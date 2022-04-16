GTA catererong.docx

GTA Caterers emerged on the picture of the indigenous Catering Industry as a product of enthusiasm & passion for cuisine and a deep desire to provide the natives with a Catering Company that Toronto would adore. With a location in Mississauga and a diverse range of clientele all over GTA, the head chef Ivan Bodnar has been providing the clients with innovative dishes and first-class cuisine over the many past years. Our belief is the great Cuisine is an output of endeavors of great Chefs. That’s why we pay abundant heed to each detail of the Cuisine and make sure that the food is prepared with fresh & prime quality ingredients. You’d be hard-pressed to find a Toronto caterer who surpasses the love and thoughtfulness that our very own Ivan Bodnar possesses for cuisine!



