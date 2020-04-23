MK Komunikasi Data & Jaringan Komputer - Slide 2 : Data dan Transmisi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 1 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Mindmap MK. Komunikasi Data & Jaringan Komputer 2
2 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Terminologi (1)  Hubungan Langsung (Direct link)  T...
3 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi PENGERTIAN DASAR DATA, INFORMASI, SIGNAL 1. DEFINISI ...
4 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi PENGERTIAN DASAR DATA, INFORMASI, SIGNAL a. Data Anal...
5 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi PENGERTIAN DASAR DATA, INFORMASI, SIGNAL b. Data Digi...
6 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi PENGERTIAN DASAR DATA, INFORMASI, SIGNAL Berbagai jen...
7 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Frekuensi, Spektrum dan Bandwidth  Konsep domain Wak...
8 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Sinyal Periodik Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom ...
9 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Peritungan Frekuensi Contoh : Diketahui bahwa waktu y...
10 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Berbagai Gelombang Sinus A=1 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M....
11 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Spektrum & Bandwidth Bandwith =5 – 90 hz Bambang S,S...
12 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Transmisi Data Analog dan Digital Bambang S,S.Kom, M...
13 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Sinyal Analog membawa Data Analog dan Data Digital B...
14 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Transmisi Analog  Sinyal Analog ditransmisikan tanp...
15 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Kelebihan Transmisi Digital  Teknologi Digital  Te...
16 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Atenuasi (Pelemahan)  Kuat Sinyal menurun dengan be...
17 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Noise (1)  Sinyal tambahan yang masuk diantara tran...
18 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Kapasitas Channel  Kecepatan Data (Data rate)  Dal...
19 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Model Transmisi MODEL TRANSMISI b. Transmisi Berseri...
20 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi Model Transmisi B. MODUS TRANSMISI SEGERAK(SYNCHRONO...
21 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi TUGAS 1. Sebutkan jenis-jenis perangkat/ peralatan y...
22 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan2 : Data & Transmisi 43 TerimaKasih, Wassalam, Thanks, Matur Nuwun, Tse-s...
