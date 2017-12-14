Indonesia economic outlook 2018 - KEB hana bank

Indonesia Economic Outlook 2018 “Adaptive Responses to Rapid Economic Change” Hendri Saparini, Ph.D Senior Economist and F...
Global Economic Growth 2018 Weak recovery in advanced economies; solid pickup in developing countries Source: IMF , WEO Oc...
Modest Rebound of Commodity Prices Price increases are not supported by solid and sustained demand Source: IMF Agricultura...
Changes in Commodity prices Commodity Prices 2017 2018 % change Oil (US$/bl) 53 56 5.7% Natural Gas (US$/mmbtu) 5.6 5.7 1....
High Growth of Financial Sector Low pressure of monetary policies on financial stability Source: OECD 0 50 100 150 200 250...
GDP Growth and Distribution Driven by exports and investment 57%33% 7% 3% GDP Distribution (Q1-Q3 2017) Private Consumptio...
GDP by Sectors and Its Distribution Supported by non-tradable sectors 0.1% 3.7% 4.6% 2.8% 3.7% 4.6% 7.0% 5.7% 8.2% 9.2% 1....
Consumer’s Purchasing Power Decline? 7.82% 6.36% 2.40% Semester-1 2015 Semester-1 2016 Semester-1 2017 Growth of Power Sal...
Weakening Purchasing Power of Low Income Consumers Farmworker Construction worker Housemaid 97.0 98.0 99.0 100.0 101.0 102...
Low Growth Sales for Retailers and Manufacturers 20% 1% 7% -7% 10% 13% -4% -4% -5% 0% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Sumbe...
Rapid decline of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sales Source : Nielsen 38.7% 29.8% 20.6% 16.3% 13.4% 5.0% 0% 5% 10% 15%...
Impact of E-commerce Expansion? Market share of online sales is below 4% in 2017 22.4 23.3 22.1 21.7 19.8 16.8 0. 5. 10. 1...
Source : LPS dan BI Composition of income household usage % usage Upper-Middle Class Holding Back Consumption Third party ...
Direct Investment Growth Domestic investment grows faster, mostly supported by government expenditure 17.1% 7.8% 7.8% 0.9%...
Investment in manufactures is slowing down 20.2 75.4 62.6 32.6 73 89.1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 TriliunRp DDI by S...
GOVERNMENT AND SOE Capital Expenditure 118 145 181 147 215 207 47.5 75 118 143 212 255 268 405 111 0 100 200 300 400 500 6...
Indonesia Export Rebound Supported by increased commodity prices Source: BPS, IMF Jan-Sep 2017 Jan-Sep 2016 18,4% 14,5% 37...
Next Year Goverment Budget Increased allocation for infrastructure, minimum short-term impacts on economy 146 156 178 290 ...
Better Targeting Subsidies Improving the accuracy of electricity subsidy (900 VA) Energy Subsidy Rp 95 Tn Fuel And LPG Sub...
Increased Allocation for Social Assistance Require close supervision to improve effectiveness 22% 16% 28% -7% 4% 6% 22% 6%...
Revenue Target for 2018 Increased target will require extra efforts 1246 1489 1539 1472 1618 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1...
Higher risk for budget deficit leading to increased debts High foreign ownership in government bonds is vulnerable to sudd...
Redesign Fiscal Policy to Reduce Income Inequality 79.9 81.5 96.1 109.2 119 131.2 172.4 214.4 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 201...
Continued low inflation rate since 2016 Lower volatile foods inflation, but higher administered prices in 2017 Headline Co...
Balance of payment Improved export performance and increased capital flows -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 Bil.US$ Current Accou...
Stable Exchange Rate in 2017 Foreign pressures decline, domestic economy is relatively stable Source: IMF Average S1-17 Rp...
LOW Impact of Monetary Policy on Bank Lending Rate Time lag in monetary policy transmission Source : Bank Indonesia Δ Ags ...
Banking Credit Growth & Non Performing Loan Credit continues to grow one digit in 2017 due to high NPL and low demand Sour...
Incentive System by Bank Indonesia Important factors that causes ineffectiveness of monetary transmission Source : Bank In...
Bank Health Indicators Source : OJK • 90.0 (Aug-16) • 89.2 (Aug-17) • 5.6 (Aug-16) • 5.3 (Aug-17) • 81.3 (Aug-16) • 78.9 (...
