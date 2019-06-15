NIV, Journal the Word Bible, Leathersoft, Brown, Red Letter Edition, Comfort Print: Reflect, Take Notes, or Create Art Next to Your Favorite Verses by Anonymous

Capture your thoughts next to treasured verses of the accurate, readable, and clear New International Version (NIV) translation with the NIV Journal the Word™ Bible. This single-column, red-letter edition features thick cream paper with lightly ruled lines in the extra-wide margins, perfect to reflect on God’s Word and enhance your study.Expertly designed for the New International Version (NIV) text, Zondervan NIV Comfort Print® typeface delivers a smooth reading experience that complements the most widely read contemporary-English Bible translation.Excellent for a gift or for personal use, this Bible can also become a cherished heirloom to pass on to future generations with your personal writings inside.Features of this treasured Bible include:Lined, wide margins for notes and personal reflectionsThick cream paper for enduring note-takingComplete text of the accurate, readable, and clear New International Version (NIV)Words of Jesus in redRibbon markerExclusive Zondervan NIV Comfort Print® typeface9.9-point print size

