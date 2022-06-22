Creating a Product through DevOps: The Story of APPUiO Cloud

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Since its foundation in 2014, the slogan of VSHN has been 'The DevOps Company'. Following that ethos, VSHN applied all of its practice of DevOps and Agile to the creation of its latest product, APPUiO Cloud. In this session we are going to see how DevOps shaped product and human management decisions throughout the process, from idea to market.
