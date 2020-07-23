Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬
Page 2 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ترفندهای‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫یا‬ ‫که‬ ‫ث‬ ‫اوطل‬ ‫دک‬ ‫یمکمطل‬ ‫...
Page 3 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫برای‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫انواع‬ 1.‫ایوا‬‫ثفوول‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫...
Page 4 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ک‬ ‫یر‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ثوودط‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫نخطل‬ ‫و...
Page 5 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ای‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫شکار‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫پانک‬ ‫گرت‬ ‫ه‬ ...
Page 6 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫چسبیدن‬ ‫علت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫کل‬ ‫ث‬ ...
Page 7 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫به‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫چسبیدن‬ ‫ث‬‫تک...
Page 8 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫اصول‬‫الکتریکی‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫با‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫ناکه‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫قکوس...
Page 9 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫قکوس‬ ‫تش‬ ‫نک‬ ‫شکوپ‬ ‫کوب‬ ‫ثخ‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫ط...
ترفندهای جوشکاری

شناخت اصول اولیه جوشکاری از اصلی ترین ترفند جوشکاری به حساب می آید که در ادامه به بررسی آن ها پرداخته ایم:

ترفندهای جوشکاری

  1. 1. ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬
  2. 2. Page 2 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ترفندهای‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫یا‬ ‫که‬ ‫ث‬ ‫اوطل‬ ‫دک‬ ‫یمکمطل‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫ترشکم‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫یاوکش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پر‬ ‫دهکو‬ ‫گکت‬ ‫ث‬ ‫انکرب‬ ‫هنکچ‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫رنکرب‬ ‫پی‬ ‫یمرنطکم‬ ‫رادکش‬ ‫ث‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ایو‬ ‫یکر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫راکش‬ ‫ث‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫انرینکش‬ ‫پنکطلن‬ ‫اخومکری‬ ‫کخ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫اخومرصه‬ ‫صویت‬ ‫اکش‬ ‫ه‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫که‬ ‫گ‬ ‫کوی‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫هثوخکطن‬ ‫خوانطکم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اکش‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دکرپر‬ ‫صکگطس‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫اااطش‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫شمر‬ ‫ادکط‬ ‫خکویپای‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نکرپ‬ ‫ینکوب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هیاکش‬ ‫نکمچ‬ ‫ترشکم‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫خکوپی‬ ‫اصکول‬ ‫یعرنکط‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ثهو‬ ‫تهطری‬ ‫ا‬ ‫یخممه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تمایطکم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گکمام‬ ‫نک‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫تکوب‬ ‫ث‬ ‫اصکول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ایواب‬ ‫یمرثه‬ ‫ادط‬ ‫یطر‬ ‫ا‬.‫کط‬ ‫ج‬‫پینراکط‬‫قطمکط‬‫جکو‬ ‫دکطل‬‫ی‬‫تکش‬ ‫یمرنطمن‬ ‫اجدش‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ش‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ث‬ ‫اطنک‬ ‫صنعت‬ ‫در‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫انواع‬ 1.‫اخ‬ ‫تش‬ ‫اخ‬ ‫جوی‬ 2.‫گه‬ ‫د‬ ‫هراط‬ ‫پی‬ ‫اش‬ ‫نک‬ ‫جنرغه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫جوی‬ 3.‫یخط‬ ‫اندطط‬ ‫پی‬ ‫رس‬ ‫دش‬ ‫پی‬ ) ‫دپ‬ ‫(ایمرل‬ ‫ونه‬ ‫د‬ ‫پی‬ ‫جوی‬ 4.‫یخط‬ ‫هراط‬ ‫پی‬ ‫خریجه‬ ‫شه‬ ‫ی‬ ‫جوی‬F1 5.‫یخط‬ ‫هراط‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ه‬ ‫پاخ‬ ‫شه‬ ‫ی‬ ‫جوی‬F1 6.‫هب‬ ‫ن‬ ‫جوشاری‬ 7.‫الدمر‬ ‫جوشاری‬ 8.‫یطگ‬ ‫جوشاری‬tig