  1. 1. Indonesia Economic Outlook 2018 “Adaptive Responses to Rapid Economic Change” Hendri Saparini, Ph.D Senior Economist and Founder of CORE Indonesia Presented at KEB Hana Bank Economic Outlook 2018 November 16, 2017
  2. 2. Global Economic Growth 2018 Weak recovery in advanced economies; solid pickup in developing countries Source: IMF , WEO October 2017 3.6 3.7 2017 2018 World 2.2 2.3 2017 2018 USA 2.1 1.9 2017 2018 Eurozone 1.5 0.7 2017 2018 Japan 6.8 6.5 2017 2018 China 6.7 7.4 2017 2018 India 15,3% 4,3% 18,3% 11,6% 7,4% share of GDP
  3. 3. Modest Rebound of Commodity Prices Price increases are not supported by solid and sustained demand Source: IMF Agricultural Raw Materials Metals Price Fuel (Energy) 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 Feb-08 Oct-08 Jun-09 Feb-10 Oct-10 Jun-11 Feb-12 Oct-12 Jun-13 Feb-14 Oct-14 Jun-15 Feb-16 Oct-16 Jun-17 Commodity Price Index (2008=100) OIL PRICE Global GDP growth OPEC production decision Non-OPEC Production Geopolitical Risk Investment/ speculation Wheatear
  4. 4. Changes in Commodity prices Commodity Prices 2017 2018 % change Oil (US$/bl) 53 56 5.7% Natural Gas (US$/mmbtu) 5.6 5.7 1.7% Coal (US$/mt) 85 70 -17.6% Palm Oil (US$/mt) 720 732 1.7% Rubber (US$/kg) 2.2 2.1 -1.4% Cocoa (US$/kg) 2.0 2.1 5.0% Coffee (Arabica) (US$/kg) 3.3 3.3 0.0% Copper (US$/mt) 6,050 6,118 1.1% Nickel (US$/mt) 10,100 10,559 4.5% Tin (US$/mt) 20,225 20,426 1.0% Commodity price increase marginally in 2018 Oil Price US$53--US$56 (+) strong global demand increase (+) OPEC production cut agreement (-) recovery in U.S. shale oil production (-) expanding output of oil producers like Iran, Libya, and Venezuela Natural Gas US$5,6 –US$5,7 (+) strong demand especially from chemical and fertilizer industries (+) China gov. encouragement to coal-to-gas switching to reduce emissions Coal US$ 89--U$ 70 (-) Weak demand from China as it tackle its air pollution (-) increase of supply from producers countries Palm Oil U$ 720--U$732 (+) Strong demand of India and China (+) lower soybean production in Brazil and Argentina (-) Increase production of palm oil in Indonesia and Malaysia Source: World Bank
  5. 5. High Growth of Financial Sector Low pressure of monetary policies on financial stability Source: OECD 0 50 100 150 200 250 Jan-11 May-11 Sep-11 Jan-12 May-12 Sep-12 Jan-13 May-13 Sep-13 Jan-14 May-14 Sep-14 Jan-15 May-15 Sep-15 Jan-16 May-16 Sep-16 Jan-17 May-17 Sep-17 INDEX,2010=100 Stock Market Indices of developed countries Japan United Kingdom United States Euro area (19 countries) 0 50 100 150 200 250 Jan-11 Jul-11 Jan-12 Jul-12 Jan-13 Jul-13 Jan-14 Jul-14 Jan-15 Jul-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 INDEXK,2010=100 Stock Market Indices of developing countries China India Indonesia Russia
  6. 6. GDP Growth and Distribution Driven by exports and investment 57%33% 7% 3% GDP Distribution (Q1-Q3 2017) Private Consumption Fixed Investment Government Consumption Net Export 5.05% 1.97% 4.36% -3.71% -4.01% 4.99% 1.28% 5.77% 9.53% 6.79% Private Consumption Government Consumption Investment Export Import GDP Growth (Q1-Q3 2017) Q1-Q3 2016 Q1-Q3 2017 Source: BPS
  7. 7. GDP by Sectors and Its Distribution Supported by non-tradable sectors 0.1% 3.7% 4.6% 2.8% 3.7% 4.6% 7.0% 5.7% 8.2% 9.2% 1.2% 3.7% 4.2% 4.3% 4.8% 4.9% 6.1% 6.7% 8.3% 9.8% Mining Real Estate Manufacturing Industries Agriculture Trade Accomodation; Food & Beverage Financial Service Construction Transportation Information & Communication GDP Growth by Its Sectors Q1-Q3 2017 Q1-Q3 2016 Financial Service 4% Transportation 4% Information & Communicatio n 5% Mining 6% Construction 11% Others 19%Trade 14% Agriculture 14% Manufacturing Industries 23% Source: BPS
  8. 8. Consumer’s Purchasing Power Decline? 7.82% 6.36% 2.40% Semester-1 2015 Semester-1 2016 Semester-1 2017 Growth of Power Sales Growth of Cement Consumption 2,9% 6,6% Jan-Sep 2017 Jan-Sep 2016 12.9 10.6 11.1 11.2 13.6 16.3 6.3 11.4 10.6 8.1 9.9 10.5 6.3 3.7 4.2 4.2 4.3 6.3 -3.3 2.2 2.4 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Growth of Retail Sales (yoy, %) 2016 2017 2.38% -9.74% 2.67% -0.26% Mobil Sepeda Motor Growth of Vehicle Sales Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2017
