”-ны бодлого агуулга, арга технологи, үнэлгээг улируулан шинжих аваас, тэд бүхэлдээ нүүдэлчин монголчуудын үйлийг дээдэлдэг, хүүхэд бүрийг өөр өөрийнхөө журамлан дагаж, өөрсдөө боловсорч хөгжихүйг дэмждэг байсан болох нь илт байна. Б.Жадамбаа
  6. 6. Хүснэгт 1. Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүд Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүд Бүрэлдэхүүн хэсгүүдийг илэрхийлэгч зүйр цэцэг үгс Зүйр цэцэг үгсийн утга ба хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын зарчим Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны бодлого Хүн болох багаасаа Хүлэг болох унаганаасаа Хүн бүхэн адилгүй Хүлэг болгон жороогүй Эрдмийг хичээлээр Эрлийг сургаар “Ажил сурах Нэг эрхэм, Алсыг бодох Хоёр эрхэм, Ажиглэн тооцох Гурван эрхэм” Хүүхдийн нас ба хувийн онцлог ба хүүхдийн идэвх, оролцоонд тулгуурлах зарчим болон хэтийн зорилгын үүднээс хандах санааг илэрхийлсэн Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны агуулга Номонд мэргэн Нойронд сэргэг Үйлэнд уран Үгэнд цэцэн Далайд усч Дайнд баатар гэх мэт Өв тэгш хүмүүжлийн зарчим, юмыг амжилттай хийхэд туслах мэдээлэл буюу удирдамж чиглэлийг яаж өгөхийг харуулсан Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны арга технологи Ажил хийж хүн болдог, Ар давж хүлэг болдог Эдийн чанар эвэндээ, Эрдмийн чанар аргандаа Долоо хэмжиж нэг огтол Хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга нь мэдлэг бүтээх, идэвх, оролцоог дэмжих зарчимд тулгуурладаг гэсэн үзэлтэй нийцэж байна. Хүмүүнээр хүн хийх ухааны явц, үр дүн Үгээр нь бус Үйлээр нь шинж Хүний сайныг ханилан байж танина Хүлгийн сайныг унан байж мэднэ Идэвх, оролцооны зарчим болон хэтийн зорилгын тууштай нухацтай хандах үзэл санааны илэрхийлэл “Алун гуа эхийн сургаал” –ын мөн чанар ба хичээлийн хөтөлбөр (curriculum) Хүүхдэд аливаа зүйлийг ухаалаг, оновчтой аргаар сургаж ирсэн түүхийг Алун гуа эх таван хөвгүүдээ сургасан домог үлгэрээр тайлбарласаар ирсэн. Чингисийн 11 дүгээр үеийн дээдэс болох Добу мэргэний гэргий Алун гуа таван хөвгүүн төрүүлж тэднийгээ эе эвээр хүмүүжүүлсэн алдарт эх юм. “Монголын нууц товчоо”-нд буй хэн бүхний сайн мэдэх мэдээгээр Добун мэргэн, Алун гуа эх хоёул Бэлгүнүдэй, Бүгүнүдэй гэх хоёр хөвүүнтэй атал Добу мэргэн үгүй болсны хойно, бэлэвсэн эх нь Бугу хатаги, Бугуту салжи, Бодончар мунхаг гэх 3 хөвүүнийг төрүүлжээ. Гэтэл Бэлгүнүдэй, Бүгүнүдэй хоёр хөвүүн нь : “Энэ эх, гэрт гагц Малига баягудайгаас өөр эр үгүй атал гурван хөвүүнийг төрүүлэв. Эд гурван хөвүүд түүнийх буй заа” хэмээлдэн эх юугээн эчнээ далдуур хэлэлцэхийг, Алунгоо эх ухаж мэднэ. Таван хөвүүнээ дотроо хагаралдан тэмцэлдэхээс Алун гуа эх хэрхэн сэргийлэв? Алун гуа эх таван хөвүүндээ нэг нэг сум өгч хугал гэв. Тэд амархан хугалав. Багцалсан таван сум өгтөл тэд хугалж дийлсэнгүй. Тэрээр хүүхдүүддээ ганц сум лугаа ганц ганцаар явбаас дайсанд амархан ялагдах бус уу, харин эв эетэй, хамтдаа явбаас бүхнийг дийлэх бус уу хэмээн сургажээ.
  7. 7. Алун гуа эхийн сургаалын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх ач холбогдлыг манай нэрт эрдэтмэн Ч. Пүрэвдорж нухацтай дүгнэн шинжилж хөвүүдээ сургасан Алун гуа эхийн сургаалыг нэгэн удаагийн хичээл хэмээн үзэж задаргаа хийсэн нь уламжлалт арга ухааныг сургалт, хүмүүжлийн ажилд хэрэгэлэх арга замыг тодорхойлоход чухал ач холбогдолтой байна. Тэрээр “Бидний өдгөөгийн өндрөөс харахад сургалтын академик , прагматик хэлбэрийг хослуулж, бихевиор, конструктив хандлагыг зэрэгцүүлэн хэрэглэсэн гэж үзэхээр байна. Энэ нь орчин цагийн тэдгээр онол баримтлалууд угаас амьдралын үнэнийг илэрхийлж чадсан болохлоор цаг хугацаанаас шалтгаалахгүй, бас зохиомол бус болохыг нь давхар нотолж буй хэрэг” 7 хэмээн онцлон тэмдэглэжээ. Алун гуа эхийн боловсоруулсан ээлжит хичээлийн хөтөлбөрийн /curriculum/ тойм агуулгыг эдүгэчлэн сэргээж үзжээ. 8 Хичээлийн зорилго нь Энгийн сум / мөс/ ашиглан нэг эетэн болж явахад сургах, тийм итгэл үнэмшил олгох үйлийг үйлдэх Арга зүй : Тайлбарлан ярих Үг хэрэглэн зэмлэх Хамтран ажиллах Кейс ашиглах /тодорхой жишээн дээр / гэх зэрэг Онол баримтлал нь : хосолмол онол, хандлага /эклетик/ Үнэлгээ : хүүхдийн ойлгоцоор үнэлэх арга Хэрэглэгдэхүүн нь : мөс, мах ... гэхчлэн үргэлжлүүлэн бичиж болно Хичээлийн орчин бүрдүүлэлт Эхэд /текстэд/ бичсэнээр “хаврын нэг өдөр хонины хуршсан мах чанаж” гэдэг бол цаг үеэ гайхалтай сайн тохируулж буйн шинж. Нүүдэлч малчны хувьд жилийн дөрвөн улирлаас хаврын эхэн үе хамгийн хүнд тарчиг цаг байдаг юм. Өлөн зэлмүүн, харшиж ядарсан цагаар хонины хуршсан мах чанана гэдэг зөвхөн үнэрийг нь авах төдийд л хэн хүнгүй татагдан хорхойсох зүйл. Энэ бол монгол эх үр хүүхдээ шинэ зүйлд сургаж багшлахуйд хар туршлага, сэтгэлийн гүн мэдрэмжээрээ түүнд бэлтгэж буйн үлгэр болой. Ийхүү хэзээ, юуг, хэрхэн зааж сургах вэ гэдгийг урьдаас сайтар бодож, боловсруулан төлөвлөсний үр дүн нь орчныг тийнхүү гойд сайнаар бүрдүүлсэн явдал юм. Хичээлийн явц  Алун гуа эх угаас суралцагчийн зан үйлд нөлөөлөх хандлагыг барьсан нь эхнээсээ илт байв. Хөвүүдийг “зэрэгцүүлэн суулгаж” гэснээс үзэхүл, монгол гэрт тэрээр хөвүүдээ өөр рүгээ хандуулан, хагас тойргоог суулгасан дүр зураг төсөөлөгдөж байв. Ийм байрлал нь багш, суралцагчид нүүр нүүрээ харсан, багшаас суралцагчтай, суралцагчаас багшай адил тэгш харилцахад хамгийн тохиромжтой хэлбэр юм.Тэгээд ч багш хичээлийн сэтгэл зүйн бэлтгэлийг машид сайн хангасан болохлоор тэдний хооронд бүлээн дулаан уур амьсгал тэрхэн дороо бүрдэж, амьд идэвхитэй харилцаа үүссэн байж таарна.  Эхийн /текстийн/ дараагийн хэсэгт “нэг нэг мөс” – ийг “Хугалагтун” гэж өгөв. Нэг мөсийг амархан хугачиж орхив” гэжээ. Энд багш энгийн сумны мөн чанарыг ойлгуулах туршилт явуулжээ. Өөрөө хэлбэл, мөсийг нэг нэгээр хугачих автомат үйлдэл хйилгээд түүнээ янз бүр нөхцөлд туршсан нь сургалтын өнөө цагийн бихевиор болон прагматик онолыг хослуулан хэрэглэснийг харуулна.  Эхийн /текстийн/ дараах хэсэгт “Бас таван мөсийг хамт боож “хугалагтун” гэж өгөв. Тавуул таваар багцлан боосон мөсийг хүн бүр авч, тойруулж оролдоод, хугалан ядав” гэж буй. Тэд багц сумыг хугалж эс дийлнэ. Хөвүүд тэгээд мөс ганцаар бол хялбар хугардаг, харин тэднийг багцалбаас эс хугардаг гэх мөсний мөн чанарыг ухаарцгаамуй. 7 Ч.Пүрэвдорж (2013)Чингис хааны удирдахуй, дагуулахуй, хуудас 134 8 Ч.Пүрэвдорж (2013) Чингис хааны удирдахуй, дагуулахуй, хуудас 136,137 Доктор (Sc) Ч.Пүрэвдорж
