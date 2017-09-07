Nama : Basori Nim : 55117110024 Dosen : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, Pre-MSc, MM, CMA Matkul : Business Ethic & Good Govern...
7. Asas akuntabilitas: adalah asas yang menentukan bahwa setiap kegiatan dan hasil akhir dari kegiatan penyelenggaraan neg...
pada (sila ke5) perusahaan harus dapat memberikan keadilan bagi semua pihak stakeholder baik staf bawah sampai jabatan ter...
Basori, Hapzi Ali, Forum & Quiz 1, UMB, 2017

  1. 1. Nama : Basori Nim : 55117110024 Dosen : Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Hapzi Ali, Pre-MSc, MM, CMA Matkul : Business Ethic & Good Governance FORUM 1 BE & GG 1. Menanggapi pertanyaan membuat Daftar Pustaka yang benar apabila mengutip tulisan author lain. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Sukrisno, Agoes. 2003.http://repository.maranatha.edu/3572/1/Peranan%20Audit%20Intern%20Dalam%20Pe nerapan%20Good%20Corporate%20Governance%20yang%20Efektif.pdf, (6 September 2017, jam 19.30) Hasan, Iqbal. 2003. Pokok-Pokok Materi Statistik 1 (Statistik Deskriptif). Bumi Aksara: Jakarta, (6 September 2017, jam 19.30) Irdiantoro, Nur, Bambang Supomo. 2002. http://repository.maranatha.edu/3572/1/Peranan%20Audit%20Intern%20Dalam%20Penerap an%20Good%20Corporate%20Governance%20yang%20Efektif.pdf, (6 September 2017, jam 19.30) IAI. 2001. Standar Profesi Akuntan Publik. Salemba empat: Jakarta, (6 September 2017, jam 19.30) 2. Untuk mewujdukan Good Corporate Governance di Indonsia baik pada Pemerintah (GGG) atau pada Perusahaan (GCG), yaitu dengan mengadakan pengujian terlebih dahulu terhadap sumber daya manusianya, baik pada pemerintahan maupun lingkup perusahaan. Biasanya diadakan planning atau planning, recrutment, selection, tranning. Sehingga akan didapatkan tenaga ahli sesuai yang diinginkan. Maka hal ini akan membangun suatu moral dan tanggung jawab terhadap etos kerja masing-masing personal. Untuk mewujudkan pemerintah yang baik dan efisien harus menerapkan tujuh asas dalam Ketetapan MPR RI No XI/MPR/1998 maupun Undang-Undang No. 28 tahun 1999 telah merumuskan Asas-Asas Umum Penyelenggaraan Negara (the general principle of state organization), sebagaimana disebutkan dalam pasal 3 Undang-Undang No.28 tahun 1999, yang meliputi: 1. Asas kepastian hukum: adalah asas dalam negara hukum yang mengutamakan landasan peraturan perundang-undang, kepatutan, dan keadilan dalam setiap kebijakan penyelenggaraan negara 2. Asas tertib penyelenggaraan negara: adalah asas yang menjadi landasan keteraturan, keserasian dan keseimbangan dalam pengendalian penyelenggaraan negara. 3. Asas kepentingan umum : adalah asas yang mendahulukan kesejahteraan umum dengan cara yang aspiratif, akomodatif dan selektif. 4. Asas keterbukaan: adalah asas yang membuka diri terhadap hak masyarakat untuk memperoleh informasi yang benar, jujur, dan tidak diskriminatif tentang penyelenggaraan negara dengan tetap memperhatikan perlindungan asasi pribadi, golongan, dan rahasia negara. 5. Asas proporsionalitas: adalah asas yang mengutamakan keseimbangan antara hak dan kewajiban penyelenggara negara 6. Asas profesionalitas: adalah asas yang mengutamakan keahlian yang berlandaskan kode etik dan ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku.
