With systems composed of multiple, collaborating services, there is a vast quantity of enterprise data scattered across heterogeneous data sources. Data integration allows businesses to combine data residing in different sources to provide users a consolidated view. How you choose to use, integrate with, and analyze enterprise data may be different than what you're used to. This session will discuss how Ballerina can be used to solve this problem. The following key aspects will also be discussed during the talk.



Connecting to different data sources using endpoints

First class support for SQL result-sets, JSON data, XML data, etc.

Dealing with the problem of consistent state using transactions

Streaming a large quantity of data