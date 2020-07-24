BCT - Module 5 special work

Successfully reported this slideshow.
S.S.A.S.I.T GTU
2 Timbering in trenches Control of Ground water in excavation types of scaffoldings shoring, underpinningCoffer Dams Diaph...
3  TIMBERING IN TRENCHES  A trench is a type of excavation or depression in the ground that is generally deeper than it ...
8 Timbering of deep trenches can be done with the help of the following methods: 1. Stay bracing. 2. Box sheeting 3. Verti...
1. Stay bracing. This method is used for supporting the sides or a bench excavated in fairly firm soil, when the depth of ...
11 2. Box sheeting. This method is adopted in loose soils, when the depth of excavation does not exceed 4 metres. Its cons...
12 Fig. 2.32 (a) for loose soil
13 Fig. 2.32 (b) very loose soil
14 Fig. 2 (b) very loose soil Fig. 2 (a) loose soil
15 3. Vertical sheeting.  This system is adopted for Deep trenches (up to 10 m depth) in soft ground.  The method is sim...
16 stage height 3m offset
17 4. Sheet piling This method is adopted when (i) soil to be excavated is soft or loose (ii) depth of excavation is large...
21  Shoring is the type of construction of a temporary structure to support temporarily an unsafe structure.  These supp...
22 THEY CAN BE USED UNDER…..  When walls bulge out  When walls crack due to unequal settlement of foundation and repairs...
24 Raking Shores consist of one or more timbers sloping between the face of the structure to be supported and the ground. ...
25 The following points are to be kept in view for the use of the raking shores: Rakers are to be inclined in the ground a...
31  It is also known as horizontal shores  It is a system of providing temporary supports to the party walls of the two ...
41 This is the system of shoring which is used to render vertical support to walls and roofs, floors, etc when the lower p...
 When opening in the wall are to be made, holes are cut in the wall at such a height as to allow sufficient space for ins...
52 UNDERPINNING The process of providing a new foundation below an existing foundation of an existing foundation, without ...
CONDITION OF UNDERPINNING  The original foundation is simply not strong or stable enough.  The usage of the structure ha...
54 1. Mass Concrete Underpinning Method (Pit Method) Mass concrete underpinning method is the traditional method of underp...
DIFFERENT METHODS OF UNDERPINNING UNDERPINNING CAN BE MADE IN VARIOUS WAYS, BUT TWO OF THEM ARE MOSTLY USED *PIT METHOD *P...
56 By pit
57 If an interior strong column exists, or if the foundation is to be extended only to one side, cantilever needle beams m...
58 Underpinning By Cantilever Needle Beam Method Figure represents the arrangement of cantilever pit method of underpinnin...
59
60 Pile Method  In this method, piles are driven on adjacent sides of the wall that supports the weak foundation.  A nee...
61
SCAFFOLDING 66  Scaffolding is a temporary frame or structure used to support people and material in the construction or ...
67 COMPONENT Standards Ledgers Braces Putlogs TransomsBridle Boarding Guard rail Toe board
68 Standards:- These are vertical members of the frame work, supporting on the ground or embedded into the ground. Ledgers...
69
70
71
72 Single scaffolding or brick layers scaffolding Double scaffolding or mason’s scaffolding Cantilever or needle scaffoldi...
1. SINGLE SCAFFOLDING OR BRICK LAYERS SCAFFOLDING 73
74
7575 Single scaffolding is generally used for brick masonry and is also called as brick layer’s scaffolding. Single scaffo...
76
2. DOUBLE SCAFFOLDING OR MASON’S SCAFFOLDING 77
78
79 Double Scaffolding  Double Scaffolding is generally used for stone masonry so, it is also called as mason’s scaffoldin...
80
3. CANTILEVER OR NEEDLE SCAFFOLDING 81
82 CANTILEVER SCAFFOLDING This a type of scaffolding the standards are supported on series of needles and these needles ar...
83
84
 Light weight scaffolding used for repair works like painting, pointing etc.  The working platform is suspended from roo...
86
This is also used for repair works inside the room, up to height of 5m. The working platform is supported on the top of mo...
88
Wooden members are replaced by steel tubes and rope lashings are replaced by steel couplets or fittings. Such scaffolding ...
