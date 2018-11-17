

This is your go-to guide for demand and supply planning with SAP APO! Use APO-DP and APO-SNP to forecast demand and capture demand patterns for tactical supply planning. A blend of big-picture descriptions and step-by-step instructions, this book covers everything from configuring SAP APO to using it for interactive, characteristic-based, and collaborative planning. Translate your demand and supply requirements into technical processes by following along with an in-depth case study.