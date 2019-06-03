Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACTO PRIMERO Eloísa está debajo de un almendro Enrique Jardiel Poncela.
TIEMPO Y LUGAR. • Un sábado por la noche del mes de marzo. • Casa de los Briones. Llama la atención la acotación inicial: ...
LA TRAMA • Se desarrolla por medio de situaciones equívocas y explotando el misterio. • 3 temas fundamentales: 1. El desti...
ACOTACIÓN INICIAL Y PERSONAJES • Descripción del salón de la familia Briones. • LA LOCURA: tema importante. • EDGARDO (pad...
PERSONAJES • LEONCIO: sustituto de Fermín. • PRÁXEDES: sirvienta de Micaela. • CLOTILDE • MARIANA • EZEQUIEL • FERNANDO
LECTURA. 1ª parte. LOCURA PERSONAJES: Edgardo, Fermín, Leoncio, Micaela y Práxedes. p. 48 Fermín y Leoncio p. 50 y 51 Edga...
LECTURA. 2ª parte INTRIGA p. 61 entran a escena Mariana y Clotilde. Siguen con la locura del viaje ficticio de Edgardo. p....
• p.78-80 Edgardo le dice a Clotilde que ha soñado que Mariana desaparecía como pasó con Julia. • p.81-83 Micaela avisa de...
Bibliografía. Eloísa está debajo de un almendro Jardiel Poncela, Enrique, (1901-1952) Barcelona : Vicens Vives, 1995 Aula ...
Acto 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acto 1

16 views

Published on

Eloísa está debajo de un almendro, Enrique Jardiel Poncela

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acto 1

  1. 1. ACTO PRIMERO Eloísa está debajo de un almendro Enrique Jardiel Poncela.
  2. 2. TIEMPO Y LUGAR. • Un sábado por la noche del mes de marzo. • Casa de los Briones. Llama la atención la acotación inicial: se insiste en lo recargado y laberíntico del salón, reflejo de la personalidad de sus habitantes (extraños e insensatos).
  3. 3. LA TRAMA • Se desarrolla por medio de situaciones equívocas y explotando el misterio. • 3 temas fundamentales: 1. El destino o fatalidad. 2. La locura o la normalidad. 3. El amor.
  4. 4. ACOTACIÓN INICIAL Y PERSONAJES • Descripción del salón de la familia Briones. • LA LOCURA: tema importante. • EDGARDO (padre de Mariana), solo y sentado en la cama. Bordando y fumando. • FERMÍN: encargado de cámara de Edgardo. Tras 5 años de servicio quiere abandonar la casa para no volverse loco, aunque parece que ya desvaría. • MICAELA: loca de remate. Hermana de Edgardo.
  5. 5. PERSONAJES • LEONCIO: sustituto de Fermín. • PRÁXEDES: sirvienta de Micaela. • CLOTILDE • MARIANA • EZEQUIEL • FERNANDO
  6. 6. LECTURA. 1ª parte. LOCURA PERSONAJES: Edgardo, Fermín, Leoncio, Micaela y Práxedes. p. 48 Fermín y Leoncio p. 50 y 51 Edgardo y Leoncio p.52-54 Micaela Escena 1ª del acto 1º fragmento de la película de Rafael Gil (1943)
  7. 7. LECTURA. 2ª parte INTRIGA p. 61 entran a escena Mariana y Clotilde. Siguen con la locura del viaje ficticio de Edgardo. p.65-69 llega Fernando. Encuentro de Mariana y Fernando. Mariana y su obsesión por el ”misterio” de Fernando. p.72 entra en escena Ezequiel. Micaela ha mordido a Ezequiel en presencia de Clotilde. p.75 Fermín avisa que Edgardo se ha levantado de la cama! p.76-78 Clotilde lee la libreta de Ezequiel.
  8. 8. • p.78-80 Edgardo le dice a Clotilde que ha soñado que Mariana desaparecía como pasó con Julia. • p.81-83 Micaela avisa de que Fernando se ha llevado a Mariana después de haberle dado cloroformo. • Acaba el acto con Clotilde que se va sola a casa de los Ojeda a buscar a Clotilde.
  9. 9. Bibliografía. Eloísa está debajo de un almendro Jardiel Poncela, Enrique, (1901-1952) Barcelona : Vicens Vives, 1995 Aula de literatura Vicens Vives

×