TAMPA AUDIO VISUAL RENTALS.docx

AVRexpos is a top provider of Tampa Audio Visual Rentals. We have a large inventory of LED Screen Rentals as well as AV Rentals in Tampa including live sound, Webcasting & Video Conferencing Rentals, and touchscreens. We also carry seamless video wall rentals, and custom LED panel rentals. Our company is one of the nation’s top providers of audio visual services. We are serving the Tampa event industry area including, but not limited to, trade shows, general sessions, and live events. We also rent equipment such as live sound rentals, 4K monitor rentals, and UHD / HD monitor rental.



