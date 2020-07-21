Estadistica barbara mejias

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico Sant...
Introducción En estadística, la distribución muestral es lo que resulta de considerar todas las muestras posibles que pued...
Distribución muéstrales y estimación Una distribución muestral es la distribución de probabilidad de un estimador o estadí...
Ejemplo
Ejemplo
Suponga que se tienen dos poblaciones distintas, la primera con media y desviación estándar, y la segunda con media y desv...
La distribución es aproximadamente normal para n130 y n230. Si las poblaciones son normales, entonces la distribución mues...
En un estudio para comparar los pesos promedio de niños y niñas de sexto grado en una escuela primaria se usará una muestr...
Solución: Datos: u1 = 100 libras u2 = 85 libras 𝜎1 = 14.142 libras 𝜎2 = 12.247 libras n1 = 20 niños n2 = 25 niñas P(x1-x2)...
Muchas aplicaciones involucran poblaciones de datos cualitativos que deben compararse utilizando proporciones o porcentaje...
Cuando se estudió a la distribución muestral de proporciones se comprobó que Diferencia de dos porciones y que por lo que ...
Los hombres y mujeres adultos radicados en una ciudad grande del norte difieren en sus opiniones sobre la promulgación de ...
Se recuerda que se está incluyendo el factor de corrección de 0.5 por ser una distribución binomial y se está utilizando l...
Estimación Puntual La inferencia estadística está casi siempre concentrada en obtener algún tipo de conclusión acerca de u...
En el futuro habrá cada vez más interés en desarrollar aleaciones de Mg de bajo costo, para varios procesos de fundición. ...
Estimación por intervalos de la media en muestras grandes y en muestra pequeñas
Se llama distribución normal, distribución de Gauss, distribución gaussiana o distribución de Laplace-Gauss, a una de las ...
En una ciudad se estima que la temperatura máxima en el mes de junio sigue una distribución normal, con media 23 grado y d...
Ejemplo de distribución normal Buscamos los valores correspondientes en la tabla de distribución normal Por lo tanto Esto ...
Es una distribución de probabilidad que surge del problema de estimar la media de una población normalmente distribuida cu...
Solución: Se puede concluir que la media poblacional no es 500, porque la muestra poblacional está por encima de esta, y p...
Un fabricante de focos afirma que un producto durará un promedio de 500 horas de trabajo. Para conservar este promedio est...
La estimación por intervalos consiste en establecer el intervalo de valores donde es más probable se encuentre el parámetr...
La distribución de las Medias muéstrales obtenidas de 100000 muestras aleatorias y los intervalos alrededor de cada una de...
El tamaño de la muestra se le conoce como aquel número determinado de sujetos o cosas que componen la muestra extraída de ...
Ejemplo de tamaño de muestra
 El muestreo puede hacerse con o sin reposición, y la población de partida puede ser infinita o finita. Una población fin...
 Hmdisla, 13 de julio del 2010 Itchihuahua, 7 de julio 2015 Instituto tecnológico de chihuahua, 20 de agosto 2019 Wikiped...
Estadistica barbara mejias

DISTRIBUCIÓN MUESTRAL

  4. 4. Ejemplo
  5. 5. Ejemplo
  6. 6. Suponga que se tienen dos poblaciones distintas, la primera con media y desviación estándar, y la segunda con media y desviación estándar Más aún, se elige una muestra aleatoria de tamaño n1 de la primera población y una muestra independiente aleatoria de tamaño n2 de la segunda población; se calcula la media muestral para cada muestra y la diferencia entre dichas medias. La colección de todas esas diferencias se llama distribución muestral de las diferencias entre medias o la distribución muestral del estadístico Distribución muéstrales de medias de, diferencia de dos medias y diferencia de dos porciones
  7. 7. La distribución es aproximadamente normal para n130 y n230. Si las poblaciones son normales, entonces la distribución muestral de medias es normal sin importar los tamaños de las muestras. La fórmula que se utilizará para el calculo de probabilidad del estadístico de diferencia de medias es: Distribución muéstrales de medias de, diferencia de dos medias