  3. 3. Page 3 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫برای‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫انواع‬ 1.‫ایوا‬‫ثفوول‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ب‬ ‫یزب‬ ‫یگ‬ ‫اوالپ‬ ‫ثفوول‬ ‫تر‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫تچ‬ ‫گ‬ ‫گل‬ ‫اوالپ‬ ‫ثفوول‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫یطا‬ ‫ثفوول‬ ‫تر‬ ‫هاوثطنطوثه‬ ‫ثفوول‬ ‫تر‬ 2.‫االگس‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ایواب‬ ‫طرنه‬ ‫ق‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ییط‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫هنچ‬ ‫وپی‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ییط‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫واو‬ ‫د‬ 3.‫وشش‬ ‫نخرثط‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫ا‬
  4. 4. Page 4 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ک‬ ‫یر‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ثوودط‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫نخطل‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ ‫نخطل‬ ‫ه‬ ‫خط‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫تر‬ 4.‫درخط‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نع‬ ‫د‬ ‫ایجمرپ‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫شمر‬ ‫ایجمرپ‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫نع‬ ‫د‬ ‫رب‬ ‫اه‬ ‫نطمیاژب‬ ‫گل‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫اولیه‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫اپاث‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫هن‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫کرب‬‫ک‬‫هه‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫ان‬ ‫ی‬ ‫نچ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫اااط‬ ‫کول‬‫ک‬‫اص‬ ‫کنرخط‬‫ک‬‫ش‬‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬‫ش‬ ‫انل‬ ‫پاخوش‬ ‫نر‬ ‫هب‬ ‫یده‬ ‫ت‬: 1.‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پر‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کز‬‫ک‬‫یمط‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کوپ‬‫ک‬‫خ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کطش‬‫ک‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کطش‬‫ک‬ ‫م‬ ‫ال‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫کرپده‬‫ک‬‫هث‬‫وپب‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫طف‬ ‫گ‬ ‫کویت‬‫ک‬‫ص‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کمن‬‫ک‬‫ثرنط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫هرص‬ ‫کرب‬‫ک‬‫مطن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬ ‫غ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کوش‬‫ک‬‫ود‬ ‫کچ‬‫ک‬‫یاغ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬‫ی‬ ‫س‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬‫ا‬ ‫کوفر‬‫ک‬‫اد‬ ‫کویپ‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬ ‫ای‬ ‫کوک‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کالار‬‫ک‬‫ع‬ ‫کریطمن‬‫ک‬‫تپوش‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫تووی‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کطم‬‫ک‬‫تاش‬ ‫رپر‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫د‬‫ی‬ ‫کوپ‬‫ک‬‫خ‬ ‫پر‬‫ا‬ ‫ترشم‬ ‫هاوپده‬ ‫ا‬ ‫طفه‬ ‫گ‬ ‫دویش‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫عری‬ ‫گش‬ ‫گنطم‬ ‫یده‬ ‫ت‬. 2.‫ثماکچ‬ ‫یشکوپ‬ ‫یعرنکط‬ ‫هب‬ ‫انمنکه‬ ‫اصکول‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫صکوییه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫طکرت‬ ‫عم‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ثنردخ‬ ‫وشش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کودط‬‫ک‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کمن‬‫ک‬‫ترش‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬ ‫کطری‬‫ک‬‫ته‬ ‫کط‬‫ک‬‫اد‬‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ا‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫کرس‬‫ک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫ترن‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬ ‫خ‬ ‫کچ‬‫ک‬‫ان‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫خکوپ‬ ‫اشکمرب‬ ‫هفکد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫اب‬ ‫تک‬ ‫عکالار‬ ‫گنطکمن‬ ‫یکچ‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پدکواش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ثنردکخ‬ ‫گفش‬ ‫نمننطچ‬ ‫ادککوفرپر‬ ‫ککرب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ثخمککوی‬ ‫عطنککک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هومککر‬ ‫هب‬ ‫تککنفش‬ ‫ثککرایا‬ ‫اشککدش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جوشککاری‬ ‫قککوس‬ ‫اتکک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫پی‬ ‫طهکش‬ ‫اپرتکط‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ک‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ثریکمب‬ ‫اثکرب‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫شکمب‬ ‫تش‬ ‫یطز‬ ‫انمنه‬ ‫گالر‬ ‫گنطمن‬‫ه‬ ‫اپر‬ ‫تک‬‫ا‬ ‫نکچ‬…‫تک‬‫ش‬ ‫اشل‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫صویت‬‫شمر‬‫ودط‬ ‫ج‬‫خوانم‬‫پ‬ ‫گ‬. 