  8. 8. Хичээлийн оргил (тайлал) үе Хичээлийн оргил үе буюу тайлал хэсгээс, зорилгоо гүйцэлдүүлж буй хэсгийг харж болно. “Алун гуа таван хөвүүддээ сургаал үг өгүүлрүүн : “Та таван хөвүүн миний ганц хэвлийгээс төрөв. Та нар саяны таван мөс мэт ганц ганцаар болбол, тэр нэжгээд мөс мэт хэнд ч хялбар дийлдэнэ. Тэр цугласан мөс мэт хамт нэгэн эетэн болбоос, та нар хэнд ч хялбар яахан дийлдэнэ хэмээв” гэх эхийн (текстийн) эл хэсгээс үзэхүл, мөнөөх өмнө хэрэглэсэн сургалтын аргуудыг улам дэлгэрүүлэн, агуулгыг шал өөр зүйлд хөрвүүлэн, оюун дүгнэлт болгон хувиргаж байна. Зааж сургасан нь мянга гаран жилийн хойно огт хуучраагүйгээр барахгүй та бид нар хүртэл өнөөдөр хичээлд нь задаргаа хийгээд ийнхүү сууж байх тэр хүнийг багш хэхгүй юм бол, өөр хэнийгээ ч багш хэх билээ, үнэндээ. Тэгээд ч, Алун гуа ба бусад эх хатад хамгийг оройлсон “тэнгэрийн хөвүүд’ хаан эзийг сурган тэжээсэн гэцгээдэг биз дээ, бид.9 Чингис хааны амьдралдаа баримталж байсан зарчмуудын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх ач холбогдол “Эцэг Есүхэй баатар нас барснаас хойш үргэлжийн зовлон бэрхшээл, аюул түгшүүрийн дунд 10 шахам жилийг өнгөрөөсөн нь амьдралын том сургамж болсон төдийгүй, ирээдүйн Чингис хаан хэмээх бие хүний гол гол зан төрх, амьдралдаа баримтлах зарчмын үндэс болжээ”10 . Эрдэмтэн судлаач Ш. Чоймаа Чингис хааны амьдралдаа баримталж байсан зарчмуудыг тодорхойлсон нь бусад ном бүтээлүүдэд төдийлөн давтагдаагүй гүн гүнзгий утга санаагаар Монгол ардын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх өв уламжлалыг тодруулан баяжуулж, уламжлал шинэчлэлийг холбох өргөн боломжийг бидэнд олгож байна. Эдгээр зарчмуудыг хүснэгтлэн харуулав. Хүснэгт 2. Чингис хааны амьдралдаа баримталж байсан зарчмууд Их Богд эзэн Чингис хааны баримталж байсан зарчмууд Тухайн зарчимтай холбоотой баримт, хэллэгүүдийн жишээ Тухайн зарчмын сурган хүмүүжүүлэх ач холбогдол Төрт ёсыг дээдлэх зарчим Алтан бие минь алжааваас алжаатугай Ахуй төр минь бүү алдартугай Бүтэн бие минь зовбоос зовтугай Бүрэн улс минь бүү сандартугай Эх оронч хүмүүжил олгох, төрт ёсыг дээдлэхийн чухлыг таниулах Үнэнч шударгыг эрхэмлэх зарчим Чингис нэг талаар шударга үнэнч зан, нөгөө талаар чадал авьяасыг гол шалгуур болгон өөрийн итгэлт шадар нөхдөө бүрдүүлсэн бөгөөд тэдний дотор янз бүрийн овог аймгаас гаралтай, эгэл ард, боол явсан болон олзны хүн ч байсан юм11 … Ёс зүйтэй шударга байх, бусдыг бодитой үнэлэх, бусдын чадварыг үнэлэх, тэгш хандах, үл ялгаварлах үзлээр хүмүүжүүлэх Биеийг бус сэтгэлийг хураах зарчим Чингис өөрийн үйл хэрэгтээ хүчирхийлэн дарахаас илүү бусдын сэтгэлийг дагуулан хураахыг урьтал болгож байсан гэж үздэг: “Олон улсыг барихад Биеийг нь хураахаас Сэтгэлийг нь хураагтун. Сэтгэлийг хурааваас Бие нь хаа одох” хэмээн сургажээ.12 “Түүний (Чингисийн) нийтлэн захирах нь туйлын төв голч бөгөөд эелдэг найрамдуу, ард иргэн нь түүнийг хүндлэн хайрлах нь эзэн бусаар шууд өөрийн эцэг эх мэт санамуй” 13 Үр хүүхэд, шавь нараа хүмүүжүүлэхдээ сэтгэлийг нь эхэлж тогтоох, тэдэнд элэгсэг хандах, хүнийг удирдан дагуулахдаа сэтгэл ухааныг хослуулах, сэтгэлийн хүчинд тулгуурлах, сэтгэлийн хүмүүжил олгох зэрэг өргөн ач холбогдолтой. 9 Ч.Пүрэвдорж (2013)Чингис хааны удирдахуй, дагуулахуй, хуудас 136 10 Ш. Чоймаа (2012) Монгол ёс заншил, уламжлалт ухаанаа заан сургагч нарт тус дэм,хуудас 21 11 Ш. Чоймаа (2012) Монгол ёс заншил, уламжлалт ухаанаа заан сургагч нарт тус дэм,хуудас 25 12 Монголын нууц товчоо”-ны сонгомол эх(2005), хуудас 27 13 Сайшаал, Чингис хааны товчоон, доод дэвтэр, хуудас 798
  9. 9. Бусдын сануулгаар бурууг засах зарчим “Боорчи, Мухулай хоёр зөв явдлыг минь Зөвшөөрөн тэтгэж, буруу явдлыг минь Буцаан зогсоож энэ Их сууринд хүргэв. Одоо бүгдийн дээр суулгаж, есөн удаа Осол гаргавч хэлэлцэхгүй болгоё”14 хэмээн зарлиг болгожээ Бусдын санал зөвлөгөөг сонсох , эргэцүүлэх, хамтарч ажиллах, зөвшилцөх, өөрийн амжилт, ахицыг бусдын дэмжлэг туслалцаатай холбож ойлгох, ачийг үл огоорох Эвийг эрхэмлэх зарчим “Хүй элэгнээс хагацваас Хөндлөн хүний идэш болмуй Өнөр хүн хагацваас Өнчин хүний идэш болмуй”15 Өүлэн эх Алун гуа хатны эртний үгийг эш татаж, өвгөдийн үгийг үндэс болгон эв эетэй байхыг Тэмүүжин хөвгүүнийхээ сэтгэл зүрхэнд суулгажээ. Багш шавийн барилдлагын тухай сургааль ба орчин үеийн Монгол багшийн загвар “Хүнлэг энэрэнгүй ёс суртахуунтай Хүүхдийг хайрлах нинжин сэтгэлтэй Сурахуйн болон сургахуйн арга ухаантай Судлан шинжлэх ажилд сэтгэл, зүтгэлтэй Эцэг эх, хүүхдийн итгэлийг даадаг Эрхэмлэх зүйл, ноён нуруу сайтай Хүүхэд бүрээс амжилт хүлээдэг Хөгжил, төлөвшилд нь цогц ханддаг Шинэ санаа, шинэчлэлд нээлттэй Шинийг сэдэх, бүтээх чадамжтай Монгол хүний унаган төрхийг мэддэг Монгол эх орноороо бахархуулж чаддаг Багшийг шинэ зууны монгол багш гэнэ” 16 Багш шавийн барилдлагын тухай “Эцэг эх тэргүүтэн, гэрийнхэн, нутаг усны ах зах хүмүүс, номын багш нар хүүхэд багачуудыг хүн болгон төлөвшүүлж, нүгэл буян, үйлийн үрийг ухааруулж ирсэн арга хэлбэрийг гурав хувааж болох мэт” 17 хэмээсэн байдгийг дор товчлон авч үзлээ. 1. Биеийн явдал мөрөөр үлгэрлэх: Үүнийг дотор нь өөрийн биеэр үлгэрлэх, өөр бусдын явдал мөрөөр үлгэрлэх гэж ангилж болно.Өөрийн биеэр үлгэрлэхийн тухайд эцэг эх, ах зах хүн, багш тэргүүтний өөрсдийн явдал мөр нь хэлж сургадагтайгаа яв цав нийцэж, хүүхэд багачуудад зохисгүй байдал үл үзүүлэх явдал юм. 2. Үг хэлээр сурган ухааруулах: Хүүхдийг хэлд орох үеэс нь муу муухай үг хэлэхийг тас цээрлүүлж, уран яруу, зүйр цэцэн үг цээжлүүлж, оньсого таалган оюуныг сорьж, үлгэр ярьж үйлийн үрийг ухааруулдаг байжээ. 3. Буянт сэтгэлээр үлгэрлэн тэтгэх: Монголчууд бид сэтгэлийг үл догшруулан, ариун нандин, энэрэнгүй нижин байлгахыг нэн эрхэмлэж “Сэтгэлийн хир биеийн хирээс бузар” гэж үздэг. Энэхүү загварт багшийн ёс зүй, мэдлэг чадвар, хандлагыг цогц байдлаар тодорхойлохдоо уламжлал, шинэчлэлийг чдварлаг холбож өгчээ. 14 Монголын нууц товчоо”-ны сонгомол эх (2005), хуудас 30 15 Монголын нууц товчоо”-ны сонгомол эх (2005), хуудас 31 16 Ерөнхий боловсролын бодлогын зөвлөх багиин “Багшийн загвар боловсруулах” ажлын хэсгийн тайлан, 2014 он, хуудас 1816 Ерөнхий боловсролын бодлогын зөвлөх багиин “Багшийн загвар боловсруулах” ажлын хэсгийн тайлан, 2014 он 17 Ш. Чоймаа (2012) Монгол ёс заншил, уламжлалт ухаанаа заан сургагч нарт тус дэм, хуудас 234 21 дүгээр зууны Монгол багш
