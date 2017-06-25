AUTOMATIC BALCONY GARDENING SYSTEM USING IOT PRESENTED BY:- B.BALA SUDHARSANA KRISHNAN T.SHAHNAS BANU R.SANTHIYA M.KARTHIK...
IoT  The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical objects or "things" embedded with electronics, software, sen...
INTRODUCTION  The system is based on the IOT (Internet of Things) which is totally operated by the system.  The user is ...
 The concept of providing this system is to reduce the time and less work for the plant holders.  IOT is implemented in ...
EXISTING SYSTEM It is also similar to proposed system This system just pour water to plants It measure the temperature ...
PROBLEM IN EXISTING SYSTEM  Implementation of the automatic system some time causes damages to the plants if it does not ...
 Mobility is not available in the existing system if user wants to replace the plants means it is more difficult because ...
PROPOSED SYSTEM  The first concept is water flowing when the user gives a command.  If the temperature is not good on th...
 If the user fails to send an command on the day, the emergency system will be automatically get on and works immediately...
ADVANTAGE OVER EXISTING SYSTEM  The enough data is already loaded in the database system to maintain the plant in the hea...
 Mobility is available because our system is always connected with the network (IOT) and which is small in size so it is ...
FLOW DIAGRAM
ARCHITECTURE
CONCLUSION This system has been developed by using the integrated systems of many hardware components if this system will ...
The advanced version of balcony gardening system which makes our life and environment as better

  1. 1. AUTOMATIC BALCONY GARDENING SYSTEM USING IOT PRESENTED BY:- B.BALA SUDHARSANA KRISHNAN T.SHAHNAS BANU R.SANTHIYA M.KARTHIKA S.NANDHINI
  2. 2. IoT  The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical objects or "things" embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity, which enables these objects to collect and exchange data.  IoT allows objects to be sensed and controlled remotely across existing network infrastructure, creating opportunities for more direct integration between the physical world and computer-based systems, and resulting in improved efficiency, accuracy and economic benefit.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  The system is based on the IOT (Internet of Things) which is totally operated by the system.  The user is able to control the system with their web application.  The plant is totally cared by the system with temperature analyzer, water flow meter, digital timer, fertilizer suggestion and plant health analyzer.
  4. 4.  The concept of providing this system is to reduce the time and less work for the plant holders.  IOT is implemented in the most of the field even though in gardening field but not available in balcony gardening field with all facilities.  Hence our project using IOT with all facilities like water management to the plants, fertilizer management and total plant monitoring system is implemented in the our project using IOT .
  5. 5. EXISTING SYSTEM It is also similar to proposed system This system just pour water to plants It measure the temperature of plants and moisture of the soil
  6. 6. PROBLEM IN EXISTING SYSTEM  Implementation of the automatic system some time causes damages to the plants if it does not have enough knowledge about the detail of the plants.  Water flow meter is not available which prevents plants from over water problems(decay)  fertilizer flow meter is not available which prevents plants from over fertilizer problems(damages the plants totally)
  7. 7.  Mobility is not available in the existing system if user wants to replace the plants means it is more difficult because it is a fixed one  Emergency function is not available in the existing system if any damages occurs for a plant like careless of user to pour water or fertilizer.
  8. 8. PROPOSED SYSTEM  The first concept is water flowing when the user gives a command.  If the temperature is not good on the particular location, our web application gives a notification to the user to change the location for the betterment of plant.  The better fertilizer will be suggested to the user for the good plant growth.
  9. 9.  If the user fails to send an command on the day, the emergency system will be automatically get on and works immediately and even sends that information to the user.  The user can view their plant growth in the provided pie chart. Even they can allot the water flow according to the suggestion given by the system.
  10. 10. ADVANTAGE OVER EXISTING SYSTEM  The enough data is already loaded in the database system to maintain the plant in the healthy way  Water flow meter which prevents plant from over flow of water and the fertilizer flow meter which also prevents plants from plant from overflow of fertilizer
  11. 11.  Mobility is available because our system is always connected with the network (IOT) and which is small in size so it is easy to handle and shift  Emergency function is available if the user didn’t respond to the systems request, the system will automatically do its function using certain rules and algorithm
  12. 12. FLOW DIAGRAM
  13. 13. ARCHITECTURE
  14. 14. CONCLUSION This system has been developed by using the integrated systems of many hardware components if this system will be implemented means it reduces the manual work and also decreases the global warming by implementing this system to a large fields

