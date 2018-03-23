Get now : https://sudatanbird.blogspot.be/?book=1844488659

Free *PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB Free download

Renowned sugarcrafter, Frances McNaughton, the author of several best-selling books on sugar fairies, creates a magical world in sugarcraft to decorate cakes for fairy lovers everywhere. She begins by revealing the tools and readily available materials she uses and goes on to show techniques such as modelling all the basic shapes required, sculpting with tools, dusting or painting to add colour and texturing with royal icing. There are then ten step by step projects showing how to make beautiful fairies in fairyland scenes. Some are funny or whimsical such as Buxom Fairy and Fairy s Bathtime, others have a fashionable twist like Steampunk Fairy and Gothic Fairy; some create a world of folklore such as the Flower Fairy s Baby and My Friend the Bird, and others are perfect for special occasions: Be My Wife, Christmas Tree Fairy and again, Flower Fairy s Baby. Many, like Peacock Fairy, are stunningly beautiful. Frances McNaughton is building on the success of her best-selling Twenty to Make: Sugar Fairies with these more developed designs, including scenes for the fairies to star in. This paperback book has 128 pages and measures: 28 x 21.5 x 1cm