  10. 10. Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх монгол арга ухаантай холбоотой дээрх үзэл, ойлголтуудыг товч тоймлон авч үзсэнээрээ бид “Хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга барил нь дан ганц барууны үзэл баримтлал уу? гэсэн асуултанд хариулахыг зорьсон билээ. Хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга барил гэдэг бол нийт хүн төрөлхтөнд нэгэн адил хамаарах хүний эрхийн тухай асуудал. Хүүхэд бол хүний эрхийг эдлэх эрхтэй ХҮН бөгөөд хүний эрхийг бид хүндлэх ёстой18 Монгол уламжлалд хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэх асуудлыг үг, үйл, бие сэтгэлийн нарийн нэгдэлд холбоонд холч, голч үзлээр, энэрэл ухаарлыг хослуулан авч үзсээр ирсэн нь хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын үзэл санааг хэрэгжүүлэх өргөн боломжийг олгож байна. 1.2. Хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргыг түгээн дэлгэрүүлэх үндэслэл, эрэлт хэрэгцээ Хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга нь цоо шинэ зүйл биш бөгөөд багш сургалт хүмүүжлийн аргаа зөв үр дүнтэй зохион байгуулан улмаар ажилдаа амжилт гаргах үндэс юм. Өөрөөр хэлбэл багш хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргыг баримталсанаар сурагчид төдийгүй багш өөрөө хөгжих болмжтойгоороо давуу талтай. Хууль, эрх зүйн үндэслэл Монгол улс НҮБ-ын ХЭК-д заасан “Хүүхдийг бие бялдар, сэтгэл зүйн хувьд бүхий л хэлбэрээр дарамтлах, доромжлох, сөргөөр ашиглах, хайр халамжгүй орхих, зүй бусаар хандах, хэрцгийгээр харьцах, албадан хөдөлмөрлүүлэх, бэлгийн хүчирхийлэл дарамтанд” оруулах зэргийг олон улсын практикт хүүхэдтэй зүй бусаар харьцах явдал гэж нэрлэдэг. “Багш нар болон бусад хүүхдүүд чамд шударга бус хандах тохиолдол гарч байсан уу?” гэсэн асуултанд 39% нь багш нар болон хамт амьдардаг (дотуур байрны) хүүхдүүд шударга бусаар ханддаг гэж, харин “Томчуудын зүгээс хүүхэдтэй зүй бусаар харилцах тохиолдол гардаг уу?” гэсэн асуултанд 70,2% нь томчууд хүүхдүүдтэй зүй бусаар харилцдаг гэж тус тус хариулсан байна. Зарим багшийн эв дүйгүй харилцаа хүүхдэд таагүй сэтгэгдэл төрүүлж, хүүхдийн эрхийг зөрчихөд хүргэж байгааг харуулсан тодорхой жишээ ч цөөнгүй байна.19 18 Өдөр тутам хэрэглэх хүмүүжлийн эерэг арга, Доктор Жоан Е.Дюррант, Хүүхдийг Ивээх Сан 2010 он, хуудас 28 19 “Бүх хүүхдийн эрхийн төлөө” НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн Эрхийн Хороонд Илгээх Монголын хүүхдүүдийн илтгэл, 2015 Хүүхдүүдийн бичсэн илтгэл
  11. 11. 2006 оны 12 сард Боловсролын тухай хуульд оруулсан нэмэлт өөрчлөлтөөр хүүхдэд үзүүлэх аливаа дарамтыг хориглосон. Багшийн эрх, үүрэг 44.2.4.суралцагчдыг ялгаварлан гадуурхахгүй байх, нэр төрийг нь хүндэтгэн хамгаалах; 44.2.5.суралцагч бүрийн онцлог байдлыг хүлээн зөвшөөрч хүнлэг харьцах, өөрөө өөрийгөө хөгжүүлэх, бие хүн болж төлөвшихөд дэмжлэг үзүүлэх; 44.2.6.суралцагчийн бие даасан байр суурь, үзэл бодолд хүндэтгэлтэй хандах; 44.2.7.суралцагчийн эрүүл мэнд, аюулгүй байдалд анхаарал тавих. Кейс нэг. Дараах тохиолдлыг уншиж эрэгцүүлэн ярилцана уу? “Хүү минь хичээлдээ явахгүй гээд байна яах вэ” “Миний хүү 6 настай сургуульд орсон. Одоо хоёрдугаар анги. Хичээлдээ сайн, хүмүүжил сайтай, нөхөр бид хоёр хүүхдээ зодож цохьдоггүй. Гэтэл саяхан хүү минь хичээлээсээ “Багш миний нуруу руу чанга цохиод миний дэвтрийг ийм болгож шидсэн” гээд багш нь мушгиж базаад уурандаа урах гэж захаас нь сэтэлсэн (давхар хуудаснуудыг урж чадаагүй бололтой) дөрвөлжин шугамтай дэвтрээ гаргаж ирээд нулимс цийлэгнүүлэн надад өглөө. Хүүгээ аргадаж тэврэн жаахан тайвшруулсны дараа мушгиж базсан дэвтрийг нь үзэв. Тоонуудаа зөв бодсон байлаа… Маргааш нь хүү багшдаа гомдож айсан учраас хичээлдээ явахгүй гэж гуйсан тул бид явуулсангүй. Харин багштай нь очиж уулзахад нэг их гэмшсэн янзгүй “Та дэвтрийг нь авч ирсэн үү?” гэж надаас асуув. Би ч түүний үнгэж мушгисан дэврийг барьж очсон тул үзүүлэв. Тэрээр дэвтрийн эхний нүүрэнд байсан хүснэгтийг харуулан (хүү мөр алгасч шугамдаагүй байв) “Доторх тоог нь зөв бодсон ч ийм хачин шавааралдсан хар хүснэгт хийсэн учраас миний уур хүрсэн юм. Миний хамгийн их их итгэж найддаг тэргүүний хүүхэд шүү дээ гэж өөрийн үйлдлээ тайлбарлав… Би ч тэсэлгүй “Та яагаад хүүг минь үүний төлөө цохиж байгаа юм бэ? гэхэд танай хүүхдийн нуруу руу нэг ёворсны төлөө юун сүртэй юм, за за уучлаарай, маргааш хичээлд нь явуулчих. Бүх хүүхдийг өчигдөр загнасан, нэг их гомдол тэмцэл болоод байгаа юм алга гэлээ. Надад хэлэх үг ч олдсонгүй би “Захиралтай чинь уулзана” гэхэд “Уучлалт гуйж байна шүү дээ…” гэсээр хоцорлоо. Би захиралтай нь уулзлаа. Уучлалт гуйж, багшийг буруутгаж, түүнд сануулга өгнө гэж хэлээд эцэст нь “Танай хүүгийн чинь ангийг төгсгөөд тэтгэвэрт гарах гэж байгаа настай багшийг минь та уучилж үзээч дээ, ер нь жаахан хэцүү зантай хүн байгаа юм гэж аминчлан гуйлаа…” Сургууль, цэцэрлэг, асрамж, халамжийн байгууллагын орчинд хүүхэд хүчирхийлэлд өртөх явдал буурахгүй байна. Өнгөрсөн жилийн хугацаанд 10 хүүхдийн 4 нь буюу 35.66% нь эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагчийн зүгээс бие махбодийн хүчирхийлэлд өртсөн байна. Үүнээс 26.67% нь нэг ба хоёр төрлийн хүчирхийлэлд өртсөн байна. Ихэнх нь гараараа алгадсан, цохьсон байна. Нийт эцэг эхийн 48.8%, нийт өсвөр насны хүүхдүүдийн 48.1% нь хүүхдийг өсгөн хүмүүжүүлэхэд бие махбодийн шийтгэл шаардлагатай гэж үзжээ. Нийт судалгаанд хамрагдсан эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагчийн 62% нь хүүхэд хүмүүжүүлэх сөрөг арга хэрэглэсэн байна. Үүний дотор 21.91% нь бие махбодийн шийтгэл үзүүлсэн аж.20 Иймд сургууль, цэцэрлэгийн орчин нөхцөл, нэг анги, нэг багшид ноогдох хүүхдийн тоо, багшийг бэлтгэсэн, сургасан байдал, багшийн ёс зүй зэрэг олон хүчин зүйлийн нөлөөллийг судлах 20 ДЗМОУБ-ын Хөтөлбөрийн суурь судалгаа, 2018 Боловсролын тухай хууль, 44 дүгээр зүйл. Эргэцүүлэн ярилцаарай Багш суралцагчид сэтгэл санаа, бие махбодын шийтгэл, эдийн засгийн дарамт үзүүлэх, хувийн нууц задруулахыг хориглоно… (Боловсролын тухай хууль, 44.3)
