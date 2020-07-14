Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio De Poder Popular Para La Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Proyección Axonométrica Barbara Quintana 28.051.502
  2. 2. La proyección axonométrica Es un sistema de representación gráfica, consistente en representar elementos geométricos o volúmenes en un plano, mediante proyección ortogonal, referida a tres ejes ortogonales, de tal forma que conserven su proporciones en las tres direcciones del espacio: altura, anchura y longitud. Propiedades • La escala del objeto representado no depende de su distancia al observador • Dos líneas paralelas en la realidad son también paralelas en su representación axonométrica. Elementos del sistema de proyección • Tres planos perpendiculares (denominado triedro trirrectangular). • Las rectas donde se cortan los tres planos coordenados(denominados ejes). • Corte de los tres ejes (denominado vértice).
  3. 3. proyecciones ortogonales son los teoremas de las relaciones métricas en el triángulo mediante las cuales se puede calcular la dimensión de los lados de un triángulo. El concepto de proyección ortogonal se generaliza a espacios euclidianos de dimensión arbitraria, inclusive de dimensión infinita La proyección axonométrica es una proyección sobre un plano (Axonométrico) que tiene una posición arbitraria en el espacio. Si los rayos son perpendiculares al plano axonométrico, se trata de una proyección axonométrica ortogonal. proyecciones axonométricas Caracteristicas • La escala del objeto representado no depende de su distancia al observador, como si el observador estuviera en el infinito. • Dos líneas paralelas en la realidad son también paralelas en su proyección, es decir, en su representación axonométrica vista ortogonal Una vista ortogonal es la que se observa al mirar en forma directa un lado o "cara" de un objeto. Cuando se observa directamente la cara frontal, se distinguen: ancho y altura, dos dimensiones; pero no la tercera dimensión, profundidad. Cada vista ortográfica proporciona dos de las tres dimensiones principales
  4. 4. Planos de proyección Existen tres grandes planos de proyección: horizontal, vertical y lateral. La intersección de estos planos se produce en ángulos rectos, formando diversos cuadrantes. Es un punto imaginario en el espacio del que se supone parten de líneas rectas que pasan por lo diferentes puntos de la superficie de un objeto. Es el lugar desde el cual se esta observando o proyectando el objeto. Punto de vista del Observador
  5. 5. SISTEMA AXONOMÉTRICO. FUNDAMENTOS Etimológicamente, el término axonométrico quiere decir eje y medida (axo-métrico). Fue definido por el matemático francés Desargües en el Siglo XVII, siglo de las sistematizaciones científicas. Este sistema de representación nos proporciona, al igual que el Sistema Cónico, una visión directa y de muy fácil interpretación al primer golpe de vista de los cuerpos que por su medio se representan. • El tipo de proyección que se emplea es este sistema es, como en el Sistema Diédrico Ortogonal, Cilíndrica Ortogonal. • Las proyecciones o dibujos con él representados reciben el nombre de perspectivas, existiendo tres tipos de perspectivas, la axonométrica ortogonal, la axonométrica oblicua o caballera y la cónica, según el sistema de representación empleado. El fundamento del sistema consiste en proyectar el punto o elementos a representar ortogonalmente sobre estos planos auxiliares o caras del triedro trirrectángulo para posteriormente proyectarlos, también ortogonalmente y junto a la proyección principal mencionada, sobre el plano del cuadro.