3.‫ا‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬ ‫ه‬ ‫کرالت‬‫ک‬‫ایم‬ ‫نچ‬ ‫یمک‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫اب‬ ‫شک‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کریت‬‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫گهکخ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫کریت‬‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫گهکخ‬ ‫انکراش‬ ‫شکمر‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫کریت‬ ‫ث‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫اطکز‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫تکوپر‬ ‫یاهکط‬ ‫تهکطری‬ ‫طل‬ ‫ثهکو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫صکر‬ ‫وب‬ ‫خ‬ ‫تانطمن‬ ‫شار‬
  5. 5. Page 5 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ای‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫شکار‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫پانک‬ ‫گرت‬ ‫ه‬ ‫پن‬ ‫گ‬ ‫یخوانم‬‫تطفزانکم‬ ‫شکمر‬ ‫کریت‬ ‫ث‬ ‫تک‬ ‫تهکطری‬ ‫یوایکم‬ ‫گنطم‬ ‫انجرپ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وب‬ ‫خ‬ ‫تووایطم‬ ‫گش‬. 4.‫کواب‬‫ک‬‫عن‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کمن‬‫ک‬‫ترش‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کل‬‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫کرت‬‫ک‬‫یا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫پنم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کخ‬‫ک‬‫ثونرد‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫کرب‬‫ک‬‫ایوخ‬‫کرل‬‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫نکخرثط‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫کزات‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ایمکرالت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫گکل‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ق‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬ ‫یکر‬ ‫زات‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جوشاری‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬‫ا‬ ‫طشکو‬ ‫تطشکو‬ ‫نکخرثط‬ ‫تر‬ ‫اپنر‬ ‫اااو‬‫جکنس‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫جکنس‬ ‫هب‬ ‫تک‬ ‫عکالار‬ ‫گنطکمن‬ ‫ادکوفرپر‬‫ش‬ ‫ادکط‬ ‫ادکوطر‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ادکوطر‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ثک‬ ‫ترشکطمن‬ ‫پاشکوش‬ ‫نمخکوایه‬ ‫جوشاری‬ ‫ثویپ‬‫ا‬‫دکوفرپر‬ ‫گنطم‬. 5.‫کر‬‫ک‬‫انج‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫پای‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کرم‬‫ک‬‫ایج‬ ‫کطچ‬‫ک‬‫ه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کط‬‫ک‬‫اد‬ ‫کچ‬‫ک‬‫ثما‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کطچ‬‫ک‬‫ه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کوب‬‫ک‬‫عط‬ ‫کع‬‫ک‬‫یا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کنرخط‬‫ک‬‫ش‬‫پ‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اقکمام‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫هب‬ ‫یاکع‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫ط‬ ‫یهک‬ ‫ثنردکخ‬ ‫ثکرب‬ ‫پی‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫یشنردکطم‬ ‫شکمر‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫صکوییه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫گش‬ ‫شوپ‬‫انطکم‬ ‫پنم‬ ‫یخ‬ ‫تزیدو‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ثشا‬. ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫عیوب‬ ‫رفع‬ ‫و‬ ‫شناخت‬ ‫اث‬ ‫ترشکم‬ ‫تکرال‬ ‫هثپک‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫ثکریه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫پی‬ ‫دویاخ‬ ‫انجرپ‬‫پ‬ ‫اجکوپ‬ ‫دکویاخ‬ ‫انجکرپ‬ ‫اکرب‬‫نکمچ‬ ‫ایپن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫پی‬ ‫اخکوالل‬ ‫انجکرپ‬ ‫ترعکت‬ ‫یوایکم‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫ییهنکش‬ ‫ثطکزاب‬ ‫تکوپب‬ ‫رنطچ‬ ‫ایاش‬‫یوطجک‬ ‫پی‬‫ش‬ ‫هثم‬ ‫خوانم‬ ‫اجوپ‬ ‫تش‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫پی‬ ‫دویاخ‬. ‫عط‬ ‫دک‬ ‫نمننکطچ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تکرال‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫ااوکرژ‬ ‫کمای‬ ‫ث‬ ‫یوطجکش‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ثشکار‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫خوپ‬ ‫تش‬ ‫ایق‬ ‫اوچ‬ ‫یم‬ ‫در‬‫ییهنکش‬ ‫نمچ‬ ‫ترشمن‬ ‫ثه‬ ‫رنطچ‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬‫شکم‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ای‬ ‫یکوک‬ ‫نکرپ‬ ‫ثطکزاب‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫رنکم‬ ‫ی‬ ‫هیاکش‬‫خکویپ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ترشم‬ ‫پاشوش‬. ‫ا‬ ‫ثشکار‬ ‫اهومکرل‬ ‫پ‬ ‫امکم‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ادکط‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫هکطچ‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ای‬ ‫انرینش‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هرصر‬ ‫اپات‬ ‫ان‬‫ک‬ ‫ااوکرژ‬‫رنطچ‬ ‫ین‬ ‫کوی‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫کرپ‬‫ک‬‫انج‬ ‫کرل‬‫ک‬‫اهوم‬ ‫هب‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫عواث‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫پنم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کمن‬‫ک‬‫ترش‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫ییهن‬ ‫کرال‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫عط‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫کزاب‬‫ک‬‫ثط‬ ‫ا‬‫پی‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬ ‫ایمرل‬ ‫ترال‬ ‫قهمط‬‫پا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫هب‬ ‫یوایطکم‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫ایمشکط‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ین‬ ‫صکویت‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫پی‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫ترشکمن‬ ‫ثه‬‫عکمم‬ ‫ینکمن‬ ‫شم‬ ‫خوانم‬ ‫ندطف‬ ‫جوشاری‬ ‫انجرپ‬ ‫ثوجخ‬ ‫ثوایپ‬ ‫انچ‬ ‫یاع‬. ‫کط‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫کماب‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کمای‬‫ک‬‫رن‬ ‫کمانه‬‫ک‬‫ص‬ ‫کوب‬‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫کک‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫انید‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫کما‬‫ک‬‫ص‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫یوج‬ ‫صکم‬ ‫ثشکرنمر‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫صکوییه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫پایپن‬ ‫پیکه‬ ‫گ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫دک‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫طش‬ ‫ش‬ ‫اطز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫خری‬ ‫یودرب‬ ‫دویش‬‫طش‬ ‫شک‬ ‫انه‬‫تک‬‫ش‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اقکماثرت‬ ‫هومکر‬ ‫هب‬ ‫یاکع‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫ط‬ ‫یهک‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫شکنطمنم‬ ‫صکمانر‬ ‫دویکش‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫نر‬ ‫اشفشش‬‫ای‬ ‫یا‬ ‫م‬‫جکرم‬ ‫پنطم‬.
  6. 6. Page 6 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫چسبیدن‬ ‫علت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫کل‬ ‫ث‬ ‫تهکطری‬ ‫یاوکش‬ ‫ترشکمن‬ ‫پاشکوش‬ ‫ثوفکرایه‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ع‬ ‫یوایکم‬ ‫ثه‬ ‫گری‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫تش‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫طمب‬ ‫اه‬‫کس‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫دکط‬ ‫دک‬ ‫دک‬ ‫ادط‬ ‫م‬ ‫ال‬ ‫دش‬ ‫ق‬ ‫شمب‬ ‫یاشچ‬ ‫ا‬‫هکماپا‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ارصک‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫نکمن‬ ‫تمط‬ ‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫یزپنکک‬ ‫یا‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫طل‬‫پ‬‫اتک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫خکوب‬ ‫تهکطری‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫یکر‬ ‫پنطکمن‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ارصک‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫دطل‬ ‫ق‬‫ا‬‫ثکه‬ ‫ی‬‫پاشکوش‬‫ترشکطم‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫پنمک‬‫پال‬‫نکر‬‫کل‬ ‫ث‬ ‫هب‬‫تش‬‫یطخ‬ ‫ی‬‫تش‬‫صویت‬‫ن‬‫ادط‬: 1.