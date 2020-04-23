Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 1 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Mindmap MK. Komunikasi Data & Jaringan Komputer...
2 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Karakteristik Komunikasi Data A. Langsung atau ti...
3 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Monolitik atau Terstruktur  Komunikasi adalah pe...
4 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Standar atau Tidak Standar  Protokol tidak stand...
5 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Dalam jaringan Komputer, komunikasi te...
6 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Element penyusun Protocol : a) Syntax ...
7 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Contoh : TFTP (Trivial File transfer P...
8 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Standard Definisi : dalah suatu norma atau persya...
9 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Arsitektur Protocl TCP/ IP Nama Lapisan Keteranga...
10 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Nama Lapisan Keterangan Host to host (Transport ...
11 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur OSI membagi aktivitas komunikasi dalam jaringan ...
12 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Lapis 2 Data Link. Peralatan-peralatan yang dapa...
13 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Lapis 5 Session. Lapis ini bertanggung jawab unt...
14 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Lapis 6 Presentation. Lapis ini bertanggung jawa...
15 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur 29 TerimaKasih, Wassalam, Thanks, Matur Nuwun, T...
  1. 1. 1 1 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Mindmap MK. Komunikasi Data & Jaringan Komputer 2
  2. 2. 2 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Karakteristik Komunikasi Data A. Langsung atau tidak langsung B. Monolitik atau terstruktur C. Simetris atau asimetris D. Standar atau tidak standar Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Langsung atau Tidak Langsung  Langsung  Sistem yang berbagi sebuah sambungan titik ke titik atau  Sistem yang berbagi sebuah sambungan dengan banyak titik  Data dapat lewat tanpa intervensi oleh “agent” yang aktif  Tidak Langsung  Switched network atau  Internetwork atau internet  Transfer data tergantung pada entitas lain langsung Tidak langsung
  3. 3. 3 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Monolitik atau Terstruktur  Komunikasi adalah pekerjaan yang kompleks  Terlalu kompleks untuk sebuah unit  Desain yang tersruktur memecahkan masalah menjadi unit yang lebih kecil  Struktur yang berlapis Monolitik : prosedur dapat saling dipanggil oleh prosedur lain di sistem bila diperlukan dan kernel berisi semua layanan Struktur : komunikasi yang dibentuk berdasarkan lapisan-lapisan, dimana lapisan-lapisan bawah memberi layanan lapisan lebih atas Contoh Monolitik : Unix, Ms. Dos Contoh struktural : 7 OSI layer Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Simetris atau Asimetris  Simetris  hubungan komunikasi antara dua komputer  Komunikasi antar entitas pasangan  Asimetris  hubungan antara satu komputer dengan sebuah pusat jaringan  Client/server Contoh : Hub. simetris Contoh : Hub. Asimetris
  4. 4. 4 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Standar atau Tidak Standar  Protokol tidak standar dibuat untuk komputer dan pekerjaan tertentu  Tidak standard : Komunikasi dimana alat-alat yang berada pada jaringan terhubung satu per satu  Standard : Komunikasi dimana alat-2 yg terhubung cukup satu Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol Menurut Behrouz A. Forouzn (2007), Protokol adalah : “Seperangkat aturan yang mengatur terjadinya komunikasi data “ • Tanpa Protokol 2 perangkat (lebih) bisa saja terhubung tapi tidak bisa berkomunikasi • Tujuan Protokol adalah menentukan bagaimana perangkat , aplikasi/ komputer bisa berkmunikasi dalam rangkaian Bahasa mandarin Bahasa Inggris Berkomunikasi dengan Bahasa yang disepakati Bahasa Inggris TERMINOLOGI PROTOKOL
  5. 5. 5 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Dalam jaringan Komputer, komunikasi terjadi antara 2 entitas system dengan berbeda platform. • Sebuah protokol dipergunakan untuk proses komunikasi antara entiti (program-program aplikasi user, program transfer file, sistem manajemen data base, fasilitas electronic mail, terminal, dll) pada sistem (komputer, terminal, sensor remote, dll) yang berbeda Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Contoh Penerapan Protocol Fungsi Protocol Nama Aplikasi Browsing internet http Mozila, IE, Chrome, Opera, dll Email POP3/ Imap (receive) & SMTP (Send) Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, dll Download/ Upload FTP IDM, Filezilla, dll
