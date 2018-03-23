Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
*PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB
Book details Author : Frances McNaughton Pages : 128 pages Publisher : Search Press Ltd 2013-10-18 Language : English ISBN...
Description this book Renowned sugarcrafter, Frances McNaughton, the author of several best-selling books on sugar fairies...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book *PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB Click this link : https://sudatanbird.blogspo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

*PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB

4 views

Published on

Get now : https://sudatanbird.blogspot.be/?book=1844488659
Free *PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB Free download
Renowned sugarcrafter, Frances McNaughton, the author of several best-selling books on sugar fairies, creates a magical world in sugarcraft to decorate cakes for fairy lovers everywhere. She begins by revealing the tools and readily available materials she uses and goes on to show techniques such as modelling all the basic shapes required, sculpting with tools, dusting or painting to add colour and texturing with royal icing. There are then ten step by step projects showing how to make beautiful fairies in fairyland scenes. Some are funny or whimsical such as Buxom Fairy and Fairy s Bathtime, others have a fashionable twist like Steampunk Fairy and Gothic Fairy; some create a world of folklore such as the Flower Fairy s Baby and My Friend the Bird, and others are perfect for special occasions: Be My Wife, Christmas Tree Fairy and again, Flower Fairy s Baby. Many, like Peacock Fairy, are stunningly beautiful. Frances McNaughton is building on the success of her best-selling Twenty to Make: Sugar Fairies with these more developed designs, including scenes for the fairies to star in. This paperback book has 128 pages and measures: 28 x 21.5 x 1cm

Published in: Food
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB

  1. 1. *PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB
  2. 2. Book details Author : Frances McNaughton Pages : 128 pages Publisher : Search Press Ltd 2013-10-18 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1844488659 ISBN-13 : 9781844488650
  3. 3. Description this book Renowned sugarcrafter, Frances McNaughton, the author of several best-selling books on sugar fairies, creates a magical world in sugarcraft to decorate cakes for fairy lovers everywhere. She begins by revealing the tools and readily available materials she uses and goes on to show techniques such as modelling all the basic shapes required, sculpting with tools, dusting or painting to add colour and texturing with royal icing. There are then ten step by step projects showing how to make beautiful fairies in fairyland scenes. Some are funny or whimsical such as Buxom Fairy and Fairy s Bathtime, others have a fashionable twist like Steampunk Fairy and Gothic Fairy; some create a world of folklore such as the Flower Fairy s Baby and My Friend the Bird, and others are perfect for special occasions: Be My Wife, Christmas Tree Fairy and again, Flower Fairy s Baby. Many, like Peacock Fairy, are stunningly beautiful. Frances McNaughton is building on the success of her best-selling Twenty to Make: Sugar Fairies with these more developed designs, including scenes for the fairies to star in. This paperback book has 128 pages and measures: 28 x 21.5 x 1cm
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Clik here to Download this book *PDF* Sensational Sugar Fairies TXT,PDF,EPUB Click this link : https://sudatanbird.blogspot.be/?book=1844488659 if you want to download this book OR

×