  2. 2. 7. Asas akuntabilitas: adalah asas yang menentukan bahwa setiap kegiatan dan hasil akhir dari kegiatan penyelenggaraan negara harus dapat dipertanggungjawabkan kepada masyarakat atau rakyat sebagai pemegang kedaulatan tertinggi negara sesuai dengan ketentuan peraturan perundang undangan yang berlaku. Menurut Komite Cadburry (1992) GCG adalah prinsip yang mengarahkan dan mengendalikan perusahaan agar mencapai keseimbangan antara kekuatan serta kewenangan perusahaan dalam memberikan pertanggungjawabannya kepada para shareholders khususnya, dan stakeholders pada umumnya. Pengaplikasian yg bisa dilakukan pada lingkup perusahaan yaitu pengaturan kewenangan Direktur, manajer, pemegang saham, dan pihak lain yang berhubungan dengan perkembangan perusahaan di lingkungan tertentu. Sedangkan pengaplikasian yg bisa dilakukan dalam ruang lingkup pemerintahan proses pengambilan keputusan yang ada dalam struktur pemerintahan (MPR -DPR) harus mengandung nilai-nilai transparency, responsibility, accountability, dan tentu saja fairness. Adapun pada perusahaan yang bonafit pada umumnya melaksanakan GCG dengan menggunakan prinsip-prinsip yang ditetapkan dalam Komite Nasional Kebijakan Governance (KNKG) prinsip-prinsip GCG yaitu : 1. Transparansi (Transparancy) 2. Akuntabilitas (Accountability) 3. Responsibilitas (Responsibility) 4. Independensi (Independency). 5. Kesetaraan dan Kewajaran (Fairness) Pada akhrinya penerapan prinsip – prinsip Good Governance yang diterapakan pada pemerintahan dan perusahaan di Indonesia akan berjalan baik jika diikuti dengan jalannya komponen-kompenen sistem GC seperti Kode Etik, Pengendalian Informasi dan benturan kepentingan, TJSL dan lain sebagainya. Sehinggan dapat ditarik kesimpulan “Bahwa Good Governance sangat memiliki peranan penting dalam perusahaan dan pemerintahan untuk menyelenggarakan suatu sistem yang terdapat, selain itu hubungan Good Governance dengan Kode etik, Etika Bisnis memiliki hubungan yang kolerasi yang saling mendukung dalam keberhasilan tujuan perusahaan dan pemerintahan” QUIZ 1 BE & GG Jelaskan Pendekatan Good Corporate Governance yang sesuai dengan Budaya kita (Budaya Panca Sila dan Kebinneka Tunngal Ika) Jawaban! Pendekatan GCG terhadap Pancasila dan Kebinneka Tunggal Ika adalah Setiap karyawan mendapatkan hak dan tanggungjawab yang sesuai dengan kinerja masing-masing. Secara kualitatif untuk memenuhi tujuan yaitu pada (sila ke 2), dimana setiap masyarakat mendapatkan keadilan dalam undang-undang pancasila. Persatuan dan solidaritas (sila ke3) setiap perusahaan dituntut untuk menjamin persatuan dan kesatuan antar staf yang satu dengan yang lainnya, tidak ada istilah perbedaan suku, etnis, agama dan sebagainya. Adapun
  3. 3. pada (sila ke5) perusahaan harus dapat memberikan keadilan bagi semua pihak stakeholder baik staf bawah sampai jabatan tertinggi. Sehingga setiap perusahaan mempunyai tujuan yang sama dengan Pancasila dalam fungsinya sebagai Dasar Negara, dan Pancasila menjadi panduan nilai dalam mengatur keberadaan suatu perusahaan dan masyarakat Indonesia. Hal ini dapat ditunjukkan dengan dasar politik perekonomian Indonesia yang berbunyi : - Perekonomian disusun sebagai usaha bersama berdasar atas asas kekeluargaan - Cabang-cabang produksi yang penting bagi Negara dan yang menguasai hajat hidup orang banyak dikuasai oleh Negara. - Bumi dan air dan kekayaan alam yang terkandung didalamnya dikuasai oleh Negara dan dipergunakan untuk sebesar-besarnya kemakmuran rakyat Indonesia. (Hatta, 2005:34) Dengan berdasar pada nilai-nilai tersebut, jika Pancasila hendak diletakkan pada bingkai ekonomi yang benar, tepat dan memiliki daya guna, maka Indonesia sebenarnya dapat digolongkan sebagai sebuah Negara kesejahteraan. Hal tersebut dikarenakan adanya “peran Negara yang aktif dalam mengelola dan mengorganisasi perekonomian” yang didalamnya “mencakup tanggung jawab Negara untuk menjamin ketersediaan pelayanan dasar dalam tingkat tertentu bagi warganya, sesuai amanat undang-undang”. Namun dalam praktiknya, Pancasila tidaklah lagi diletakkan dalam bingkai ekonomi yang benar, tepat dan memiliki daya guna. Hal tesebut dikarenakan peran actor dari Negara (seperti : anggota eksekutif, yudikatif dan legislatif) yang memiliki kecendrungan tamak dan mementingkan kepentingan golongan mereka sendiri. Akibatnya sungguh fatal, Negara Pancasila akhirnya mengalami kegagalan operasional Kesimpulan GCG yang sesuai dengan Pancasila dan Kebineka Tunggal Ika : 1. Pancasila sebagai sebuah dasar Negara yang membutuhkan sebuah kajian langkah praksis bagi setiap tindakannya, jika ia hendak digunakan menjadi sebuah kajian nilai. 2. Konsep ekonomi dalam Pancasila yang memberikan ruang dan tempat terhadap penghargaan hak individu untuk memiliki dan menguasai suatu benda atau jasa dengan batasan titik tertentu. 3. Membuat konsep pencipta kesejahteraan bagi keberadaan masyarakat Indonesia. Daftar Pustaka Are, Christine. 2007. The High-Purpose Company. Jakarta, (7 September 2017, jam 7.30) Djanegara, Moermahadi Soerja. Menuju Good Corporate Governance : Suatu Kajian Empiris. Bogor, (7 September 2017, jam 8.00) Estes, Ralph. 2005. Tyrani of The Triple Bottom Line. Jakarta, (7 September 2017, jam 8.00) Hatta, Mohammad. 2005. Pemikiran dan Permasalahan Ekonomi diIndonesia dalam setengah Abad Terakhir. Yogyakarta, (7 September 2017, jam 8.30)