  8. 8. En un estudio para comparar los pesos promedio de niños y niñas de sexto grado en una escuela primaria se usará una muestra aleatoria de 20 niños y otra de 25 niñas. Se sabe que tanto para niños como para niñas los pesos siguen una distribución normal. El promedio de los pesos de todos los niños de sexto grado de esa escuela es de 100 libras y su desviación estándar es de 14.142, mientras que el promedio de los pesos de todas las niñas del sexto grado de esa escuela es de 85 libras y su desviación estándar es de 12.247 libras. Si x1 representa el promedio de los pesos de 20 niños y x2 es el promedio de los pesos de una muestra de 25 niñas, encuentre la probabilidad de que el promedio de los pesos de los 20 niños sea al menos 20 libras más grande que el de las 25 niñas. Ejemplo de distribución muéstrales de medias de, diferencia de dos medias
  9. 9. Solución: Datos: u1 = 100 libras u2 = 85 libras 𝜎1 = 14.142 libras 𝜎2 = 12.247 libras n1 = 20 niños n2 = 25 niñas P(x1-x2))20) = ? Por lo tanto, la probabilidad de que el promedio de los pesos de la muestra de niños sea al menos 20 libras más grande que el de la muestra de las niñas es 0.1056. Ejemplo de distribución muéstrales de medias de, diferencia de dos medias
  10. 10. Muchas aplicaciones involucran poblaciones de datos cualitativos que deben compararse utilizando proporciones o porcentajes Cuando el muestreo procede de dos poblaciones binomiales y se trabaja con dos proporciones muéstrales, la distribución muestral de diferencia de proporciones es aproximadamente normal para tamaños de muestra grande (n1p15, n1q15,n2p25 y n2q25) Entonces p1 y p2 tienen distribuciones muéstrales aproximadamente normales, así que su diferencia p1-p2 también tiene una distribución muestral aproximadamente normal. Diferencia de dos porciones
  11. 11. Cuando se estudió a la distribución muestral de proporciones se comprobó que Diferencia de dos porciones y que por lo que no es difícil deducir que Y que
  12. 12. Los hombres y mujeres adultos radicados en una ciudad grande del norte difieren en sus opiniones sobre la promulgación de la pena de muerte para personas culpables de asesinato. Se cree que el 12% de los hombres adultos están a favor de la pena de muerte, mientras que sólo 10% de las mujeres adultas lo están. Si se pregunta a dos muestras aleatorias de 100 hombres y 100 mujeres su opinión sobre la promulgación de la pena de muerte, determine la probabilidad de que el porcentaje de hombres a favor sea al menos 3% mayor que el de las mujeres. Ejemplo de diferencia de dos porciones Solución: Datos: PH = 0.12 PM = 0.10 nH = 100 nM = 100 p(pH- pM 0.03) = ?
  13. 13. Se recuerda que se está incluyendo el factor de corrección de 0.5 por ser una distribución binomial y se está utilizando la distribución normal. Ejemplo de diferencia de dos porciones Se concluye que la probabilidad de que el porcentaje de hombres a favor de la pena de muerte, al menos 3% mayor que el de mujeres es de 0.4562.
  14. 14. Estimación Puntual La inferencia estadística está casi siempre concentrada en obtener algún tipo de conclusión acerca de uno o más parámetros (características poblacionales). Para hacerlo, se requiere que un investigador obtenga datos muéstrales de cada una de las poblaciones en estudio. Entonces, las conclusiones pueden estar basadas en los valores calculados de varias cantidades muéstrales Una estimación puntual de un parámetro 0 es un sólo número que se puede considerar como el valor más razonable de 0. La estimación puntual se obtiene al seleccionar una estadística apropiada y calcular su valor a partir de datos de la muestra dada. La estadística seleccionada se llama estimador puntual de 0.
  15. 15. En el futuro habrá cada vez más interés en desarrollar aleaciones de Mg de bajo costo, para varios procesos de fundición. En consecuencia, es importante contar con métodos prácticos para determinar varias propiedades mecánicas de esas aleaciones. Examine la siguiente muestra de mediciones del módulo de elasticidad obtenidos de un proceso de fundición a presión: Ejemplo de estimación puntual 44.2 43.9 44.7 44.2 44.0 43.8 44.6 43.1 Suponga que esas observaciones son el resultado de una muestra aleatoria. Se desea estimar la varianza poblacional 𝜎2. Un estimador natural es la varianza muestral: En el mejor de los casos, se encontrará un estimador 𝜃 para el cual 𝜃 = 𝜃 siempre. Sin embargo, 𝜃 es una función de las Xi muéstrales, por lo que en sí misma una variable aleatoria. 𝜃 = 𝜃 + error de estimación Entonces el estimador preciso sería uno que produzca sólo pequeñas diferencias de estimación, de modo que los valores estimados se acerquen al valor verdadero.