  12. 12. шаардлага гарч байна. Иймд багш нарыг хүчирхийлэлгүй заах арга зүйд сургах, урьдчилан сэргийлэх, зайлшгүй нөхцөлд хамгаалах тогтолцоог хөгжүүлэх, багшийн ажиллах орчинг сайжруулах шаардлагатай байна (Хүүхдийн Эрхийн Тухай НҮБ-ын Конвенцын хэрэгжилтийн талаарх Монгол Улсын тайлан илтгэл, хуудас 38-39). Хүүхэд багшаасаа айж, эмээх нь зөв үү? “Бид багадаа багшийн бараа хараад л зугтдаг байлаа”, “Одоогийн хүүхдүүд багшийг хүн гэж үзэхээ байж дээ”, “Хүүхэд багш, эцэг эхээсээ эмээдэг байх ёстой”, “Багшаас айх айдас танин мэдэхүйн таашаал, баяслыг унтраана”, “Багшийг дээдэлж, хүндлэх ёстой”, “Номыг нь сурахгүй ч гэсэн номхоныг нь сур” гэх зэргээр багш шавийн харилцааг хүмүүс харилцан адилгүй тодорхойлдог. Дээрх асуултанд хүүхэд хэрхэн хариулах бол? Дараах хоёр тохиолдлыг уншиж эргэцүүлэн тунгаана уу? 1. Кейс хоёр: “Сургууль дээр хүүхэд хүүхдээ дээрэлхдэг, бас сурах бичиг хүрэлцэхгүйгээс даалгавар хийхгүй ирээд, дээр нь ар гэрийн асуудлаас цэвэрлэгээний мөнгө хураалгаж чадахгүй үед багшид загнуулахаас маш их айдаг. Ном хүрэлцээгүйгээс болоод би нэг удаа тооны хичээлийн даалгавраа хийгээгүйн улмаас багш намайг тооны сонгоноос гаргана гэсэн. Энэ нь надад маш хүнд туссан тиймээс багшийгаа харахаар байнга айдас төрдөг. Багшаа хүндлэх өөр хэрэг, айдас бол ондоо зүйл шүү дээ. Зарим багшаас их айдаг” -14 настай, Б хүүгийн ярианаас (“Бүх хүүхдийн эрхийн төлөө” НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн Эрхийн Хороонд Илгээх Монголын хүүхдүүдийн илтгэл, хуудас 15). 2. Кейс гурав: “Манай ангид хичээлдээ сайн ч маш хөдөлгөөнтэй сэргэлэн хүүхдүүд олон байв. Багш нарыг орж ирэхэд ихэвчлэн бужигнаж шуугиж байдагсан. Зарим багш уурлаж, бидэнд нэр хоч өгч сүйд болно. Гэтэл физикийн хичээлийн Чулуун багш биднийг хэзээ ч загнаж байгаагүй. Орж ирж мэндлээд л сэдвээ самбарт бичиж намуухан дуугаар хичээлээ зааж эхэлнэ. Бид шуугих тусам багшийн яриа улам намдсаар… Бид багшийнхаа яриаг сонсох гэж аль болох түргэн чимээгүй болох ба үймүүлж байгаа нэгэндээ анхааруулж сануулна. Ангид нам жим болоход багшийн дуу улам тод чанга болж багш маань хичээлээ бидний ой тойнд хоногшин үлдтэл сайхан заадагсан. Бидний асуултанд уйгагүй хариулна. Бид түүнийг тойрч зогсоод хичээлтэй холбоотой холбоогүй олон зүйлийг сонирхон асууна. Манай сургуулийн үе үеийн сурагчид Чулуун багшийг ихэд хүндлэн ярьдаг юм. Багшийн өгсөн даалгаврыг хийх нь нэр төрийн хэрэг байсан байх гэж би боддог. Ангиараа физигч болох гэж байгаа юм шиг л хичээдэгсэн… Дээрх тохиолдлын талаар багшид өгөх зөвлөмж:  Нэг, хоёрдугаар тохиолдолд тухайн сургуулийн орчинд хүүхдэд ээлтэй харилцаа бүрдээгүй байна.  Хүүхэд даалгавраа хийхгүй ирж байгаа шалтгааныг асууж хийх боломж бүрдүүлэхэд нь тусалдаг байх  Дүн тавих, даалгавар шалгах нь хийгээгүй зүйлээ хийх, алдаанаасаа суралцах урам зоригийг хүүхдэд өгөхөд чиглэсэн хамтын ажиллагаа гэдгийг анхаарах  Дүн тавих, даалгавар шалгах ажиллагаа нь хүүхдийг айлгах ташуур болж хувирдгийг анхаарч энэ алдааг гаргахгүй байх  Хүүхдийг айлгах, дарамтлах аргуудыг бус, хүндэл, үлгэр дуурайллаар хүмүүжүүлж сургах аргуудыг тууштай хэрэглэх  Гуравдугаар тохиолдолд багшийн ур чадвар хүүхэдтэй ажиллах ухаалаг аргуудтай нягт холбоотойг харуулж байгаа учраас ”Үглэж хүмүүжүүлснээс үлгэрлэж хүмүүжүүл” гэсэн хэллэгийн утгыг илтгэж байна.
  13. 13. МОНГОЛ УЛСЫН ХҮҮХДИЙН ЭРХИЙН ТУХАЙ ХУУЛЬ (2016 он) МОНГОЛ УЛСЫН ХҮҮХЭД ХАМГААЛЛЫН ТУХАЙ ХУУЛЬ (2016 он) МОНГОЛ УЛСЫН ГЭР БҮЛИЙН ХҮЧИРХИЙЛЭЛТЭЙ ТЭМЦЭХ ТУХАЙ ХУУЛЬ (2016 он) “ХҮҮХДИЙН ХӨГЖИЛ, ХАМГААЛЛЫН ҮНДЭСНИЙ ХӨТӨЛБӨР” (2017-2021 он ) Багшид өгөх зөвлөмж:  Хүүхэдтэй ажиллахдаа Боловсролын тухай хуулийн заалтыг (44.3) мөрдөж ажиллах  Хүүхэдтэй зүй бусаар харилцаж байгаа дээрх харилцааг зөвтгөх үндэслэл байхгүй учраас багшлах эрхийг түдгэлзүүлэх болон эцэг эх нь таны эсрэг гомдол гаргах бүрэн үндэслэл болно гэдгийг анхаарах  Уур бухимдлаа зохицуулах арга техникүүдэд суралцах ( уг гарын авлагын 3 дугаар бүлгээс санаа авах)  Хүүхдийн хийсэн зүйлийг түүний байр сууринаас хардаг байх  Хийсэн зүйлээ улам сайжруулах урмыг хүүхдэд өгөх  Зан харилцааны доголдолтой багш өөрөө сэтгэл зүйн зөвлөгөөнд хамрагдах Хүүхдийн хөгжил хүмүүжлийн эерэг баримтууд Хүүхдийн оюун ухааны хөгжлийн судалгааны баримт: 2009 онд МУБИС-аас Шинжлэх Ухаан Технологийн Сангийн санхүүжилтээр хэрэгжүүлсэн “Монгол үндэстэн хүүхдийн сэтгэц- физиологи, нийгэм-соёлын онцлог”21 сэдэвт судалгаагаар Монголын ЕБС-ийн дунд, ахлах насны сурагчдын оюуны ухааны хөгжил дундаж ба түүнээс дээгүүр түвшинд байгааг илрүүлсэн. Судалгаанд хамрагдсан сурагчдын (n=640) оюун ухааны хөгжлийн коэффициентыг нас насаар авч үзвэл: 11 настай сурагчдын дундаж IQ=119,1, 12 : IQ=118, 13 нас: IQ=110, 14 нас: IQ=109,9 15 нас: IQ=110,6, 16 нас:IQ=114.5, 17 нас: IQ=118.5, 18 нас: IQ=111.2 байна. Оюун ухаан бол өөрийгөө зорилго чиглэлтэй авч явах, оновчтой сэтгэх, хүрээлж буй орчинтой амжилттай харилцан үйлчлэлцэх болон орчиндоо дасан зохицох хувь хүний цогц чадвар юм. Хайр энэрэлгүй орчинд оюун ухааныг хайх хэрэггүй (Ф. Н. Достоевский). Ганцхан дусал эрүүл ухаан бүтэн чингэлэг сургаалаас үнэтэй (Пифагор). 21 “Монгол үндэстэн хүүхдийн сэтгэц-физиологи, нийгэм-соёлын онцлог”судалгааны тайлан, 2010, х, 63 Хууль эрх зүйн орчин Монгол хүүхдүүдийн оюун ухааны хөгжлийн түвшин хэвийн сайн байгаа нь ЕБС-ийн хичээлийн стандарт, хөтөлбөрт тусгагдсан мэдлэг чадварыг эзэмших, орчиндоо зөв дасан зохицох өргөн боломж байгааг харуулж байна. Судалгааны үр дүнг харгалзах тухай