90
  S.S.A.S.I.T GTU
  3. 3. 3  TIMBERING IN TRENCHES  A trench is a type of excavation or depression in the ground that is generally deeper than it is wide (as opposed to a wider gully, or ditch), and narrow compared with its length (as opposed to a simple hole).  When the depth of trench is large, or when the sub-soil is loose, the sides of the trench may cave in.  The problem can be solved by adopting a suitable method of timbering. Timbering of trenches, sometimes also known as shoring consists of providing timber planks or boards and struts to give temporary support to the sides of the trench.
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 Timbering of deep trenches can be done with the help of the following methods: 1. Stay bracing. 2. Box sheeting 3. Vertical sheeting 4. Runner system 5. Sheet piling.
  9. 9. 1. Stay bracing. This method is used for supporting the sides or a bench excavated in fairly firm soil, when the depth of excavation does not exceed about 2 metres. The method consists of placing vertical sheets (called sheathing) or polling boards opposite each other against the two walls of the trench and holding them in position by one or two rows of struts. THE POLLING BOARDS width 200 mm thickness of 44 to 50 mm. STRUTS 1OO x 100 mm for trench up to 2 m width 200 x 200 mm for trench up to 4 m width. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. 11 2. Box sheeting. This method is adopted in loose soils, when the depth of excavation does not exceed 4 metres. Its consisting of vertical sheets placed very near to each other (some times touching each other) and keeping them in position by longitudinal rows (usually two) of Wales. Struts are then provided across the Wales. Another system of box sheeting, shown in Fig. 2.32(b), is adopted for very loose soils. In this system, the sheeting is provided longitudinally, and they are supported by vertical Wales and horizontal struts. If the height is more, braces are also provided along with struts.
  12. 12. 12 Fig. 2.32 (a) for loose soil
  13. 13. 13 Fig. 2.32 (b) very loose soil
  14. 14. 14 Fig. 2 (b) very loose soil Fig. 2 (a) loose soil
  15. 15. 15 3. Vertical sheeting.  This system is adopted for Deep trenches (up to 10 m depth) in soft ground.  The method is similar to the box sheeting except that the excavation is carried out in stages and at the end of each stage, an offset is provided, so that the width of the trench goes on decreasing as the depth increases.  Each stage is limited to about 3 m in height and the offset may vary from 25 to 50 cm per stage.  For each stage, separate vertical sheeting, supported by horizontal wailings and struts are provided.
  16. 16. 16 stage height 3m offset
  17. 17. 17 4. Sheet piling This method is adopted when (i) soil to be excavated is soft or loose (ii) depth of excavation is large (iii) width of trench is also large and (iv) there is sub-soil water. Sheet piles are designed to resist lateral earth pressure. These are driven in the ground by mechanical means (pile driving equipment). They can be used for excavating to a very large depth.
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21  Shoring is the type of construction of a temporary structure to support temporarily an unsafe structure.  These support walls, supporting a building, structure, or trench with shores (props) when in danger of collapse or during repairs or alterations.  Shoring comes from shore (props)  a timber or metal prop use for shoring  Shoring may be vertical, angled, or horizontal. SHORING
  22. 22. 22 THEY CAN BE USED UNDER…..  When walls bulge out  When walls crack due to unequal settlement of foundation and repairs are to be carried out to the cracked wall.  When an adjacent structure needs pulling down.  When openings are to be newly made or enlarged in a wall.  Shoring is used to support the beams and floors in a building while a column or wall is removed.  In this situation vertical supports are used as a temporary replacement for the building columns or walls.
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24 Raking Shores consist of one or more timbers sloping between the face of the structure to be supported and the ground. The most effective support is given if the raker meets the wall at an angle of 60 to 70 degrees. A wall-plate is typically used to increase the area of support. Its consists of the following components: •Rakers or inclined member •Wall plate •Needles •Cleats •Bracing •Sole plate Raking Shore
  25. 25. 25 The following points are to be kept in view for the use of the raking shores: Rakers are to be inclined in the ground at 45⁰. However the angle may be between 45 ⁰ and 75 ⁰. Rakers should be properly braced at intervals. The size of the rakers is to be decided on the basis of anticipated thrust from the wall. The sole plate should be properly embedded into the ground on an inclination and should be of proper section and size. Edges on raker should not be used on sole plates since they are likely to give way under vibrations that are likely to occur.