  16. 16. Estimación por intervalos de la media en muestras grandes y en muestra pequeñas
  17. 17. Se llama distribución normal, distribución de Gauss, distribución gaussiana o distribución de Laplace-Gauss, a una de las distribuciones de probabilidad de variable continua que con más frecuencia aparece en estadística y en la teoría de probabilidades. La gráfica de su función de densidad tiene una forma acampanada y es simétrica respecto de un determinado parámetro estadístico. Esta curva se conoce como campana de Gauss y es el gráfico de una función gaussiana Distribución normal y distribución de la t- student
  18. 18. En una ciudad se estima que la temperatura máxima en el mes de junio sigue una distribución normal, con media 23 grado y desviación típica 5 grado. Calcular el número de días del mes en los que se espera alcanzar máximas entre 21 grado y 27 grado Ejemplo de distribución normal Solución: En una ciudad se estima que la temperatura máxima en el mes de junio sigue una distribución normal, con media 23 grado y desviación típica 5 grado . Calcular el número de días del mes en los que se espera alcanzar máximas entre 21 grado y 27 grado Utilizando la formula ,vamos a sustituir el valor de la media (23), y la desviación típica ( 5 ).
  19. 19. Ejemplo de distribución normal Buscamos los valores correspondientes en la tabla de distribución normal Por lo tanto Esto quiere decir, que en todo el mes, solo días alcanzaran temperaturas entre y grados.
  20. 20. Es una distribución de probabilidad que surge del problema de estimar la media de una población normalmente distribuida cuando el tamaño de la muestra es pequeño. Fue desarrollada por William Sealy Gosset, bajo el seudónimo Studen Distribución de la t- student
  21. 21. Solución: Se puede concluir que la media poblacional no es 500, porque la muestra poblacional está por encima de esta, y por lo tanto debería estar por encima de 500. Ejemplo de distribución de la t- student
  22. 22. Un fabricante de focos afirma que un producto durará un promedio de 500 horas de trabajo. Para conservar este promedio esta persona verifica 25 focos cada mes. Si el valor y calculado cae entre –t 0.05 y t 0.05, él se encuentra satisfecho con esta afirmación. ¿Qué conclusión deberá él sacar de una muestra de 25 focos cuya duración fue?: 520 521 511 513 510 µ=500 h 513 522 500 521 495 n=25 496 488 500 502 512 Nc = 90% 510 510 475 505 521 X = 505 36. 506 503 487 493 500 S=12.07 Ejemplo de distribución de la t- student
  23. 23. La estimación por intervalos consiste en establecer el intervalo de valores donde es más probable se encuentre el parámetro. La obtención del intervalo se basa en las siguientes consideraciones: A. Si conocemos la distribución muestral del estimador podemos obtener las probabilidades de ocurrencia de los estadísticos muéstrales. B. Si conociéramos el valor del parámetro poblacional, podríamos establecer la probabilidad de que el estimador se halle dentro de los intervalos de la distribución muestral. Estimación por intervalo de proporciones
  24. 24. La distribución de las Medias muéstrales obtenidas de 100000 muestras aleatorias y los intervalos alrededor de cada una de las Medias obtenidas de diez de las muestras: Ejemplo de estimación por intervalo de proporciones donde ls y le simbolizan los límites superior e inferior del intervalo de confianza al 95%. Nueve de los diez intervalos (salvo el definido alrededor de la Media muestral igual a 3.7) incluyen el valor del parámetro dentro sus límites.
  25. 25. El tamaño de la muestra se le conoce como aquel número determinado de sujetos o cosas que componen la muestra extraída de una población, necesarios para que los datos obtenidos sean representativos de la población. Es muy importante para el uso de cantidades grandes, fácil y rápido El tamaño de una muestra es el número de individuos que contiene Tamaño de muestra. Estrategias de evaluación
  26. 26. Ejemplo de tamaño de muestra
  27. 27.  El muestreo puede hacerse con o sin reposición, y la población de partida puede ser infinita o finita. Una población finita en la que se efectúa muestreo con reposición puede considerarse infinita teóricamente. También, a efectos prácticos, una población muy grande puede considerarse como infinita. En todo nuestro estudio vamos a limitarnos a una población de partida infinita o a muestreo con reposición. Conclusión Los parámetros son medidas descriptivas de toda una población. Sin embargo, sus valores por lo general se desconocen, porque es poco factible medir una población entera. Por eso, usted puede tomar una muestra aleatoria de la población para obtener estimaciones de los parámetros. Un objetivo del análisis estadístico es obtener estimaciones de los parámetros de la población, junto con la cantidad de error asociada con estas estimaciones. Estas estimaciones se conocen también como estadísticos de muestra.
  28. 28.  Hmdisla, 13 de julio del 2010 Itchihuahua, 7 de julio 2015 Instituto tecnológico de chihuahua, 20 de agosto 2019 Wikipedia, 6 mayo 2020 Juan Manuel, 8 de julio de agosto Wikipedia, 30 junio 2020 Universidad de Cartagena, 2 de julio de 2018 webgid, 10 de diciembre de 2019 Universidad Rafael, 18 mayo 2020 Bibliografía

