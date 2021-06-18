Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOME IMPORTANT TIPS ON BOAT MAINTENANCE AND CARE
Cleaning Battery and engine/motor care Routine inspections Winterizing Introduction CONTENT Conclsuion
Some Important Tips on Boat Maintenance and Care

  1. 1. SOME IMPORTANT TIPS ON BOAT MAINTENANCE AND CARE
  2. 2. Cleaning Battery and engine/motor care Routine inspections Winterizing Introduction CONTENT Conclsuion
  3. 3. When you're a boat owner or considering a yacht share or even looking at boats for sale being able to take the time to keep up the maintenance and care is an important part of the process. Before you buy or invest in a boat ensure you understand the specialized care and maintenance these vessels require. Here are some tips that can help you get more from your boating experience. INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. Sea salt can be very damaging especially if left unattended. So you need to wash your boat after each use to help keep it looking great. There are many products like wax and anti-fouling paint that will also help ensure that your boat stays strong and looking great at all times. During cleaning a hull inspection should be undertaken to note any damage and remove barnacles. CLEANING
  5. 5. BATTERY AND ENGINE/MOTOR CARE Whether you have an inboard or outboard motor, you need to make sure that you check it regularly and take care of replacement parts as well as regular attention to the battery. With the constant water around, it's easy for your boat to get damaged faster and you need to make sure that you keep up on it.
  6. 6. ROUTINE INSPECTIONS Keeping track of routine maintenance will ensure that your boat is in good working order. Checking items for wear and tear is essential to ensure your boat is always operational and safe to be out on the water. Saltwater is extremely corrosive so regular checks need to be undertaken to keep your boat in tip-top operational order.
  7. 7. Maintenance isn't just about keeping your boat running when you're using it, but when you're storing it, as well. Winterization is a must and it needs to be done correctly to keep your boat safe until spring. This part of looking after your boat is very comprehensive and includes hull inspection and where necessary repairs, particularly cleaning and flushing of the motor and protecting against corrosion. WINTERIZING
  8. 8. CONCLUSION And even transportation is also concern. So make sure you transport your boat safely goes without saying, having the correct trailer for the hull design of your boat, protective equipment well as being easy to launch from and retrieve. If you doubt there are more damages than your care and maintenance, then consider calling a dive service company or boat repair company for your service. They will expert at how to handle your yacht condition than you. And even enrol in the underwater maintenance service at any best company to care for your yacht.