  14. 14. Өсв566655555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555 5555555555555555555555555555555655өр насныхан аз жаргалтай амьдралд юуг чухалчилж байна? Дээрх төслийн хүрээнд эрдэмтэн Ш. Ичинхорлоо, Л. Алтанзаяа нар 2010 онд Монгол хүүхдийн нийгэм-угсаатны онцлогийг 29 бүлэг бүхий 128 асуултаар судалж Улаанбаатар, Сэлэнгэ, Дорнод аймгийн өсвөр насны нийт 960 сурагчийг хамруулжээ. Уг судалгаанаас хамгийн чухалд тооцсон гурван хариултыг дараах хүснэгтээр харуулав. Хүснэгт3. Таны бодлоор аз жаргалтай амьдрахад юу хамгийн чухал вэ?22 (3 зүйл сонгож болно. N=960) Үзүүлэлтүүд УБ /320/ Сэлэнгэ /320/ Дорнод /320/ Дундаж үзүүлэлт Сайн боловсрол 60,6% 69,3% 60,9% 63,6% Эрүүл мэнд 73,1% 74,6% 75,3% 73,7% Аз жаргалтай гэр бүл 61,8% 64,6% 63% 63,1% Судалгаанд хамрагдсан өсвөр насны сурагчид сайн боловсрол (63,6% ) аз жаргалтай гэр бүл (63,1%)-ийг аз жаргалтай амьдрахад эн тэргүүнд хэрэгтэй гэж үзжээ. Хүүхүүдийн хүсч байгаа сайн боловсролыг эзэмшүүлэхэд юуг анхаарах вэ?  Хичээл бүр нь хүүхэд бүрийн хувьд ойлгомжтой, сонирхолтой байх  Авьяас чадамжаа сорих боломжийг хүүхдэд олгох  Хичээлийн цагийг зугаатай, хялбар аргаар өнгөрөөх нөхцөл үүсэхээс сэргийлэх  Хариуцлгатай суралцах шаардлагыг хүүхэд бүрт жигд тавих  Залилж мэхлэх аргад суралцахаас хүүхдийг хамгаалах  Сургуулийн орчин дахь таагүй үр дагавраас хүүхдийг хамгаалах  Дүрэм журмын хэрэгжилтийг сайжруулах  Алдсаны төлөө хүүхдийг шийтгэхгүй байх  Багш онцлог, давуу талаа заах арга, ур чадвараараа харуулдаг байх 22 “Монгол үндэстэн хүүхдийн сэтгэц-физиологи, нийгэм-соёлын онцлог” , 2010, хуудас , 45 Аз жаргал Багшид өгөх зөвлөгөө
  15. 15.  Сайн боловсрол эзэмшихээр чармайж байгаа хүүхдэд нэр хоч өгч гадуурахахаас сэргийлэх Дэмжлэг, эрх мэдэл, боломж ба хүлээлт, цагийн зүй зохистой ашиглалт, суралцах эрмэлзэл, эерэг үнэт зүйлс, нийгмийн чадамжууд, хувь хүний эерэг чанар гэсэн найман үзүүлэлтийн дагуу 50 асуултаар 1079 өсвөр үеийнхний дунд тодорхойлж хөгжлийн давуу чанарыг тодорхойлсноос харахад суралцах хүсэл эрмэлзэл болон хөгжлийн давуу чанарт нөлөөлөгч хувь хүн, байгууллагын (субьектын) дундаж оноогоор сургууль нэгдүгээрт байна. Нөгөө талаас цаг ашиглалтын зөв дадал суулгах, эерэг үнэт зүйлсийн баримжааг зөв олгох асуудал бидний өмнө тулгамдаж байгааг анхаарах нь зүйтэй. 7% 42% 44% 8% Өсвөр үеийнхний давуу чанарын нэгдсэн оноо Бэрхшээлтэй Эмзэг Хэвийн Амжилттай 21.8 21.4 22.4 15.1 23.2 20.5 21.1 21.6 Дэмжлэг Эрх мэдэл Боломж ба хүлээлт Цагийн зүй зохистой… Суралцах эрмэлзлэл Эерэг үнэт зүйлс Нийгмийн чадамжууд Хувь хүний эерэг чанар 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 Давуу чанарын 8 дэд бүлгийн дундаж оноонууд (Оноо: 0-30)
  16. 16. Хувь хүний дотоод давуу чанарыг илэрхийлэх үзүүлэлтүүд дотроос “суралцах эрмэлзэл” нэгдүгээрт гарч байгаа нь сургууль, багш нарын зүгээс хүүхдэд үзүүлэх нөлөөллийг сайжруулах өргөн боломж байгааг харуулж байна. Хэрвээ та ямар нэгэн дэд бүлгийг сайжруулах стратеги, үйл ажиллагаа төлөвлөх гэж байгаа бол дараах зөвлөмжийг ашиглаарай 24 23 Монголын Хүүхдийн төлөө үндэсний газар, Монголын өсвөр үеийнхний хөгжлийн давуу чанарын үзүүлэлтийн судалгааны тайлан, 2014, хуудас 5. 24 “Монголын өсвөр үеийнхний хөгжлийн давуу чанарын үзүүлэлтийн судалгаа”-ны тайлан, 2014, хуудас 20 Түлхүүр Бэрхшээлтэй (доод түвшин) Эмзэг Хэвийн Амжилттай (дээд түвшинд) Диаграм1. Монголын өсвөр үеийнхний хөгжлийн давуу чанарын үзүүлэлтүүд23 21.2 22.0 22.7 23.7 17.8 Хувь хүн Нийгэм Гэр бүл Сургууль Олон нийт 0.0 20.0 40.0 Хөгжлийн давуу чанарт нөлөөлөх 5 субьектийн дундаж оноо (Оноо: 0-30)
  17. 17. ХӨГЖЛИЙН ДАВУУ ЧАНАРЫН 8 ҮЗҮҮЛЭЛТ Гадаад давуу чанар (эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагч, багш нарын дэмжлэг) Дотоод давуу чанар (хүүхдийн өөрийн дотоод нөөц) Дэмжлэг Өсвөр үеийнхэн тэднийг хайрлаж, халамжилж, урамшуулж, хүлээн зөвшөөрдөг хүмүүсээр хүрээлэгдсэн байх шаардлагатай. Суралцах хүсэл эрмэлзлэл Өсвөр үеийнхэн суралцах үйл явцын эцсийн үр дүн, ач холбогдлыг мэддэг, өөрийнхөө чадварт итгэдэг байх шаардлагатай. Эрх мэдэлжүүлэх Өсвөр үеийнхэнд аливаа юмыг үнэлдэг, өөрөө үнэ цэнэтэй байгаагаа мэдэрдэг орчин бүрдүүлэх шаардлагатай. Аюулгүй, хүндлэл хүлээлтийг мэдэрснээр энэ нь хэрэгжинэ. Эерэг үнэт зүйлс Өсвөр үеийнхэнд амьдралын эрүүл сонголт хийхэд чиглүүлэг болсон үнэт зүйлсийг хөгжүүлэх хэрэгтэй. Боломж ба хүлээлт Өсвөр үеийнхэнд аливаа юмыг өөрсдийн хамгийн сайнаар хийх урам зориг, ойлгомжтой дүрэм журам, түүнийг зөрчвөл гарах уршиг, үр дагаварыг ойлгуулсан байх шаардлагатай. Нийгмийн чадамжууд Өсвөр үеийнхэнд бусадтай үр ашигтай харилцах, хүнд шийдвэр гаргах, шинэ нөхцлийг давах ур чадварууд шаардлагатай. Цагийн зүй зохистой ашиглалтийг дэмжих Өсвөр үеийнхэнд сургуулиас гадуур дуртай зүйлдээ суралцах, хоббигоо хөгжүүлэх боломжийг бүрдүүлж өгөх шаардлагатай. Хувь хүний эерэг чанар Өсвөр үеийнхэн өөрөө өөртөө итгэж, тэдгээрт тулгарч буй асуудлыг өөрсдөө хянах чадвартай байх шаардлагатай
  18. 18. Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэхэд гаргаж байгаа алдаа, гажуудлыг харуулсан баримтууд Нийгэмд хүмүүжлийн эерэг аргын тухай шинжлэх ухааны ойлголт, мэдлэг хандлага хараахан төлөвшөөгүй, арга зүйг түгээн дэлгэрүүлж чадаагүйн улмаас хүүхдэд бие махбодийн болон сэтгэл санааны шийтгэл, хүчирхийллийг хэрэглэсээр байна. 2018 онд Хүүхдийн бие махбодийн шийтгэлийн зан үйлийн тухай судалгааг 12 – 18 насны хүүхдүүд, эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагчдийг хамруулан хийжээ.  Судалгаа явуулахаас өмнөх сард судалгаанд оролцсон 50.89% хүүхдүүдийн эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагч хүмүүжлийн сөрөг арга хэрэглэсэн байна.  Өнгөрсөн жилийн хугацаанд 10 хүүхдийн 4 нь буюу 35.66% нь эцэг эх, асран хамгаалагчийн зүгээс бие махбодийн хүчирхийлэлд өртсөн байна.  Үүнээс 26.67% нь нэг ба хоёр төрлийн хүчирхийлэлд өртсөн байна. Ихэнх нь гараараа алгадсан, цохьсон байна.  