Demand and Supply Planning with SAP APO in SAP SCM (2nd Edition) (SAP PRESS)
Hardcover: 832 pages Publisher: SAP Press; 2nd edition (May 31, 2016) Language: English ISBN-10: 9781493213337 ISBN-13: 978-1493213337 ASIN: 1493213334
This is your go-to guide for demand and supply planning with SAP APO! Use APO-DP and APO-SNP to forecast demand and captur...
This is your go-to guide for demand and supply planning with SAP APO! Use APO-DP and APO-SNP to forecast demand and capture demand patterns for tactical supply planning. A blend of big-picture descriptions and step-by-step instructions, this book covers everything from configuring SAP APO to using it for interactive, characteristic-based, and collaborative planning. Translate your demand and supply requirements into technical processes by following along with an in-depth case study.

  3. 3. This is your go-to guide for demand and supply planning with SAP APO! Use APO-DP and APO-SNP to forecast demand and capture demand patterns for tactical supply planning. A blend of big-picture descriptions and step-by-step instructions, this book covers everything from configuring SAP APO to using it for interactive, characteristic-based, and collaborative planning. Translate your demand and supply requirements into technical processes by following along with an in-depth case study. Everything you need to know in one place! * Model and optimize your demand and supply planning processes with SAP APO-DP and SAP APO-SNP * Manage different products and supply chain planning scenarios * Enhance SAP APO functionality using SAP HANA Basic Principles and Advanced Planning Concepts Cement a foundation in basic sales and operations planning principles to support weekly and monthly planning cycles. Then learn about advanced concepts like promotion planning and customer segmentation in DP, and forecast consumption and shelf-life planning in SNP. Configuration and Optimization Configure your solution to optimize planning: set up the optimizer model, implement multi-level demand and supply planning with business priorities using the Capable-to-Match (CTM) functionality, and perform inventory modeling for supply chain optimization. 