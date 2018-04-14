Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME TO BALLYWIRE MEDIA Established in 2007, Ballywire Media is Ireland’s leading multimedia content agency. Ballywire ...
BALLYWIRE MEDIA CLIENT LIST Here are just some of the leading brands we have had the pleasure working with.
CLIENT TRUST IN BALLYWIRE MEDIA Ballywire Media’s reputation is built on client trust in our production values and capacit...
THE BALLYWIRE MEDIA OFFERING IS BASED ON 3 KEY FACTORS
#SOCIALCONTENT A MULTIMEDIA TOOLKIT BY BALLYWIRE Content for the business needs of today
BALLYWIRE CONTENT FOR TODAY Ballywire is making it easier and more affordable than ever to obtain professional photo and v...
BALLYWIRE CONTENT FOR TODAY Ballywire stills Stills are provided by Mick Quinn FIPPA FMPA QEP, Is a Fellow of the Irish Pr...
www.ballywiremedia.com THANK YOU
Power Up Your Business With Professional Content
  1. 1. WELCOME TO BALLYWIRE MEDIA Established in 2007, Ballywire Media is Ireland’s leading multimedia content agency. Ballywire Media cameras have captured world leaders, provided coverage from global events and been utilized by some of the worlds biggest brands. We are a team of experienced broadcast journalists and cinematographers, here to help you tell your story through the powerful medium of video.
  2. 2. BALLYWIRE MEDIA CLIENT LIST Here are just some of the leading brands we have had the pleasure working with.
  3. 3. CLIENT TRUST IN BALLYWIRE MEDIA Ballywire Media’s reputation is built on client trust in our production values and capacity to deliver. For the first ever visit of the Queen of England, Ballywire Media produced a short film on the history of Ireland and gaelic games watched by the English monarch on the Croke Park big screen and beamed world wide.
  4. 4. THE BALLYWIRE MEDIA OFFERING IS BASED ON 3 KEY FACTORS
  5. 5. #SOCIALCONTENT A MULTIMEDIA TOOLKIT BY BALLYWIRE Content for the business needs of today
  6. 6. BALLYWIRE CONTENT FOR TODAY Ballywire is making it easier and more affordable than ever to obtain professional photo and video marketing materials. How does it work? The power of the crowd! Instead of hiring in photo and video experts, proven Ballywire production techniques along with professional stills are being offered in time slots at the new mobile multimedia studio which will be rolled out regionally in the coming months. The same high end production standards expected by international brands and ad agencies, but you only pay for the time you need. Our package enables job seekers, senior management teams or business owners to have great stills and video created at a fraction of the normal cost. For 350 euro clients can obtain 5 headshots and book in 15 minutes broadcast quality video recording time. This could generate up to 30 short 30’’ video messages. BROADCASTQUALITYUse major ad agency techniques at a fraction of the cost.
  7. 7. BALLYWIRE CONTENT FOR TODAY Ballywire stills Stills are provided by Mick Quinn FIPPA FMPA QEP, Is a Fellow of the Irish Professional Photographers Association, (one of only 10 from a membership of over 400) . A Fellow of the UK Master Photographers Association , And a QEP – Qualified European Photographer. Mick is in business for 26 years, and along with Ballywire works from Studio 14 in Dublin 12. Mick has vast experience working for National & International companies, and has had his work published around the world in publications as diverse as 'Rolling Stone' and 'Forbes', 'Cosmopolitan (U.S.)' and 'Dazed and Confused'. His portrait of Shane Mc Gowan was chosen as a cover for "Image", the magazine of the A.O.P. (U.K. Association of Photographers). Mick is also the Winner of Six Irish National Photographic Awards. PROFESSIONAL Mick Quinn and Ballywire CEO Paul Collins toasting the rollout of their new multi media content studio.
  8. 8. www.ballywiremedia.com THANK YOU