Нийт эцэг эхийн 48.8%, нийт өсвөр насны хүүхдүүдийн 48.1% нь хүүхдийг өсгөн хүмүүжүүлэхэд бие махбодийн шийтгэл шаардлагатай гэж үзжээ.25 2018 онд болсон “Тогтвортой хөгжил-Ерөнхий боловсрол” Улсын хоёрдугаар зөвлөгөөн дээр тавьсан зарим илтгэлд сургууль, дотуур байрны орчинд сурагчид сэтгэл санааны дарамт, дээрэлхэлд илүү их өртөж байгааг тэмдэглэж хочлуулах, доромжлуулах, загнуулах, бусдын өмнө ичиж эвгүй байдалд орох гэсэн дарамтанд хүүхэд илүүтэй өртөж байгааг онцгой анхаарах хэрэгтэй гэж үзжээ. Сургуулийн орчинд сэтгэл санааны дарамт, дээрэлхэлийн дараах хэлбэрүүд байна26 :  Чанга дуугаар загнаж, хараах  Үгийн бус хэлбэрээр доромжлох, дарамтад оруулах  Нэр хоч өгч, гутаан доромжлох  Бусдын өмнө ичээж, эвгүй байдалд оруулах  Анги хамт олон, үе тэнгийн хүүхдүүдээс санаатайгаар ганцаардуулах  Хувцас хунар муутай, ядуу айлын хүүхэд гэж бусдад ойлгогдохуйц байдлаар хандах, ичээх  Өнчин, эцэг эх салсан зэргээр доромжлон сэтгэл санааны дарамтад оруулах  Царай зүс, бие бялдарын хувьд ялгаварлах  Хөдөөний, гэр хорооллын гэдгээр ялган харилцах  Хэл яриа, аялга, үндэстэн угсаатны хувьд ялгах, ичээх  Эрүүл мэнд, хөгжлийн бэрхшээлтэй байдлаар нь ялгах, ичээх  Бусдын өмнөөс буруутгаж, шийтгэх  Хийж гүйцэтгэсэн даалгавар, оролцоог шударга бусаар үнэлэх  Хичээлийн хэрэгсэл, дэвтэр, хувцас хунарыг урах, тасдах, эвдэх гэх мэт. 25 Дэлхийн зөн Монгол ОУБ-ын Хөтөлбөрийн суурь судалгаа, 2018 26 Ж.Мягмар “Сургуулийн орчин дахь хүүхдийн эрх хамгаалал” илтгэл,(Тогтвортой хөгжил- Ерөнхий боловсрол” 2018 , Улсын хоёрдугаар зөвлөгөөн, хуудас 10) Шийтгэл
  19. 19. Нийслэлийн Хүүхэд гэр бүлийн хөгжлийн газраас санаачлан “Бид өсвөр үеийнхэн” цахим санал асуулгыг НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн сангийн дэмжлэгтэйгээр 2016 оны 10-12 сарын хооронд Монголын хамгийн анхны хүүхэд өсвөр үед зориулсан цогц сайт болох Монгол контент ХХК-ны эрхлэн явуулдаг YOLO.MN сайт болон сошиал хуудсаар дамжуулан авч 13-18 насны хүүхэд, залуучуудыг хамруулжээ. Уг санал асуулгын27 нэг асуултанд хүүхүүд хэрхэн хариулсныг харцгаая. Хүснэгт 5. Чамд ямар нэгэн хүндрэлтэй асуудал тохиолдоход чи хамгийн түрүүнд хэнд хандах вэ? (n=4867) Найз нөхөд 2744 Эцэг эх, 983 Гэр бүл 519 Ах эгч, хамаатныхаа дотны хүн 292 Сэтгэл зүйч 164 Эмч 111 Багш 34 Нийгмийн ажилтан 20 Кейс: “Аав ээж минь үргэлж архи уудаг. Зодуулчихаад сургуульдаа явахад их хэцүү байдаг. Үе тэнгийнхнийхээ дунд нэр хүндгүй болж дарамт шахалт ч ирнэ. Заримдаа энэ бүх зүйлээс болж аав ээжээсээ холдохыг хүсдэг, бас амиа хорлох хүсэл төрөх ч үе байдаг”(14 настай Э-гийн ярианаас) (“Бүх хүүхдийн эрхийн төлөө” НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн Эрхийн Хороонд Илгээх Монголын хүүхдүүдийн илтгэл, хуудас 9) Кейс: “Би анх Улаанбаатар хотод 2012 очиж 7-р ангид шилжин орсон. Манай ангийн банди нар намайг хичээл тараад явж байхад над дээр ирээд, “Мөнгө байна уу? Маргааш мөнгө авч ирэхгүй бол чамайг зодно” гэж сүрдүүлдэг байсан. Тэгээд би намайг ингээд сүрдүүлээд байна гэж багшдаа хэлсэн. Манай ангийн банди нар чи яах гэж багшид хэлсэн бэ? гэж сүрдүүлсэн. Тэгээд би тэр сургуулиас шилжсэн”28 . Хэцүү асуудал тулгарсан үед яах вэ?  Дээрх хоёр тохиолдолд тухайн сургуулийн орчинд хүүхдэд ээлтэй харилцаа бүрдээгүй байна. 27 “Бид өсвөр үеийнхэн” цахим санал асуулгын дүн, 2016 (YOLO.MN сайт) 28 “Бүх хүүхдийн эрхийн төлөө” НҮБ-ын Хүүхдийн Эрхийн Хороонд Илгээх Монголын хүүхдүүдийн илтгэл, 2015 он, хуудас 15 Надад хэцүү байна. Би хэнд хандах вэ? Шилжиж ирсэн хүүхдүүдийг гадуурхаж дээрэлхдэг Зодуулчихаад сургуульдаа явахад их хэцүү байдаг
  20. 20.  Багш хүүхдийн ар гэрийн амьдралтай нэг бүрчлэн танилцаж, тухайн хүүхдэд тулгамдаж байгаа асуудлыг илрүүлдэг байх  Багш сурагчийн хамгийн ойр дотны хүний хувьд түүнд тулгамдаж буй асуудлыг сонсох, нууцыг хадгалах, шаардлагатай бол сургуулийн нийгмийн ажилтанд хандаж асуудлыг шийдэхэд туслах Дээрх тохиолдлын талаар багшид өгөх зөвлөмж: 1. Найз нөхдийн зүгээс хүүхдэд өгч байгаа зөвлөгөө, нөлөөлөлд анхааралтай хандах, анализ хийх 2. Найз нөхдийн буруу зөвлөгөө, үлгэр дуурайллаас хүүхдийг хамгаалах 3. Хүүхдийн үерхэл нөхөрлөлийг танин мэдэхүй, урлаг спортын үйл ажиллагаанд чиглүүлдэг байх 4. Тулгарсан асуудлаа шийдвэрлэхийн тулд багшаасаа дэмжлэг авч чадна гэсэн итгэлийг хүүхдэд төрүүлэх 5. Эцэг эхчүүдэд зөвлөн тусалж хамтарч ажиллах 6. Асуудлаа шийдвэрлүүлэхийн тулд хүүхэд багшид хандсан үед нь шуурхай арга хэмжээ авч, хүүхдийг эрсдлээс хамгаалдаг байх Хүүхдийг эрсдлээс хамгаалах тухай Зам тээврийн осолд (2016 онд )247 хүүхэд /орон нутагт-115/ 2017 онд -220 хүүхэд /орон нутагт -114/ 29 2018 оны эхний 5 сарын байдлаар 833 хүүхэд золгүй явдалд өртөж 34 хүүхэд амь насаа алджээ. Үүнээс 16 нь амиа хорлосон, зам тээврийн ослоор амь үрэгдсэн 8, бусад шалтгаанаар 10.30 2017 оны байдлаар 1700 орчим хүүхэд ямар нэг байдлаар гэмт хэргийн улмаас хохирсон, 1066 хүүхэд гэмт хэрэг үйлдсэн, 127 хүүхэд гэмт хэргийн улмаас амь насаа алдсан. Хамгийн гол нь ажилгүйдлээс үүдэлтэй ядуурал, архидалт гэр бүлийн уур амьсгал, хүүхдийн хүмүүжилд их нөлөөлж байна. Өнөөдөр гэмт хэрэг үйлдэж буй хүүхдүүдийн 90 орчим хувийнх нь гэр бүл ямар нэг асуудалтай нь тогтоогдсон. Хүмүүс ажлаа сайн хийж, мөнгө олоод үр хүүхдээ хоол ундтай байлгах ёстой гэж зүтгэх зууртаа амьдралынхаа жинхэнэ зорилго болох үр хүүхдээ сайн хүн болгож төлөвшүүлэх, зөв хүмүүжүүлэхээ орхигдуулаад байдаг.31 29 Ж. Мягмар “Сургуулийн орчин дахь хүүхдийн эрх хамгаалал” сэдэвт илтгэл, РРТ, хуудас -3 30 2018 оны 7 сарын 1-ний өдрийн Йигл телевизийн 19 цагийн мэдээнээс 31 ЦЕГ болон ГБХЗХГ-аас олон нийтийн сүлжээгээр цацагдаж буй хүүхдийн эсрэг гэмт хэргүүд болон бусад асуудлаар хийсэн тайлбараас, 2018 -06-20 –ны өдөр 18: 57, medee.mn/main.php?eid=108239 Зам тээврийн болон бусад осол Хүүхэд гэмт хэрэгт холбогодох шалтгаан Хүүхдийг зам тээврийн ослоос хамгаалахын тулд хот орон нутгийн цагдаагийн ерөнхий газар, замын цагдаагийн алба, боловсролын газар, сургуулийн захиргаанаас хэрэгжүүлж байгаа журам зааврыг мөрдөхөд хүүхдүүдийг сургах, хичээлийн техник хэрэгсэл, хэрэглэгдэхүүний аюулгүй байдлыг хангаж ажиллах ба хүүхдийг хичээлээс хөөж гаргахгүй байх зүйтэй .
