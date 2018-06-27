Synnopsis :

Learn about and identify birds using Stan Tekiela s state-specific field guide. The full-page, color photos are incomparable and include insets of winter plumage, color morphs and more. Plus, with the easy-to-use format, you don t need to know a bird s nadepth: 6width: 0.9length: 4.4



Author : Stan Tekiela

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Stan Tekiela ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://lukminmincuk21.blogspot.com/?book=1591930456