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. 31  It is also known as horizontal shores  It is a system of providing temporary supports to the party walls of the two buildings where the intermediate building is to be pulled down and rebuilt.  All types of arrangements of supporting the unsafe structure in which the shores do not reach the ground come under this category.  In this type, horizontal supports are provided for supporting temporarily the parallel walls of the two adjacent buildings, which may tend to collapse or damage when one of the intermediate buildings has to be pulled down and rebuilt.  The maximum distance of about 10 meter between the parallel walls can be supported by single flying shore. For a distance more than 10 m, a double flying shore, having a trussed form-work is employed FLYING SHORES
  32. 32. 32
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. 34
  35. 35. 35
  36. 36. 36
  37. 37. 37
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. 40
  41. 41. 41 This is the system of shoring which is used to render vertical support to walls and roofs, floors, etc when the lower part of a wall has been removed for the purpose of providing an opening in the wall or to rebuild a defective load bearing wall in a structure. The dead shore consists of an arrangement of beams and posts which are required to support the weight of the structure above and transfer same to the ground on firm foundation below. DEAD SHORES
  42. 42.  When opening in the wall are to be made, holes are cut in the wall at such a height as to allow sufficient space for insertion of the beam or girder that will be provided permanently to carry the weight of the structure above.  Distance at which the holes are cut depends upon the type of masonry and it varies from 1.2m to 1.8m centre.  Beams called needles are placed in the holes and are supported by vertical props called dead shores at their ends on either side of the wall.  The needles may be of timber or steel and are of sufficient section to carry the load above. 42
  43. 43. 43
  44. 44. 44
  45. 45. 45 shoring
  46. 46. 46 shoring
  47. 47. SHORING 47
  48. 48. SHORING 48
  49. 49. SHORING 49
  50. 50. SHORING 50
  51. 51. SHORING 51
  52. 52. 52 UNDERPINNING The process of providing a new foundation below an existing foundation of an existing foundation, without dangering the stability of an existing structure. The method of underpinning help to strengthen the foundation of an existing building or any other infrastructure. These involve installation of permanent or temporary support to an already held foundation so that additional depth and bearing capacity is achieved.
  53. 53. CONDITION OF UNDERPINNING  The original foundation is simply not strong or stable enough.  The usage of the structure has changed.  The properties of the soil supporting the foundation may have changed (possibly through subsidence) or were mischaracterized during design.  To increase the depth or load capacity of existing foundations to support the addition of another storey to the building (above or below grade).  Earthquake, flood, drought or other natural causes have caused the structure to move, thereby requiring stabilization of foundation soils. 53
  54. 54. 54 1. Mass Concrete Underpinning Method (Pit Method) Mass concrete underpinning method is the traditional method of underpinning, as it has been followed by centuries. The method involves extending the old foundation till it reaches a stable stratum. The soil below the existing foundation is excavated in a controlled manner through stages or pins. When strata suitable is reached, the excavation is filled with concrete and kept for curing, before next excavation starts. in order to transfer the load from old foundation to new one, a new pin is provided by means of placing dry sand-cement pack. This is a low-cost method suitable for the shallow foundation. Stages divided into sections of 1.2 to 1.5 m lengths
  55. 55. DIFFERENT METHODS OF UNDERPINNING UNDERPINNING CAN BE MADE IN VARIOUS WAYS, BUT TWO OF THEM ARE MOSTLY USED *PIT METHOD *PILE METHOD Pit method Pile Method 55
  56. 56. 56 By pit
  57. 57. 57 If an interior strong column exists, or if the foundation is to be extended only to one side, cantilever needle beams may be used in place of central needle beam. A jack is placed between the column and wall.
  58. 58. 58 Underpinning By Cantilever Needle Beam Method Figure represents the arrangement of cantilever pit method of underpinning, which is an extension of pit method. If the foundation has to be extended only to one side and the plan possess a stronger interior column, this method can be used for underpinning. Advantages of Cantilever Needle Beam Method: •Faster than traditional method •One side access only •High load carrying capability Disadvantages: •Digging found uneconomical when existing foundation is deep
  59. 59. 59
  60. 60. 60 Pile Method  In this method, piles are driven on adjacent sides of the wall that supports the weak foundation.  A needle or pin penetrates through the wall that is in turn connected to the piles as shown in figure.  These needles behave like pile caps.  Use where Settlement in soil due to water clogging or clayey nature can be treated by this method.