  21. 21. Сургуулийн нийгмийн ажилтан, сэтгэл зүйчдэд зориулсан баримт32 Хүчирхийлэлд холбогдох эрсдэлтэй залуучууд, насанд хүрээгүй гэмт хэрэгтнүүдэд чиглэсэн олон бүрдэлт “Логик сэтгэлгээ, сэргээн засал” хөтөлбөр нь зан үйлийн эерэг сонголт хийж заншихад нь тус болох танин мэдэхүйн ур чадваруудыг хөгжүүлэх зорилготой бөгөөд 20 улсад хэрэгжиж байна. Хөтөлбөр нь 6-12 хүнтэй бүлгээр долоо хоног бүр 2-4 удаа 2 цагаар хичээллэх нийт 36 удаагийн сургалтаас бүрдэнэ. Сургалтад нийгмийн харилцааны ур чадвар, зөвшилцөх чадвар, сэтгэл хөдлөлийн хяналт зохицуулалт, үнэт зүйл ба шүүмжлэлт үндэслэл гаргах ур чадвар хөгжүүлэх зорилгоор дүрд тоглох, сэтгэн бодох, суралцах тоглоом, дасгалуудыг ашигладаг. Анх Канадад боловсруулан хэрэгжүүлсэн уг хөтөлбөр 20 улсад хэрэгжсэнээс Финлянд, Герман, Исланд, Иран, Их Британи улсуудад хөтөлбөрийн үнэлгээ хийгджээ. Мета шинжилгээгээр хөтөлбөрт оролцогчдын дунд давтан гэмт хэрэг 14 хувиар буурсан дүн гарчээ. Хөтөлбөрийн үнэлгээнүүдийн зарим нь л хүчирхийллийг бууруулах асуудлыг авч үзсэн байх ба Канадад хөтөлбөрт оролцогчдын дунд хүчирхийлэлт гэмт хэрэг дахин үйлдсэний улмаас баривчлагдах магадлал 49 хувиар буурсан тооцоо гарчээ . 13-17 насныхан ухаалаг утсанд бусдаасаа 2.9 дахин донтдог гэсэн олон улсын судалгаа байдаг. Улаанбаатар хотын ЕБ-ын 21 сургуулийн өсвөр насны 383 хүүхдийг санал асуулгад хамруулахад таван хүүхэд тутмын нэг нь ухаалаг утсанд донтсон нь тогтоогдсон (М.Отгонбаяр). 2017 оны долоодугаар сард Монгол Улсад Ази Номхон далайн 31 дүгээр “Жембори” болсон. Энэхүү үйл ажиллагаанд оролцсон 6,000 (Монголоос 4000) хүүхдэд мэдээлэл өгч, цахим орчны сөрөг нөлөө, хүчирхийлэл, дарамтыг ажиглахаар судалгаа, шинжилгээний ажил хийсэн. Судалгаанд оролцсон өсвөр насныхны 70 орчим хувь нь цахим орчинд ямар нэгэн байдлаар хүчирхийлэл, дарамтад өртсөн байсан. 32 32 Залуучуудын дундах хүчирхийллийг урьдчилан сэргийлэх нь: нотлох баримтын тойм.2017, хуудас 55 Цахим донтолт ба гадуурхал Гэмт хэрэгт холбогдсон хүүхдүүдтэй ажиллах хөтөлбөр Санамж:  Цахим тоглоомын дон ба дарамтын талаар энэхүү гарын авлагын 4 дүгээр бүлгийн 3 дугаар хэсгээс дэлгэрүүлэн уншина уу?  Хүчирхийлэл үзэх нь ялангуяа наймаас доош насны хүүхдэд илүү аюултай учир нь тэд бодит байдал ба хийсвэрлэл хоёрыг ялгаж чаддаггүй.  Өдөрт тогтмол таваас илүү цагийг цахим орчинд өнгөрөөж байгаа хүүхдийг цахим орчинд донтсон гэж үздэг  Цахим орчны аюулгүй хэрэглээний тухай мэдээллийг дараах хуудаснаас аваарай: http://dli.wvie.org/cpp/tools.  Энэ веб хуудас бол хүүхдүүдэд цахим орчны аюулгүй хэрэглээг заадаг тоглоомон хэрэгсэл юм: http://www.wvi.org/keeping-children-safe-online.
  22. 22. 2013 онд хийсэн “Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны дүнгээр Монголын өсвөр насныхны архи болон тамхины хэрэглээ (n=1093) 2010 онтой харьцуулахад өсчээ: анх удаа тамхи татахдаа 14 нас хүрээгүй байсан сурагчдын эзлэх хувь 2010 онд 78.2 байсан бол 2013 онд 80 % болж өсчээ. Харин согтуурууах ундаа анх хэрэглэж үзэхдээ 14 нас хүрээгүй байсан сурагчдын (n=5129) эзлэх хувь 67.9% -72 % байжээ33 . “Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны тайланд (2013 он) “Өнөөдрийг хүртэл амьдралдаа нэг буюу түүнээс дээш удаа бүрэн согтох хүртлээ их хэмжээний согтууруулах ундаа хэрэглэж үзсэн суралцагчдын хувь 5.3%-6.6%, өнөөдрийг хүртэл амьдралдаа марихуаныг 1 буюу түүнээ дээш удаа татаж үзсэн суралцагчдын хувь 1.8%-1.2%” гэж тэмэгдэлжээ 34 . Хүүхэд залуучуудын архи тамхины хэрэглээг бууруулах хөтөлбөр: Гэр бүлийг чадваржуулах замаар залуу хүмүүсийн дундах хар тамхи, мансууруулах бодисын хэрэглээг бууруулах дэлхий нийтийн санаачилгын хүрээнд НҮБ-ын Мансууруулах бодис, гэмт хэргийн асуудал эрхэлсэн алба “Сургууль, гэр бүл хамтдаа”(Families and Schools Together буюу FAST) хөтөлбөрийг Казакстан, Киргистан, Тажикстан улсуудад хэрэгжүүлж байна. 35  Хөтөлбөрт хамрагдагсад хичээлийн дараа гэр бүлээрээ сургууль дээр ирж, хамт хооллоод, нийтийн арга хэмжээнд оролцдог. Нэг удаагийн хөтөлбөрт 80 хүртэлх тооны гэр бүл хамрагдан 10, 10-аараа бүлэг болж хуваагдаад, оногдсон ангид орж ажиллана.  Бүлэг бүрийг тусгайлан бэлтгэгдсэн баг удирдан чиглүүлэх ба энэ багт эцэг эх, ахлах ангийн сурагч, сургуулийн ажилтан, мөн сэтгэцийн эрүүл мэнд, мансууруулах бодисын даслыг эмчлэх чиглэлийн мэргэжилтэн зэрэг хүмүүс багтана. Багш, сургалтын менежер нь эцэг эхчүүдээ дэмжин, бүлгийн ажилд наад зах нь нэг удаа заавал оролцохыг уриалан ажилладаг байна.  Шинээр шилжиж ирсэн сурагчдын гэр бүл уг хөтөлбөрт оролцон, хүүхдийнхээ нэг ангийнхны эцэг эх, гэр бүлийнхэнтэй танилцахын зэрэгцээ хүүхдэдээ нэмэлт цаг гаргаж, дэмжин ажиллах боломжтой болдог.  Хөтөлбөрийн үр дүнд гэр бүлийн эв нэгдэл 21%-иар сайжирч, гэр бүл дэх зөрчил 52%-иар бууран, эцэг эх, хүүхдийн харилцааны чанар, бат бөх байдал 27%-иар, нийгмийн харилцаан дахь хүүхдийн найрсаг байдал 44%-иар өсөж, сахилга батын зөрчил, хэт хөдөлгөөншил 7%- иар буурсан гэж эцэг эхчүүд мэдээлжээ. Өнгөрсөн онд (2017) л гэхэд хүүхэд хохирсон 1757 гэмт хэрэг бүртгэгдсэн. Нэг ЕБС-ийг дунджаар 1500-2500 хүүхэдтэй гэж бодоход бүтэн нэг сургуулийн хүүхэд тэр чигээрээ хохирсон гэсэн үг. Хүүхэд хохирсон гэмт хэрэг 2018 оны нэгдүгээр улирлын байдлаар 23 хувиар өссөн үзүүлэлттэй байна. Хүүхэдтэй хэрцгий харьцах, хүүхдийг хүчирхийлэлд өртүүлэх, хүүхдийг сургуулийн орчинд очиж залилах зэрэг олон хэргүүд гарч байна.36 33 “Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны тайлан, 2013, хуудас, 63 34 “Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны тайлан, 2013, хуудас, 73 35 Залуучуудын дундах хүчирхийллийг урьдчилан сэргийлэх нь: нотлох баримтын тойм.2017, хуудас 34 36 ЦЕГ-ын Хүүхдийг гэмт хэргээс урьдчилан сэргийлэх тасгийн дарга, Цагдаагийн ахмад Д.Будзаантай ярилцлагаас, 2018 - 04- 10 , 15 цаг 00 минутад нийтлэгдэсэн www.ontslokh.mn/135308.html) Архи, тамхи, мансууруулах бодисын хэрэглээ Сурагчид согтууруулах ундааг их хэмжээгээр ууж үзсэн үү? Хүчирхийлэлд өртөх