  6. 6. 6 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Element penyusun Protocol : a) Syntax : meliputi segala sesuatu yang berkaitan dengan format data dan level-level sinyal b) Semantic : Meliputi informasi kontrol untuk koordinasi dan pengendalian kesalahan c) Timing : Meliputi kesesuaian urutan dan kecepatan Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Konsep Dasar Komunikasi berorientasi hubungan (koneksi) (TCP/ IP) Ada 2 Konsep dasar dlm komunikasi Data : 1. Establishment 2. Termination
  7. 7. 7 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol • Contoh : TFTP (Trivial File transfer Protocol)  RFC 1350 Fungsi : Protokol u/ transfer File pada layanan file public Istilah : Ack = Acknowledge (konfirmasi sdh diterima) RRQ = Read Request Packet WRQ = Write Request Packet Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protocol Terminologi Data/ Paket Data dalam komunikasi Data , spt pengirima Sebuah Paket barang , yang berisi : • Nama pengirim • Nama Penerima Isi Paket • Berat Paket
  8. 8. 8 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Standard Definisi : dalah suatu norma atau persyaratan yang biasanya berupa suatu dokumen formal yang menciptakan kriteria, metode, proses, dan praktik rekayasa atau teknis yang seragam. Beberapa organisasi yang terlibat dalam usaha pembuatan standard protokol antara lain adalah : ISO : International Standard Organization IEEE : Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers CCITT : Committee Consultative Internationale de Telegraphique et Telephonique  (berubah menjadi ITU : International Telecomunication Union – Standard Sector (ITU-T) EIA : Electronic Industries Association ANSI : The American National Standards Institute Tugas : Cari Contoh-contoh standar protocol yang telah dikeluarkan oleh organisasi diatas Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Arsitektur Protocl TCP/ IP • Merupakan protocol hasil pengembangan (RND) dari ARPANET yang ditemukan oleh DARPA (Defensed Advanced Research Project Agency) • Secara umum Komunikasi dapat melibatkan 3 komponen : a. Komputer B. Aplikasi C. Jaringan • Dalam komunikasi dasar TCP/ IP ada 5 lapisan dasar yang digunakan : • Phisical Layer • Network Access Layer • Internet Layer • Host to host (Transport Layer) • Application Layer
  9. 9. 9 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Arsitektur Protocl TCP/ IP Nama Lapisan Keterangan Phisical Layer Lapisan fisik mencakup antarmuka fisik antara pengiriman data perangkat (mis., stasiun kerja, komputer) dan media atau jaringan transmisi. Ini Lapisan berkaitan dengan menentukan karakteristik media transmisi, sifat sinyal, kecepatan data, dan hal-hal terkait. Network Access Layer berkaitan dengan pertukaran data antara sistem akhir (server, workstation, dll.) dan jaringan yang dilampirkan. komputer pengirim harus memberikan jaringan dengan alamat tujuan komputer, sehingga jaringan dapat merutekan data ke tujuan yang sesuai Internet Layer menyediakan fungsi peruteran/ routing di beberapa jaringan. Protokol ini diimplementasikan tidak hanya di sistem akhir tetapi juga di router. Router adalah prosesor yang menghubungkan dua jaringan dan yang fungsi utama adalah untuk menyampaikan data dari satu jaringan ke yang lain pada rute dari sumber ke sistem akhir tujuan Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Arsitektur Protocl TCP/ IP Contoh Cara Kerja Fungsi Routing (Internet Layer)
  10. 10. 10 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Nama Lapisan Keterangan Host to host (Transport Layer) Berfungsi memberikan jaminan pertukaran data bisa sampai ke alamat tujuan dalam urutan yang sama pada saat data dikirim. Application Layer berisi logika yang dibutuhkan untuk mendukung berbagai aplikasi pengguna. Untuk setiap jenis aplikasi yang berbeda, seperti transfer file, diperlukan modul tingkat-sepa yang khas untuk aplikasi tersebut Arsitektur Protocl TCP/ IP Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Protokol Model OSI (Open System Interconection) • Dikeluarkan tahun 1978, oleh ISO (International Standard Organization), • berisi sejumlah spesifikasi yang menguraikan arsitektur jaringan untuk menghubungkan perlatan yang tidak sejenis. • Tahun 1984, ISO mengeluarkan revisinya yang disebut dengan OSI (Open System Interconnection) reference model. Ternyata revisi ini diakui sebagai standar internasional dan dijadikan sebagai pentunjuk dalam pengembangan jaringan.
