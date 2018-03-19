Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pure�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness Pure�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LI...
Pure�Meditation Would�you�like�to�tap�into�unlimited�peace�whenever�you�want?�Are�you�looking�to�achieve�pure�meditation�a...
Pure�Meditation
Pure�Meditation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pure Meditation Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

4 views

Published on

Pure Meditation Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pure Meditation Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

  1. 1. Pure�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness Pure�Meditation�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Pure�Meditation Would�you�like�to�tap�into�unlimited�peace�whenever�you�want?�Are�you�looking�to�achieve�pure�meditation�and�deep relaxation?�Reach�deep,�restorative�meditation�and�inner�peace�with�this�hypnosis�program�from�Erick�Brown Hypnosis. Pure�Meditation:�Be�at�Peace�Hypnosis�will�help�you�release�from�worry�and�stress�and�embrace�true�meditation�and deep�relaxation�in�your�body�and�mind.�Powerful�suggestions�for�deep�relaxation�and�positive�change�will�be received�by�your�mind,�melting�away�stress�and�tension,�removing�limiting�beliefs,�and�replacing�them�with�positive energy�and�inner�peace. Pure�Meditation:�Be�at�Peace�Hypnosis�includes�an�instructional�track�and�three�hypnosis�tracks�for�you�to�choose from:"� -One�containing�a�beach�induction�that�will�lull�you�into�a�deep�state�of�relaxation�with�the�soothing�sounds�of�waves hitting�the�shore,�allowing�you�to�let�go�of�any�mental�inhibitions�and�be�completely�open�to�positive�change. -One�containing�a�staircase�induction�that�will�walk�you�down�a�mental�stairway�into�a�deeply�relaxed�state�that�ends with�you�in�a�peaceful,�safe�place�where�you�can�feel�comfortable�enough�to�completely�open�up�to�these�hypnotic suggestions. -One�containing�a�speed�induction�that�will�quickly�take�you�into�a�deeply�relaxed�state.�Use�this�track�if�you�are already�familiar�with�the�relaxation�process�and�would�like�to�quickly�move�into�deep�relaxation. In�addition�to�the�hypnosis�tracks,�we�have�included�a�bonus�track.�This�soothing�bonus�track�can�be�used�with�your hypnosis�program�or�on�its�own�for�a�deep,�restful�sleep.�Binaural�beats�and�solfeggio�tones�relax�your�brainwaves and�body,�melting�away�tension�and�stress.
  3. 3. Pure�Meditation
  4. 4. Pure�Meditation

×