  61. 61. 61
  62. 62. 62 underpinning
  63. 63. 63 underpinning
  64. 64. 64
  65. 65. 65
  66. 66. SCAFFOLDING 66  Scaffolding is a temporary frame or structure used to support people and material in the construction or repair of buildings and other large structures.  It is used when height of wall or column or other structural member of a building exceeds about 1.5m.  Scaffolding is a temporary structure to support the original structure as well as workmen used it as a platform to carry on the construction works.  Types of scaffolding varies with the type of construction work.  Scaffolding is made up of timber or steel.  It should be stable and strong to support workmen and other construction material placed on it.
  67. 67. 67 COMPONENT Standards Ledgers Braces Putlogs TransomsBridle Boarding Guard rail Toe board
  68. 68. 68 Standards:- These are vertical members of the frame work, supporting on the ground or embedded into the ground. Ledgers:- these are the horizontal members, running parallel to the wall. Braces:- These are diagonal members fixed on standards. Putlogs:- These are the transverse members, placed at right angles to the wall with one end supported on ledgers and other end on the wall. Boarding:- These are horizontal platform to support workmen & material; these are supported on putlogs. Guard Rail:- This is a rail, provided like a ledger, at the working level.
  69. 69. 69
  70. 70. 70
  71. 71. 71
  72. 72. 72 Single scaffolding or brick layers scaffolding Double scaffolding or mason’s scaffolding Cantilever or needle scaffolding Suspended scaffolding Trestle scaffolding Steel scaffolding Patented scaffolding
  73. 73. 1. SINGLE SCAFFOLDING OR BRICK LAYERS SCAFFOLDING 73
  74. 74. 74
  75. 75. 7575 Single scaffolding is generally used for brick masonry and is also called as brick layer’s scaffolding. Single scaffolding consists of standards, ledgers, putlogs etc., which is parallel to the wall at a distance of about 1.2 m. Distance between the standards is about 2 to 2.5 m. Ledgers connect the standards at vertical interval of 1.2 to 1.5 m. Putlogs are taken out from the hole left in the wall to one end of the ledgers. Putlogs are placed at an interval of 1.2 to 1.5 m. Single Scaffolding
  76. 76. 76
  77. 77. 2. DOUBLE SCAFFOLDING OR MASON’S SCAFFOLDING 77
  78. 78. 78
  79. 79. 79 Double Scaffolding  Double Scaffolding is generally used for stone masonry so, it is also called as mason’s scaffolding.  In stone walls, it is hard to make holes in the wall to support putlogs. So, two rows of scaffolding is constructed to make it strong.  The first row is 20 – 30 cm away from the wall and the other one is 1m away from the first row.  Then putlogs are placed which are supported by the both frames.  To make it more strong rakers and cross braces are provided.  This is also called as independent scaffolding.
  80. 80. 80
  81. 81. 3. CANTILEVER OR NEEDLE SCAFFOLDING 81
  82. 82. 82 CANTILEVER SCAFFOLDING This a type of scaffolding the standards are supported on series of needles and these needles are taken out through holes in the wall. This is called single frame type scaffolding. In the other type needles are strutted inside the floors through the openings and this is called independent or double frame type scaffolding. Care should be taken while construction of cantilever scaffolding. Generally cantilever scaffoldings are used under conditions such as •When the ground does not having the capacity to support standards •When the Ground near the wall is Need to be free from traffic.
  83. 83. 83
  84. 84. 84
  85. 85.  Light weight scaffolding used for repair works like painting, pointing etc.  The working platform is suspended from roofs by means of wire ropes or chains.  Platform can be raised or lowered at any desired level. 4.SUSPENDED SCAFFOLDING 85
  86. 86. 86
  87. 87. This is also used for repair works inside the room, up to height of 5m. The working platform is supported on the top of movable contrivances like tripods, ladders may be mounted on wheels. In Trestle scaffolding, the working platform is supported on movable tripods or ladders. This is generally used for work inside the room, such as paintings, repairs etc., up to a height of 5m. 5.TRESTLE SCAFFOLDING 87
  88. 88. 88
  89. 89. Wooden members are replaced by steel tubes and rope lashings are replaced by steel couplets or fittings. Such scaffolding can be erected and dismantled rapidly. It has greater strength, greater durability and higher fire resistance. Can be used for stone and brick masonry construction. 6.STEEL SCAFFOLDING 89
  90. 90. 90
  91. 91. 91 Timbering in trenches Control of Ground water in excavation types of scaffoldings shoring, underpinningCoffer Dams Diaphragm Walls Demolition of structures