  11. 11. 11 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur OSI membagi aktivitas komunikasi dalam jaringan kedalam 7 (tujuh) lapis atau layer sbb : Arah arus data Communication Link BIT 3 Frame Data Unit Frame Data Unit Application Application Data Unit Data Unit Data Unit Applicatian Presentation Session Ptansport Network Data link Physical Applicatin Presentation Session Transport Network Data link Physical Lapis 1 Physical. Lapisan ini berkomunikasi langsung dengan media jaringan misalnya kabel jaringan, maka ia bertugas mentransmit data dalam barisan pulsa yang tidak terstruktur melalui media phisik jaringan. Lapisan ini berhubungan dengan pulsa listrik, pulsa optik, frekwensi, proses mekanik, prosedur yang mengatur perilaku antarmuka terhadap media fisik jaringan. Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur 22 PHYSICAL DATA LINK NETWORK Media : Coax, UTP, STP, Fibre, Microwave, IR 00-11-2F-B1-13-C9 TRANSPORTATION SESSION PRESENTATION APPLICATION PHYSICAL DATA LINK NETWORK TRANSPORTATION SESSION PRESENTATION APPLICATION 00-11-CC-441-13-C9 Basic Communication Processing Oriented Function Email, Chating, FTP, SMTP, HTTP format ASCII atau EBCDIC Protocol NETBIOS, Remote Protocol TCP/ UDP Protocol IP, IRP, ICMP Protocol PPP, SLIP, Ethernet, FDDI, ATM SIMULASI KONEKSI JARINGAN
  12. 12. 12 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Lapis 2 Data Link. Peralatan-peralatan yang dapat berkomunikasi pada suatu jaringan sering disebut dengan nodes atau station atau devices. Pada lapisan ini alamat-alamat tersebut dikenal atau diketahui da ditambahkan pada frame yang akan dikirim ke lapis 1, dengan kata lain lapisan ini yang menjamin bahwa frame tersebut sampai ke alamat yang benar. Lapis 3 Network. Lapisan ini adalah memberikan alamat pengirim dan alamat penerima pada frame data yang dikirimkan. Meneruskan paket ke segmen / jaringan yang benar disebut dengan proses routing Lapis 4 Transport. Pada lapisan ini data dibagi-bagi dalam frame atau menggabungkan kembali frame-frame tersebut. Frame-frame tersebut mempunyai kapasitas yang berbeda-beda tergantung dari teknologi jaringan yang digunakan, contohnya teknologi Ethernet membatasi framenya s/d 1500 bytes. Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Pembatasan ini menyangkut 2 (dua) alasan yaitu : 1. Banyak peralatan yang harus berbagi pakai jaringan, sehingga frame yang tidak terbatas akan memonopoli penggunaan jaringan. 2. Tingkat kesalahan, bila terjadi kesalahan maka untuk mengulang kembali pengiriman data akan memperlambat kesempatan bagi peralatan lainnya. Pada sistem pengirimannya frame data harus berurutan, namun pada kenyataannya proses komputer adalah multitasking sehingga ada kemungkinan beberapa jenis data diterima dan diproses dengan urutan yang barangkali saling tumpang tindih sehingga ada kemungkinan frame-frame tersebut tercampur sehingg sulit dibedakan kelompok datanya (lihat mekanisme multiplexing), untuk mengatasi hal ini OSI menambahkan identitas SAP (Service Access Point) untuk membedakan kelompok data satu dengan lainnya, pada TCP/IP disebut port.
  13. 13. 13 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Lapis 5 Session. Lapis ini bertanggung jawab untukmu mengendalikan dialog antar node, dialog adalah percakapan formal dimana kedua node sepakat untuk melakukan pertukaran data. Setiap percakapan antara dua buah node membentuk sebuah session agar proses komunikasi dapat berjalan secara teratur. Setiap session mempunyai 3 (tiga) langkah yaitu : 1. Pembentukan hubungan, kedua node membentuk kontak dengan menyepakati aturan-aturan komunikasi, protokol dan parameter yang digunakan; 2. Pemindahan data, kedua node mulai melakukan pertukaran data; 3. Pemutusan hubungan, kedua node memutus hubungan setelah tidak memerlukan lagi. Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Transfer Data berorientasi Hubungan
  14. 14. 14 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur Lapis 6 Presentation. Lapis ini bertanggung jawab untuk menterjemahkan dan menyajikan pada lapis aplikasi. Dalam beberpa kasus lapis ini menterjemahkan langsung dari format tertentu ke format yang berbeda, misalnya EBCDIC ke ASCII jika data dikirimkan dari komputer yang berbasis EBCDIC ke komputer yang berbasis ASCII. Fungsi lain yang dapat dilakukan oleh lapis ini adalah enkripsi/dekripsi dan kompresi/dekompresi. Lapisan presentation pada OSI merupakan lapisan yang jarang diterapkan, sedikit protokol yang mendifinisikan lapis ini secara formal. Pada umumnya lapis ini dispesifikasikan langsung pda lapis application. Lapis 7 Application. Lapisan ini menyediakan layanan aplikasi yang digunakan untuk berkomunikasi pada jaringan. Layanan pada lapis aplikasi ini berupa aturan-aturan yang dapat digunakan pada paket-paket program yang dirancang. Berikut beberapa contoh layanan pada lapisan ini : Pengiriman Elektronik Mail, suatu protokol mengatur penanganan elektronik mail pada jaringan dan dapat digunakan oleh berbagai paket program. Remote File Access, suatu protokol yang mengatur bagaimana memulai dan mengendalikan proses pada node lain. Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur 28
  15. 15. 15 Bambang S,S.Kom, MM, M.KomMK. Jarkom Pertemuan3 : Protokol& Arsitektur 29 TerimaKasih, Wassalam, Thanks, Matur Nuwun, Tse-se, Arigato

