gmm mini.pdf

Feb. 02, 2023
gmm mini.pdf

Feb. 02, 2023
DRAMINSKI TwistGrain Moisture Meter Ugandan Farmers & Stores

DRAMINSKI TwistGrain Pro Electronic Grain Moisture Meter for Ugandan Farmers
Unique on the market: handy, small and professional.
Invest in a high-tech moisture meter!
The device will increase the profitability of your business:
You will be sure to sell cereals with the best moisture level,
You will save time and money by avoiding buying deductions,
You will safely store even large quantities of cereals for a long period of time,
You will prevent heat damage of grain in silos,
You will reduce the risk of mould contamination in cereal batches,
You will know the quality of your grain,
By investing in purchasing the moisture meter you will also have an accurate agricultural thermometer with intelligent/high-tech functionalities.
Thank you for allowing Accurate Weighing Scales (U) Ltd the privilege to serve you in advance.
gmm mini.pdf

  1. 1. DRAMINSKI Grain Moisture Meter GMM mini Product information of Draminski Graim Moisture Meter GMM mini DRAMINSKI GMM mini-Small handy device thanks to which you will be able to determine your grain moisture very quickly. MINIMAL DIMENSIONS – MAXIMAL POSSIBILITIES Invest in modern moisture meter! Thanks to this device you will improve profitability of your farm: • You will know the quality of your grain • You will be able to control moisture of your grain before selling it • You will save time and money connected with deductions when selling your grain • You will be able to store your grain safely for a long time • You will decrease risk of heating the grain in silos and appearance of mould The moisture grain meter has default calibration for 33 kinds of grains, oil seeds, legumes and herbs with the following measuring ranges: 1. Bean 5.0% – 35.0% 2. Blue lupine 5.0% – 35.0% 3. Brown rice 8.0% – 23.8% 4. Buckwheat 5.0% – 35.0% 5. Canola 4.0% – 30.0% 6. Chickpeas 5.0% – 35.0% 7. Common wheat 7.2% – 35.0% 8. Field peas 7.8% – 35% 9. Flax seeds 5.4% – 20.5% 10. Green Coffee Arabica 5.5% – 40% 11. Green Coffee Robusta 6.0% – 40.0% 12. Horse bean 7.9% – 35.0% 13. Husked sunflower seeds 6.0% – 25.0% 14. Maize 30.0% – 43.0% 15. Maize 8.0% – 30.0% 16. Millet 4.0% – 18.6% 17. Mustard 5.0% – 35.0% 18. Oats 5.0% – 35.0% 19. Paddy rice 8.0% – 35.0% 20. Parchment coffee Arabica 12.0% – 38.0% 21. Pea 8.0% – 33.0% 22. Perennial ryegrass 6.4% – 22.0% 23. Red clover 5.0% – 35.0% 24. Rye 8.0% – 35.0% 25. Sorghum 5% – 35.0% 26. Soya 7.5% – 30.0% 27. Spring barley 9.2% – 36.2% 28. Sunflower seeds 5.0% – 35.0%
  2. 2. 29. Triticale 7.4% – 35.0% 30. Variety wheat 7.3% – 35.0% 31. White clover 4.8% – 35.0% 32. White rice 5.0% – 35.0% 33. Yellow lupine 5.0% – 35.0% The set includes: 1. The DRAMINSKI GMM mini grain moisture meter 2. Rubber protection of the mini-USB port 3. 2 batteries type AA, 1.5V (LR6) 4. Reusable transport case (made of plastic) 5. Special dispenser with a slider 6. User manual 7. USB cable to be connected to a computer Description Definitely n° 1 in a category of moisture meters dedicated to work in the field. The smallest on the market, pocket size. The product of the year! Dimensions - - 16.5 × 7.0 × 7.5 cm Weight of the device 520 g (with batteries and the tightening cap) Way of filling the chamber - - manual Method of humidity measurement - - impedance in 4 frequencies Sample’s capacity - - 90 ml Measurement control single system microcomputer Power supply - - 4 batteries 1.5V type AA + 1 battery 3V type CR-2032 Power intake - - from 30 to 72 mA w depending on the user’s settings Approximate time of continuous operation on one battery set - - 77 hours when backlight is set to 0% 54 hours when backlight is set to 30% Low battery indicator - - graphic Measurement resolution - - humidity – 0.1%, temperature – 0.1°C/°F Humidity measurement accuracy - - ± 0.5 % for normalized grain ± 1 % in the range up to 10 % of humidity ± 1.5 % in the range over 10 % of humidity and can increase if the
  3. 3. sample’s humidity increases Temperature measurement accuracy - - ± 0.5°C in the range from 0°C to 85°C / ± 0.9°F in the range from 32°F to 185°F Temperature measurement range - - from 0°C to 125°C Correction of measurements - - using the keyboard – option “modification” Save data - - internal storage Internal memory capacity - - – 50000 measurements with date and time – 20 external temperature probes recognized automatically on the basis of ID number – 20 language versions – 400 species

