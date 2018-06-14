Trabajo final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFORME FINAL "INDEMNIZACION EN TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO" Bárbara Stephani Benítez García Junio 2018
INTRODUCCION ................................................................................................................
INTRODUCCION Según el INEGI, diariamente se realizan cerca de 34,558,217 (INEGI, 2017) viajes en transporte público, donde...
METODOLOGIA La presente investigación se elaboró siguiendo una serie de pasos que detallare a continuación: En primer luga...
RESULTADOS MARCO TEORICO Antecedentes del tema Una de las condiciones básicas para el funcionamiento de las ciudades son l...
El siglo XX vio nacer y morir incontables medios de transporte, que fueron bautizados por la gente según sus característic...
Bases teóricas Los accidentes de tránsito se han convertido en una epidemia que origina un número grave de accidentados to...
Finalidad del seguro Tiene por finalidad brindar protección a los viajeros, cuando sufran daños corporales por accidentes ...
documentos se demostraría que el pasajero estuvo en el accidente y los daños ocasionados. Para ello es importante informar...
Cobertura y tipos de póliza para vehículos. Básica. Responsabilidad civil y daños a terceros, cubre lesiones, conductor, m...
Resultados de la encuesta. De las personas que respondieron nuestra encuesta un 80% son personas entre 20 y 30 años y un 2...
Su estado civil es 10% Divorciados, 20% son casados, el 30% de los entrevistados son solteros y solo un 40% vive en unión ...
De las personas entrevistadas que usan el transporte público, el 60% no cuenta con carro propio. El metro es uno de los tr...
El 60% de la población utiliza el transporte público diariamente, mientras el 40% lo usa semanalmente. El 70% considera qu...
El 80% de la población se preocupa por robos en el transporte público, y solo un 10% considera el riesgo de sufrir un acci...
El 70% de la población asegura no haber sufrido un accidente en el transporte público. Un 70% de personas aseguran que no ...
El 70% considera que cuando se les entrega un boleto en el trasporte, estarán protegidos en caso de accidente. El 70% de l...
El 50% de las personas desconocen que todo el transporte de la CDMX debe contar con seguro de responsabilidad civil, un 40...
De las personas que puedan sufrir algún tipo de accidentes el 50% solicitaría atención, un 30% lo haría dependiendo de la ...
De acuerdo a nuestra encuesta realizada en caso de sufrir accidente el 60% solicitaría la atención médica, por lo que si s...
publica. Recuperado el 2018, de Pan Amereican Health Organization: http://iris.paho.org/xmlui/handle/123456789/16146 Pared...
Lunes 21 de Mayo 2018 Actividad: Observar el comportamiento de las personas en el Metrobús Lugar: Línea 2 Metrobús. Coment...
recibieron golpes no hicieron nada al respecto. Martes 22 de Mayo 2018 Actividad: Observar el comportamiento de las person...
En ocasiones acelera para alcanzar un semáforo. Impacto de la experiencia: En este transporte no existe la mecanización de...
Chat INEGI Formato de Entrevista realizada al Licenciado José Luis Tolentino ¿Cómo aplica un seguro? ¿Qué se necesita para...
¿A qué instancias de salud se puede acudir? ¿Qué documentación debe presentar la persona lesionada? Formato de pase médico
Encuesta realizada a personas que usan el transporte publico Antecedentes de la encuesta. El INEGI lleva un registro de ac...
×