  23. 23. Хүчирхийлэлд өртсөн хүүхэдтэй ажиллахдаа анхаарах зүйлс37  Дотны хүмүүстэй нь хамт байлга: Хүүхдүүдийг аль болох асран хамгаалагч ба гэр бүлтэй нь хамт байлга. Гэр бүлүүдийг салгахыг бүү оролд.  Аюулгүй байдал: Хүүхдүүдийг ямар нэгэн аюулгүйн эрсдэлд оруулах, мэдээллийн хэрэгслүүд ба хувийн асуудалдаа түүртэж яваа хүмүүсээс аймшигт үйл явдлуудын талаар муу мэдээ сонсгохоос хамгаал.  Сонс, ярь, тогло: Тайван бай, зөөлөн ярь, эелдэг бай. Нөхцөл байдал, асуудлынхаа тухай юу бодож байгааг нь сонсож, хэмжээнд нь тааруулж, бүр бага хүүхдүүдтэй тоглоомоор ярь, харах төвшинд нь харилцц. Том болсон өсвөр үеийн хүүхдүүдтэй илүү том хүн шиг харьц.  Хүүхдүүдэд бас өөрсдийн давах туулах эх үүсвэр байдгийг сана: Энэ талаар судалж, спорт, зураг зурах, ном унших, хөгжим тоглох, найзууд ба гэр бүлтэй нь хамт байлгах, сүмд явуулах гэх мэт эерэг хэлбэрүүдээр дэмжиж, архи уух, хар тамхи татах, хэт унтах, хэт түрэмгий эсвэл сул дорой байх зэрэг сөрөг даван туулах хэлбэрүүдээс зайлсхийхэд нь тусал. Судалгаанд хамрагдсан сурагчдын (n=5142) сурагчдын 15.3% нь бэлгийн харьцаанд орсон. Бэлгийн харьцаанд орсон сурагчдын (n=787) 27.4% нь 14 -өөс доош насандаа, 9 дүгээр анид суралцагдын 11.5% нь, 11 дүгээр ангийн гурван сурагчийн нэг нь тус тус бэлгийн харьцаанд орсон байна. Жирэмсэн, төрөлтийн дараах статистик мээдээгээр 10-14 насны 49, 15-19 насны 6776 охид тус тус жирэмслэх буюу төрсөн, нийт жирэмслэлтийн 5.9%-ийг эзэлж байна. 38 Авч болох арга хэмжээ:  Бэлгийн харьцаа бол охид хөвгүүдийн дотно харилцааны баталгаа биш гэдгийг таниулах  Бэлгийн харьцаанд орохыг хүчээр тулгах нь дотно харилцааны хил хязгаарыг ноцтой зөрчиж байгаа учраас “Үгүй” гэж хэлж сурах, харилцаагаа таслах нэг үндэслэл байж болно гэдгийг таниулах  Үтрээний хана 15-16 насны хооронд дөнгөж бэхжиж эхлэдэг тул ХДХВ, бэлгийн замын халдвар ба өвчин авах магадлал илүү өндөр байдаг7.  Эх болон хүүхэд амь насанд аюултай хөгжлийн бэрхшээлтэй болох магадлал ихтэйг таниулах  18-аас доош насны ямар ч охиныг бүү гэрлүүл.  Гэрлэлтийг ёслохоосоо өмнө хосуудын аль алиных нь насыг баталгаажуулах төрсний гэрчилгээг шаард.  Өсвөр насны жирэмслэлтийн эрүүл мэндийн эрсдэлийн тухай ухуулга хийж, ийм аюул гэрлэлтийн дотор хүртэл байдаг болохыг чухалчил. 13-17 насны өсвөр үеийнхэний 23% нь сүүлийн нэг жилд амиа хорлох талаар бодож байсан бол тэдний 9.6% нь сүүлийн нэг жилийн хугацаанд амиа хорлох оролдлого хийж байжээ. 39 Өсвөр насны хүүхдийн амиа хорлолт (2012 -2016 оны байдлаар) 10-14 нас -78 15-19 нас – 179 тохиолдол гарчээ40 . Өсвөр насны хүүхдийн амиа егүүтгэх оролдлогын зарим шалтгаан 37 Хүүхэд хамгааллын тухай гарын авлага ( Jackie Socha and Robyn Cawker Hagan) 2016, хуудас 90, 91 38 Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны тайлан, 2013, хуудас, 78 39 Дэлхий дахины сургуульд суурилсан эрүүл мэндийн судалгаа”-ны тайлан, 2013, хуудас, 54 40 2017 -09-19-нд УЕПГ-ын Сургалт судалгааны төвийн судлаач, хууль зүйн ухааны доктор Б.Өнөрмаатай сурвалжлагч “Зууны мэдээ” сонины сурвалжлагч Б.Заяагийн хийсэн ярилцлагаас Амиа егүүтгэх оролдлого Бэлгийн харьцаанд эрт орох
  24. 24.  Анхаарал тусламж дутах  Гомдол, ганцаардал, үл ойлголцол  Хайр сэтгэлийн бүтэлгүйтэл, хямрал, хардалт  Эсэргүүцэл, өширхөл, хорсол зэвүүцэл  Кино, ном зохиолын баатрууд, шүтдэг одуудаа дуурайх  Шийтгэлээс айх  Хүнд нөхцлөөс шантрах, зайлсхийх  Бусад Өсвөр насныханд амиа егүүтгэх сэдэл төрж байгааг илтгэх зарим шинж тэмдэг  Хичээлийн идэвх буурч, хайнга хандах, таслах  Бусадтай харилцахаас зайлсхийх, зожигрох, эсвэл гэнэт хэт нээлттэй зан зохиомол зан гаргах  Хэт гөлөргөн тайван хандах, эсвэл хөөрлийн байдалд орж тогтворгүйтэх  Архи тамхи, мансууруулах бодис хэрэглэх  Зөрчилдөж байсан хүмүүстэйгээ эвлэрсэн, эсвэл үл тоомсорлож буй дүр эсгэх  Ойр дотныхоо хүмүүстэй салах ёс гүйцэтгэж байгаа мэт шинж илрэх (Эд зүйлсээ ойр өгөх, цэгцлэх гэх мэт) Урьдчилан сэргийлэх арга хэмжээ  Сэтгэцийн эрүүл мэндийн сургалт сурталчилгаа хийх (Амиа хорлолтоос сэргийлэх сэдвээр тусгайлан сургалт явуулах шаардлагагүй)  Бачимдал стрессээ тайлах арга замуудыг эзэмшихэд нь туслах  Энэ төрлийн эрсдэл үүсгэж байгаа шалтгааныг эрт илрүүлэх, арилгах  Хэцүү үедээ хандах, дэмжлэг авах мэдээллээр хүүхдийг хангах  Өсвөр наснаас доош насныхантай энэ сэдвээр ярилцахгүй байх (эцэг эх асран хамгаалагчтай нь ярилцах, сануулах, тандах)  Ийм төрлийн оролдлого хийгдсэн тохиолдолд аврах ажиллагааг нэн даруй явуулах, яаралтай тусламж , асран хамгалагчдыг дуудах  Сэтгэл мэдрэлийн эмчид хандах  Эмчилгээг тусгайлан мэргэшсэн хүмүүс (эмч ) хийнэ Хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэхэд багш, эцэг эхийн зүгээс гаргаж байгаа алдаа болон хүүхдэд учирч байгаа төрөл бүрийн эрсдлийг харуулсан дээрх баримт, судалгаатай танилцаж эргэцүүлэл хийхдээ оюуны зураглалын аргын дараах хялбар схемийг ашиглаарай. Ингэхдээ хүүхдийг хүмүүжүүлэхэд багш нарын зүгээс гаргаж байгаа алдаанаас зөвхөн нэгийг нэрлэж бичээд уг алдааны улмаас үүсэх эрсдэл ба хүүхдийн зан үйлд илрэх шинж тэмдгүүдийг тоочиж бичээд эргэцүүлэн ярилцаарай. Эргэцүүлэн ярилцаарай

×