Végidők antikrisztusi birodalma X.

És láttam egy fenevadat feljönni a tengerből, amelynek tíz szarva és hét feje volt, és a szarvain tíz korona, és a fejein ...
JELENÉSEK ÁTTEKINTÉSE Írd meg, amiket láttál, és amik vannak, és amik ezek után történnek 1,19 - Az utolsó évhét kezdete -...
A HÉT PECSÉT 1, Fehér lovas – Globális megtévesztés 2, Vörös lovas – Globális háborúk 3, Fekete lovas – Globális hiány 4, ...
A FENEVAD TERMÉSZETE És láttam egy fenevadat feljönni a tengerből, amelynek tíz szarva és hét feje volt, és a szarvain tíz...
Arany fej Ezüst mell és karok Réz/Bronz Derék - has Vas lábak Dániel 2 Jelenések 13 Dániel 7 Méd - Perzsa Kr.e. 539-331 Gö...
Nagy dolgokat szól 8.11.20 vers Nagy dolgokat szól 5. vers Istent káromolja 25. vers Istent káromolja 5.6 vers Ideig, idők...
A BIRODALOM TERMÉSZETE PÁRDUC KINÉZET 1, Gyorsaság, lopakodás 2, Megtéretlenség Jer 13,23 3, Ólálkodás Jer 5,6 4, Helleniz...
1, A HALÁLOS SEB GYÓGYULÁSA - A hét fej hét hegy (17,9) - Kétféle értelmezés - Halál és pokol angyala 2, IMÁDAT ÉS KÖVETÉS...
3, Káromlások nevei - Isten káromlása - Sátra káromlása - Mennyei lények káromlása 4, Adatott neki - Harc a szentek ellen ...
Utolsó idők eseményei a biblia alapján

  1. 1. És láttam egy fenevadat feljönni a tengerből, amelynek tíz szarva és hét feje volt, és a szarvain tíz korona, és a fejein a káromlásnak neve. A fenevad, amelyet láttam, hasonló volt a párduchoz, lába, mint a medvéé, és szája, mint az oroszláné; és a sárkány átadta neki az erejét, trónját és nagy hatalmát. Fejei közül az egyik szinte halálos sebet kapott, de a halálos seb meggyógyult. Az egész föld csodálta a fenevadat, és imádta a sárkányt, hogy átadta hatalmát a fenevadnak, és imádták a fenevadat, ezt mondva: Ki hasonló a fenevadhoz, ki tudna vele harcra kelni? És adatott neki nagyokat mondó és káromlásokat szóló száj, és adatott neki hatalom a cselekvésre negyvenkét hónapig. Megnyitotta azért a száját Isten elleni káromlásra, hogy káromolja a nevét és a sátrát és azokat, akik a mennyben laknak. Az is megadatott neki, hogy a szentek ellen hadakozzék, és legyőzze őket, és hatalom adatott neki minden törzs, nép, nyelv és nemzet felett. És imádta őt a föld minden lakosa, akiknek neve nincs beírva a világ kezdete óta az élet könyvébe, amely a megöletett Bárányé. Ha valakinek van füle, hallja meg! Jel 13,1-9
  2. 2. JELENÉSEK ÁTTEKINTÉSE Írd meg, amiket láttál, és amik vannak, és amik ezek után történnek 1,19 - Az utolsó évhét kezdete - A pecsétek feltörése - A hét trombita - A két tanú halála és feltámadása - Az asszony menekülése a pusztába - A sátán levettetése a földre - A fenevad totális démonizálódása
  3. 3. A HÉT PECSÉT 1, Fehér lovas – Globális megtévesztés 2, Vörös lovas – Globális háborúk 3, Fekete lovas – Globális hiány 4, Fakó lovas – Globális pusztulás 5, Mártírok lelkei az oltárnál 6, Földrengés és jelek az égbolton Jézus Krisztus (Máté 24) 1, Sok hamis, Krisztus, hitetés 2, Háborúk, háborúk hírei 3, Éhinségek 4, Járványok, döghalál 5, Halálra adják a hívőket 6, Földrengés mindenütt
  4. 4. A FENEVAD TERMÉSZETE És láttam egy fenevadat feljönni a tengerből, amelynek tíz szarva és hét feje volt, és a szarvain tíz korona, és a fejein a káromlásnak neve. A fenevad, amelyet láttam, hasonló volt a párduchoz, lába, mint a medvéé, és szája, mint az oroszláné; és a sárkány átadta neki az erejét, trónját és nagy hatalmát. Jel 13,1-2
  5. 5. Arany fej Ezüst mell és karok Réz/Bronz Derék - has Vas lábak Dániel 2 Jelenések 13 Dániel 7 Méd - Perzsa Kr.e. 539-331 Görög Kr.e. 331-64 Róma Kr.e. 64 - Kr.u. 476 /1453 Vas-cserép keveréke Antikrisztusi birodalom Oroszlán sas szárnyakkal Medve három bordával a szájában Négyfejű és szárnyú párduc Vasfogú tomboló vadállat Tíz király és a Kis szarv Párduc- medve – oroszlán keveréke 7 fej 10 szarv 10 korona
  6. 6. Nagy dolgokat szól 8.11.20 vers Nagy dolgokat szól 5. vers Istent káromolja 25. vers Istent káromolja 5.6 vers Ideig, időkig, félidőig 25.vers Negyvenkét hónap 5. vers Üldözi a szenteket 21;25 vers Üldözi a szenteket 7.vers Legyőzi a szenteket 25. vers Legyőzi a szenteket 7.vers 7
  7. 7. A BIRODALOM TERMÉSZETE PÁRDUC KINÉZET 1, Gyorsaság, lopakodás 2, Megtéretlenség Jer 13,23 3, Ólálkodás Jer 5,6 4, Hellenizáció 5, Erkölcstelenség 6, Multikultúra 7, Ökumenizmus MEDVELÁB 1, Kegyetlenség 2, Agresszió 3, Őrültség 4, Józanság hiánya (Péld 17,12) 5, Eszeveszett düh Istennel szemben OROSZLÁNSZÁJ 1, Beszéd, 2, Ordító oroszlán 3, Félelmet kelt 4, Legyőzhetetlenség látszata SÁRKÁNY/KÍGYÓ HATALMA
  8. 8. 1, A HALÁLOS SEB GYÓGYULÁSA - A hét fej hét hegy (17,9) - Kétféle értelmezés - Halál és pokol angyala 2, IMÁDAT ÉS KÖVETÉS - 10 király hatalomátadása - 2. Zsoltár beteljesedése - Három király félretétele A totális hatalom
  9. 9. 3, Káromlások nevei - Isten káromlása - Sátra káromlása - Mennyei lények káromlása 4, Adatott neki - Harc a szentek ellen - Győzelem a szentek felett - Globális hatalom 42 hónapra A totális hatalom Ha valakinek van füle, hallja meg! Ha valaki mást fogságba vet, azt fogságba viszik, ha valaki fegyverrel öl, fegyver által kell meghalnia. Itt van helye a szentek hosszútűrésének és hitének. Jel 13,9-10

