Presented Via WhatsApp to IGS Class ‘93 Shamsideen A Solarin What Next After Ramadan
Aims of the presentation • Based on the Association’s values and principles of valuing the richness that diversity brings....
Why Do We Fast? O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may ...
Why Do We Fast? Fasting is a means that: •allows us to appreciate and give thanks for pleasures •makes us give up haram th...
What is Ramadan? • 9th month of the Hijri Calendar (Lunar calendar). • The Lunar calendar is approx 10 days shorter than t...
Significance of Ramadan • It is the 4th pillar of the 5 pillars of Islam. • It is the month in which the Qur’an (the holy ...
Examples of Current Practice • Fasting – During daylight hours is an essential element of Ramadan. it starts at dawn and e...
Examples of Current Practice • Fasting continued: – Muslims are expected to start and finish the fast on time. – Muslims w...
Examples of Current Practice • Prayer Times and facilities: – Ramadan is a time when Muslims try to spend time in prayer a...
Examples of Current Practice • As Ramadan is the celebration of the giving of the Qur’an to the world many Muslims will tr...
Examples of Current Practice • Zakat al-Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of fasting in the I...
What NOT to do after Ramandan • Sinful acts like cheating, lying, backbiting, gossiping, slandering, corruption, false acc...
What to do after Ramandan • Make Up for Missed Fast Days • Fast Six Days in Shawwal -The Prophet (peace and blessings be u...
It is hoped that this information will help colleagues to gain more understanding of Ramadan especially to those who are o...
Thank you Salam Alaykum.
  1. 1. Presented Via WhatsApp to IGS Class ‘93 Shamsideen A Solarin What Next After Ramadan
  2. 2. Aims of the presentation • Based on the Association’s values and principles of valuing the richness that diversity brings. • To provide Post-Ramadan information, advice and spiritual guidance
  3. 3. Why Do We Fast? O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous Quran 2:183
  4. 4. Why Do We Fast? Fasting is a means that: •allows us to appreciate and give thanks for pleasures •makes us give up haram things •helps us control our desires •enables us to feel compassion and empathy towards the poor •humiliates and weakens the Shaytan •trains us to remember that Allah is always watching •assists us in developing an attitude of asceticism towards this world and its desires •gets us used to doing numerous acts of worship
  5. 5. What is Ramadan? • 9th month of the Hijri Calendar (Lunar calendar). • The Lunar calendar is approx 10 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. • Ramadan begins at the sighting of the new Moon. – Commencing 5th /6th May 2019* • Ramadan ends at the Waning Crescent. • Eid Ul Fitr falls at the end of Ramadan – 4th / 5th June 2019* *these dates are approximate as commencement of Ramadan and Eid are determined by the Lunar Calendar
  6. 6. Significance of Ramadan • It is the 4th pillar of the 5 pillars of Islam. • It is the month in which the Qur’an (the holy book of Islam) was first revealed. • It is a special month of fasting, repentance, increased prayer and increased charity which people of the Muslim faith undertake.
  7. 7. Examples of Current Practice • Fasting – During daylight hours is an essential element of Ramadan. it starts at dawn and ends at sunset. – Involves changing the balance of daily life i.e. doing less of the ordinary daily activities to practice self restraint and more of the spiritual, religious, moral and charitable activities. – The person must not eat, drink, chew, smoke, swear, sing or dance, bully or fight with others, engage in sexual activity and must refrain from things that may be offensive to others.
  8. 8. Examples of Current Practice • Fasting continued: – Muslims are expected to start and finish the fast on time. – Muslims who are fasting will need to break their fast at the prescribed time (sunset). – Deliberately doing anything which is prohibited will break the fast and this is seen as bad or even worse than not fasting at all. – All Muslims fast except: • Children, Adults who are unwell or travelling long distances, women who are menstruating, in post-child birth care, pregnant or breast feeding.
  9. 9. Examples of Current Practice • Prayer Times and facilities: – Ramadan is a time when Muslims try to spend time in prayer and religious contemplation. – There is an all year round requirement for Muslims to pray five times daily at given times. – The most important prayer for Muslims is the ‘Jummah’ prayer on Friday afternoon, during Ramadan Muslims are expected to offer extra prayers every evening (Taraweeh prayers).
  10. 10. Examples of Current Practice • As Ramadan is the celebration of the giving of the Qur’an to the world many Muslims will try to read the whole of the Qur’an during this month. • The last ten (10) days are especially important as it is believed that one of the days is the very first day the Qur’an was revealed to the prophet. Many Muslims will stay up very late saying prayers and reading the Qur’an. • Night Of Majesty which is in the last 10 days is equivalent to more than 1000 months. (Quran 97 )
  11. 11. Examples of Current Practice • Zakat al-Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of fasting in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. • It can be given as grain, dates or money to the poor to celebrate the end of Fasting. • It is expected to be given at a particular period of time before the Eid Prayers.
  12. 12. What NOT to do after Ramandan • Sinful acts like cheating, lying, backbiting, gossiping, slandering, corruption, false accusations, stealing or spreading rumours that was stopped during the month of Ramadan should not be continued. • Increased acts of charity, continuous giving and kindness to the poor should not be reduced. • Stop Overeating and wastage of food and drinks. • Unnecessary acts of Getting angry, insulting others and losing control should always be curbed. • Increased acts of Worship and Recitation of the Quran that was intensified during the month of Ramadan should be maintained.
  13. 13. What to do after Ramandan • Make Up for Missed Fast Days • Fast Six Days in Shawwal -The Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) is reported to have said, “Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan, and then follows it up by (fasting) six days of Shawwal, it is as if he has fasted the whole year.” (Muslim) • Keep the Spirit of Ramadan • Keep Away from sinful act - Alcoholism, Adultery & Fornication, Telling lies; Harming others; Interest induced Transaction
  14. 14. It is hoped that this information will help colleagues to gain more understanding of Ramadan especially to those who are of non-islamic faith Selected quotes of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)
  15. 15. Thank you Salam Alaykum.