  9. 9. Weakening Purchasing Power of Low Income Consumers Farmworker Construction worker Housemaid 97.0 98.0 99.0 100.0 101.0 102.0 Jan-16 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Jan-17 Apr-17 Jul-17 Index 2016=100 Wage Real Index Food Plantation Holticulture 90 92 94 96 98 100 102 104 106 108 110 Jan-10Jul-10Jan-11Jul-11Jan-12Jul-12Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17 Index, (2010=100) Farmer Exchange Rate 20% highest40% middle40% lowest Rp Rp Rp17,1% 36,3% 46,6% Expenditure Distribution by group of income Headline Core Administered Price Volatile Food -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16% Annual Inflation (yoy) Source: BPS
  10. 10. Low Growth Sales for Retailers and Manufacturers 20% 1% 7% -7% 10% 13% -4% -4% -5% 0% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Matahari Putra Prima Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Hero Supermarket Matahari Department Store Retail Trade Sales Growth, (9M,yoy) 2016 20017 10% 24% 9% 6% 3% 8% 4% 3% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Mayora Indah Unilever Indonesia Tbk. Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Food and Household Sales Growth, (9M, yoy) 2016 20017
  11. 11. Rapid decline of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sales Source : Nielsen 38.7% 29.8% 20.6% 16.3% 13.4% 5.0% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% Fest 2012 Fest 2013 Fest 2014 Fest 2015 Fest 2016 Fest 2017 Total Key Account 75 Festive Categories +13.8% +17.7% +14.3% +15.2% +21.1% +4.7% +11% +9.6% +11.1% +14% +10.5% +11.5% 7.7% YTD +2.7% 50 100 150 200 250 300 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Fast Moving Consumer Goods has been growing very slowly at 2,7% in 2017 (ytd) while annual average was 11%. Inflation 8.4% Inflation 11% Inflation 17%
  12. 12. Impact of E-commerce Expansion? Market share of online sales is below 4% in 2017 22.4 23.3 22.1 21.7 19.8 16.8 0. 5. 10. 15. 20. 25. 2016 2017* 2018* 2019* 2020* 2021* % Growth of Retail E-Commerce Sales in Indonesia 0.8 1.4 2.2 3.1 3.9 4.4 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 2014 2015 2016* 2017* 2018* 2019* % Share of E-commerce from Total Retail Sales In Indonesia Jan 2017 Sumber: Statista, Wearesocial.org, Asosiasi E-Commerce Indonesia (IdEa) 7.8% 7.1% 5.8% 4.5% Europe China United States Singapore Malaysia Thailand Philippines Indonesia Vietnam Percent of Retail Sales Mode Online (2014, % of total retail sales) around or below 1% Number of people purchasing via e-commerce E-commerce penetration (number of purchaser vs total population) Total value of national e-commerce 2016 (US$) Average annual e- commerce revenue per user in 2016 (US$) 24.74 Million 9 % $5.6 Billion $228
  13. 13. Source : LPS dan BI Composition of income household usage % usage Upper-Middle Class Holding Back Consumption Third party deposit for above Rp 2 billion accounts grows faster N<2B N>2B 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 TriliunRp Third Party Deposit by Nominal N<2B N>2B 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% 18% 20% 22% 24% 26% Growth of Third Party Deposit By Nominal Segment
  14. 14. Direct Investment Growth Domestic investment grows faster, mostly supported by government expenditure 17.1% 7.8% 7.8% 0.9% 10.5% 12.0% 18.6% 21.7% 16.3% 36.5% 16.9% 16.7% 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% 30.0% 35.0% 40.0% Q1-2016 Q2-2016 Q3-2016 Q1-2017 Q2-2017 Q3-2017 Domestic & Foreign Direct Investment Growth FDI DDI 26.59 39.44 47.46 51.61 62.62 Food Crops & Plantation Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry Food Industry Metal, Machinery & Electronic Industry Mining Triliun Rupiah Highest Direct Investment Sectors Realization (Q1-Q3 2017)
