Autism and Sensory Systems (Autism Spectrum Disorder/Sensory Processing Disorder) Artworks created by adults with Autism
Autism and Hearing • Deaf vs. Discomfort • Hypersensitivity – Hyperacusis – Phonophobia – Auditory Recruitment
Autism and Vision • Lack of eye contact (social) • Split peripheral and central • Scanning • Binocular problems • Visual a...
Autism - a molecular view • Needs more research! – 1% of children 3-17y.o. diagnosed – Fastest growing develop. Disability...
