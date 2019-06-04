Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eloísa está debajo de un almendro Enrique Jardiel Poncela saralaprofedecaste
ENRIQUE JARDIEL PONCELA, escritor. • 1901-1952 • Transforma el humor español tanto en la narrativa como en el teatro. • Su...
Eloísa está debajo de un almendro. • ESTRENO: mayo 1940. Mucho éxito. 1943 llevado al cine. • TIEMPO Y LUGAR: un sábado po...
PRÓLOGO • OBJETIVO: romper con la tradición. Mostrar su rechazo del sainete costumbrista y del lenguaje tópico apostando p...
ESTRUCTURA: 2 partes. PRIMERA PARTE. • Presenta a los personajes haciendo diferencia de clases: los “espectadores del cine...
Público bombón: • Mariana: símbolo del nuevo teatro. • Clotilde: tía de Mariana. • Fernando y Ezequiel: sobrino y tío. • A...
2ª parte del prólogo. Hay 3 escenas: • La conversación de Mariana y Clotilde con el acomodador y el botones. Se saben dife...
Responde estas preguntas: 1. ¿Qué significa hacer mutis por el foro? 2. ¿Qué película verán en el cine? 3. ¿Qué actor muy ...
8. ¿De qué hablan Clotilde y Mariana cuando llegan al cine? 9. ¿Qué es lo que tanto le preocupa a Mariana? 10. ¿Qué se dic...
Jardiel Poncela

PRÓLOGO. Eloísa está debajo de un almendro.