  15. 15. Investment in manufactures is slowing down 20.2 75.4 62.6 32.6 73 89.1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 TriliunRp DDI by Sector (in Trillions Rupiah) Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2017 Secondary Tertiary 40.2 180.1 74.9 60.4 139.8 118.3 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 Primer Sekunder Tersier TriliunRp FDI by Sector (in Trillions Rupiah) Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2017 Primary Secondary Tertiary -30% 65% -25% 50% -22% 58% -40% -20% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% Primer Sekunder Tersier FDI Growth by Sector (yoy) Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2017 Primary Secondary Tertiary Primary 41% 20% 12% 61% -3% 42% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% DDI Growth by Sector (yoy) Jan-Sep 2016 Jan-Sep 2017 Primary Secondary Tertiary
  16. 16. GOVERNMENT AND SOE Capital Expenditure 118 145 181 147 215 207 47.5 75 118 143 212 255 268 405 111 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Jun-17 Aug-17 Capital Expenditure by Government and SOEs Gov. Capital Exp. BUMN Capital Exp. 4.3 15.4 37.2 1.4 11 27.8 5.1 21.5 40 5.7 23.1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 2014 2015 2016 2017 % TriliunRupiah Realization of Government Capital Expenditure Realization (in Trillions Rp) Realization (in %)
  17. 17. Indonesia Export Rebound Supported by increased commodity prices Source: BPS, IMF Jan-Sep 2017 Jan-Sep 2016 18,4% 14,5% 37,8% -17,4% -3,5% -18,0% Export growth by Sectors 12,8% 12,4% -9,8% 15,21% 9,2% -12,6% Import Growth by Broad Economy Categories Jan-Sep 2017 Jan-Sep 2016 Consumption Goods Raw Material Goods Capital Goods Agriculture Manufacture Mining
  18. 18. Next Year Goverment Budget Increased allocation for infrastructure, minimum short-term impacts on economy 146 156 178 290 317 401 410 27% 7% 14% 62% 9% 27% 6% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 0 80 160 240 320 400 480 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017F 2018F TRILIUNRUPIAH Budget Allocation for Infrastructure Goverment Infrastructure Budget Growth (%YoY) Farmer Labour Construction Labour Housekeeper 97.0 98.0 99.0 100.0 101.0 102.0 Jan-16 Feb-16 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16 Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Jan-17 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 Index 2016=100 Average Index of Riil Labour Wage
  19. 19. Better Targeting Subsidies Improving the accuracy of electricity subsidy (900 VA) Energy Subsidy Rp 95 Tn Fuel And LPG Subsidy Rp 46,9 Tn Electricty Subsidy Rp 47,7 Tn 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TnRupiah Goverment Subsidy Spending Total Energy Subsidy Total Non Energi Subsidy
  20. 20. Increased Allocation for Social Assistance Require close supervision to improve effectiveness 22% 16% 28% -7% 4% 6% 22% 6% -1% -49% 17% 23% -60% 0% 60% 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TnRupiah Social Assistance Spending Social Assistance Growth (YoY) Program Keluarga Harapan 10 Million Family Contribution for the poor in JKN 92,4 Million Family Program Indonesia Pintar 19,7 Million Student
  21. 21. Revenue Target for 2018 Increased target will require extra efforts 1246 1489 1539 1472 1618 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2014 2015 2016 APBNP 2017 2018 TrlionRupiah Tax Revenue Realization Remaining Target Target 19.5% 30% 8.2% 3.3% 24% 3.5% -4.3% 14.6% 9.9% 906 894 987 991 340 595 516 481 1246 1489 1503 1472 0 400 800 1200 1600 Okt 14 Okt 15 Okt 16 Okt 17 AxisTitle Revenue realization increase due to Lower Target and Tax Amnesty Program Realization Remaining Target Target
  22. 22. Higher risk for budget deficit leading to increased debts High foreign ownership in government bonds is vulnerable to sudden capital outflow -3.00 -2.50 -2.00 -1.50 -1.00 -0.50 0.00 -400 -300 -200 -100 0 100 200 300 400 2013 2014 2015 APBN-P 2016 Outlook 2017 RAPBN 2018 %ofGDP TrillionsRupiah Budget Surplus/Deficit Primary balance Surplus/Deficit % of GDP Value 818 Percentage 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 150 300 450 600 750 900 Jan-14 Jul-14 Jan-15 Jul-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 % TnRupiah Foreign Holding in Goverment Bonds 3.9 5.2 13.3 13.5 13.9 15 19.9 28.4 29.4 30.1 31.9 38.2 38.3 64.5 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Cina Israel Brazil Korea Filipina Thailand Turki Malaysia Hungaria Rusia Polandia Indonesia Afrika Selatan Meksiko % Foreign Holding in Goverment Bonds by Country
