FUNDAMENTOS DE COMPUTACIÓN Ing. José Landaeta Teléfono: 63188129 Correo: bart_771@Hotmail.com MIERCOLES 5:30 pm
Objetivo General Aplicar las herramientas web y ofimáticas y trabajar de forma colaborativa (incluso a distancia), mediant...
Objetivos Específicos  Conocer los componentes de la computadora.  Comprender la organización física del computador (int...
TEMÁTICAS:  I.ARQUITECTURA DE COMPUTADORAS  COMPONENTES DE LA COMPUTADORA,  Conceptos básicos.  El sistema operativo. ...
 Crear y editar entradas.  Aplicar plantillas.  Publicar tareas del módulo.  Subir archivos en presentaciones, texto, ...
 III. HERRAMIENTAS OFIMÁTICAS  MICROSOFT OFFICE WORD 2016  Entorno de trabajo.  Formatos, estilos, interlineado, etc. ...
 IV. HOJA DE CÁLCULO  ENTORNO DE TRABAJO DE EXCEL 2016  Entorno de trabajo.  Formato de celdas.  Operadores.  Fórmul...
 V. SEGURIDAD INFORMÁTICA  SOFTWARE DE SEGURIDAD  Malware.  Respaldo de información.  Seguridad en línea.  Configura...
Evaluación PARAMETROS DE EVALUACIÓN PORCENTAJES Pruebas parciales dentro del proceso 20 Presentación de informes escrito 1...
Fundamentos de computación

  FUNDAMENTOS DE COMPUTACIÓN Ing. José Landaeta Teléfono: 63188129 Correo: bart_771@Hotmail.com MIERCOLES 5:30 pm
  2. 2. Objetivo General Aplicar las herramientas web y ofimáticas y trabajar de forma colaborativa (incluso a distancia), mediante la implementación de estas herramientas tecnológicas nos llevar de una forma más dinámica la teoría y práctica en el aula, y posteriormente en su campo de trabajo.
  3. 3. Objetivos Específicos  Conocer los componentes de la computadora.  Comprender la organización física del computador (interna y externamente).  Conocer cómo funcionan los procesos de la computadora.  Utilizar navegadores de Internet (google chrome, mozilla, etc.).  Utilizar el correo electrónico (Hotmail, gmail, etc.).  Utilizar redes sociales.  Utilizar la bitácora electrónica (blog).  Utilizar herramientas y recursos digitales (slideshare).  Utilizar procesadores de texto.  Utilizar programa para presentaciones.  Comprender el manejo de las hojas de cálculo.  Comprender el uso de las funciones principales.  Conocer los tipos de virus informáticos más peligrosos.  Conocer los programas antivirus más efectivos.  Prevenir y corregir los problemas ocasionados por los virus informáticos.
  4. 4. TEMÁTICAS:  I.ARQUITECTURA DE COMPUTADORAS  COMPONENTES DE LA COMPUTADORA,  Conceptos básicos.  El sistema operativo.  Hardware y Software.  Comparativa entre software libre y propietario.  ORGANIZACIÓN FÍSICA DE LA COMPUTADORA,  Conceptos básicos.  Periféricos I/O.  Memoria Principal (RAM).  La CPU (ALU y UC).  El Disco Duro.  Microprocesadores.
  5. 5.  Crear y editar entradas.  Aplicar plantillas.  Publicar tareas del módulo.  Subir archivos en presentaciones, texto, videos, etc  Arquitectura de Buses.  Unidades de medida de almacenamiento.  Velocidad de transmisión de datos.  Procesos del Sistema Operativo.  IIHERRAMIENTAS WEB  CORREO ELECTRÓNICO.  Crear un correo electrónico.  Compartir archivos.  Agregar usuarios.  BLOG Y SLIDESHARE  Crear y diseñar un blog.
  6. 6.  III. HERRAMIENTAS OFIMÁTICAS  MICROSOFT OFFICE WORD 2016  Entorno de trabajo.  Formatos, estilos, interlineado, etc.  Introducir ecuaciones.  Creación de tablas.  Insertar objetos y gráficos.  Organigramas y diagramas.  Seguridad.  Citas bibliográficas (APA).  MICROSOFT OFFICE POWER POINT 2016.  Entorno de trabajo.  Crear presentaciones.  Tipos de Vistas.  Manejar objetos.  Insertar sonidos y películas.  Animaciones y transiciones.
  7. 7.  IV. HOJA DE CÁLCULO  ENTORNO DE TRABAJO DE EXCEL 2016  Entorno de trabajo.  Formato de celdas.  Operadores.  Fórmulas.  FUNCIONES  Funciones básicas.  Funciones condicionales (simple y anidada).  Funciones estadísticas.  Funciones de Búsqueda.  TAREAS DE EXCEL 2016  Autofiltros y filtros avanzados.  Formato condicional.  Tablas dinámicas.  Gráficos estadísticos.  Macros.  Bases de datos.
  8. 8.  V. SEGURIDAD INFORMÁTICA  SOFTWARE DE SEGURIDAD  Malware.  Respaldo de información.  Seguridad en línea.  Configurar y actualizar software antivirus.  Cortafuegos.  Antispyware.  Programa para eliminar huellas de Internet.  Programa de encriptación segura.  Programa para recuperar archivos borrados.
  9. 9. Evaluación PARAMETROS DE EVALUACIÓN PORCENTAJES Pruebas parciales dentro del proceso 20 Presentación de informes escrito 10 Investigaciones bibliográficas 5 Participación en clase 10 Trabajo autónomo 10 Prácticas de laboratorio 15 Exámenes Finales 30 Total 100