  23. 23. Redesign Fiscal Policy to Reduce Income Inequality 79.9 81.5 96.1 109.2 119 131.2 172.4 214.4 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 TrilionRupiah -2.4 -0.9 -1.1 +0.1 +0.3 -1.5 -0.9 -0.8 Poverty budget VS poverty reduction 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 Mar 11 Mar 12 Mar 13 Mar 14 Mar 15 Mar 16 Mar 17 % MillionsPeople Poverty Line Number Percentage
  24. 24. Continued low inflation rate since 2016 Lower volatile foods inflation, but higher administered prices in 2017 Headline Core Administered Price Volatile Food -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Jan-15 May-15 Sep-15 Jan-16 May-16 Sep-16 Jan-17 May-17 Sep-17 % Annual Inflation (yoy) 3.4 4.6 1.6 3.5 3.3 2.7 -1.9 2.1 -1.3 3.6 4.8 3.7 2.5 3.2 3.4 2.7 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 Food material Finished food, beverages,… Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas,… Clothing Health Education, Recreation and Sports Transportation,… General % Inflation Rate According to Expenditure Group Jan-Okt 2017 Jan-Okt 2016
  25. 25. Balance of payment Improved export performance and increased capital flows -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 Bil.US$ Current Account Goods Services Primary Income Secondary Income Current Account Financial Transaction Balance of Payment -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 BillionUSD Balance of Payment
  26. 26. Stable Exchange Rate in 2017 Foreign pressures decline, domestic economy is relatively stable Source: IMF Average S1-17 Rp 13.328 Average S1-16 Rp 13.409 12000 12500 13000 13500 14000 14500 15000 Jan-15 Jul-15 Jan-16 Jul-16 Jan-17 Jul-17 Rupiah/US$ Yuan Rupiah Yen Won Ringgit Bath 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 115 120 125 130 Index 2015:100 Exchange Rate of Asian Currency
  27. 27. LOW Impact of Monetary Policy on Bank Lending Rate Time lag in monetary policy transmission Source : Bank Indonesia Δ Ags 16 - Oct 17 Reference Rate 100 bps Lending rate Deposit Rate 62 bps 67 bps BI 7 Repo Rate, Lending Rate, Deposito Rate Average of Bank Interest Rate BI Rate BI 7 Day RR Rate Deposit Facility Lending Facility 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Jan-16 Apr-16 Jul-16 Oct-16 Jan-17 Apr-17 Jul-17 Oct-17 % Lending Rate Deposit Rate Spread 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 %
  28. 28. Banking Credit Growth & Non Performing Loan Credit continues to grow one digit in 2017 due to high NPL and low demand Source : OJK Ags-16 4.7% Ags-17 7.8% Annual Credit Growth Ags-16 9.4% Ags-17 7% Ags-16 8.2% Ags-17 10.2% -2% 6% -20% 3% 16% 13% 16% 29% 9% 18% -1% 4% 5% 5% 6% 7% 11% 13% 17% 23% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% Transportation, warehousing and communication Trade Mining Manufacturing Acomodation Provision Real Estate Agriculture Electricity, gas and water Financial Intermediaries Construction Annual Credit Growth (yoy) Aug-17 Aug-16 0.8% 1.5% 1.9% 3.2% 3.6% 3.7% 4.1% 4.1% 4.4% 8% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% Financial Intermediaries Electricity, gas and water Agriculture Real Estate Construction Manufacturing Acomodation Provision Transportation, warehousing… Trade Mining Bank NPL Aug-17 Credit Consumption Working Capital Investment
  29. 29. Incentive System by Bank Indonesia Important factors that causes ineffectiveness of monetary transmission Source : Bank Indonesia Total DPK Rupiah Valas -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% Apr-14 Jun-14 Aug-14 Oct-14 Dec-14 Feb-15 Apr-15 Jun-15 Aug-15 Oct-15 Dec-15 Feb-16 Apr-16 Jun-16 Aug-16 Oct-16 Dec-16 Feb-17 Apr-17 Jun-17 Aug-17 Growth of Third Party Fund 484 506 429 325 410 191 420 486 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 43009 TrilionRp Placement of Banking Funds in Bank Indonesia Instruments
  30. 30. Bank Health Indicators Source : OJK • 90.0 (Aug-16) • 89.2 (Aug-17) • 5.6 (Aug-16) • 5.3 (Aug-17) • 81.3 (Aug-16) • 78.9 (Aug-17) • 23.4 (Aug-16) • 23.3 (Aug-17) CAR BOPO LDRNIM