‫یمکوپب‬ ‫ینظکطل‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫ط‬ ‫یهک‬ ‫هومکر‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫شکمر‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫شکزاب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کطش‬ ‫پدکومرر‬ ‫هثپک‬ ‫وپب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ینظطل‬‫ه‬‫ثپک‬ ‫ثو‬‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ترش‬ ‫کل‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫هثپ‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کوایپ‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کمن‬‫ک‬‫گنط‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫هرص‬ ‫کرب‬‫ک‬‫مطن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫کوب‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کنس‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کخ‬‫ک‬‫نرد‬‫م‬ ‫هکماپا‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫هثپک‬ ‫کط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫ایجکرم‬ ‫کط‬ ‫ج‬ ‫من‬ ‫اه‬ ‫ثه‬ ‫گری‬ ‫تش‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ثدموال‬25‫یکر‬3۰‫ت‬‫ک‬ ‫ق‬ ‫اتک‬ ‫شوپ‬ ‫ایوخرب‬ ‫ثو‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ثط‬ ‫تش‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫دطل‬. 2.‫ادط‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫دطل‬ ‫توپب‬ ‫غوب‬ ‫یرث‬ ‫پنم‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ع‬. 3.‫دش‬ ‫ق‬ ‫تر‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫هاطرژدطل‬ ‫جنس‬ ‫یفرات‬ 4.‫اتوکما‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ادکط‬ ‫وک‬ ‫ت‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کودط‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫ادکطن‬ ‫یاطکمر‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫دکطل‬ ‫دک‬ ‫در‬ ‫ادط‬ ‫ثماچ‬ ‫انجکر‬ ‫نع‬ ‫دک‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫قکش‬ ‫ج‬ ‫یکر‬ ‫تاشکطم‬ ‫ادکوفرپر‬ ‫تکه‬ ‫طکط‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫دطل‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ث‬ ‫انم‬ ‫گری‬‫شکوپ‬ ‫پ‬ ‫ادکط‬ ‫ایفکرق‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫اصک‬ ‫پالنکر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دکر‬ ‫کوپ‬ ‫ی‬ ‫هنکمن‬ ‫تمدکط‬ ‫ثنردکخ‬ ‫قکوس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫صر‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫دطل‬ ‫یوک‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫گش‬ ‫صوییه‬ ‫پی‬‫پی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫شکم‬ ‫خوانکم‬ ‫گنکمر‬ ‫قهکمط‬ ‫نمکرب‬ ‫دکر‬ ‫هب‬ ‫گنکمب‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫م‬ ‫تنهک‬ ‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫تک‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫دکطل‬ ‫دک‬ ‫گشکطمب‬ ‫نمکرب‬ ‫هب‬ ‫هکر‬ ‫یار‬ ‫کر‬ ‫ین‬ ‫شکمن‬ ‫خوانکم‬ ‫ای‬ ‫یاک‬ ‫یایم‬ ‫انچ‬ ‫صویت‬ ‫انچ‬‫ا‬ ‫ترشم‬ ‫ثه‬ ‫طط‬. 5.‫ترشم‬ ‫پالنر‬ ‫پنم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ادط‬ ‫ثماچ‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫ثگر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫ثویپ‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫گل‬ ‫تهطری‬ ‫پثر‬. 6.‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫ر‬ ‫دک‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ایکما‬ ‫اپنکر‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫عمم‬‫ترشکم‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫ثونردکخ‬ ‫هومکر‬ ‫ترنکم‬‫ا‬‫ثکرب‬ ‫پی‬ ‫پ‬ ‫تمط‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ثنردخ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ارص‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ثنردخ‬. 7.‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫د‬ ‫کرپ‬‫ک‬‫انج‬ ‫کخ‬‫ک‬‫ثوج‬ ‫کطم‬‫ک‬‫اگه‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫الن‬ ‫کوچ‬‫ک‬‫پاش‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ق‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫طف‬ ‫گ‬ ‫کوپر‬‫ک‬‫ها‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬‫ر‬ ‫ثکر‬ ‫د‬ ‫انجکرپ‬ ‫ثوجکخ‬ ‫یوایکم‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫دکطل‬ ‫یکوک‬ ‫دکنمطچ‬ ‫هاکوپده‬ ‫شکوپن‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫یرخوادوش‬ ‫شوپ‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫طمب‬ ‫اه‬ ‫یوطجش‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫د‬ ‫پی‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تطش‬.
  7. 7. Page 7 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫به‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫چسبیدن‬ ‫ث‬‫تک‬ ‫ترشکمن‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ننمکرم‬ ‫پی‬ ‫پثکر‬ ‫یاکوچ‬ ‫تکرال‬ ‫اخکوالل‬ ‫یکوب‬ ‫انچ‬ ‫انجرپ‬ ‫پی‬ ‫عرثر‬ ‫نچ‬ ‫مو‬‫کودط‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫دطه‬ ‫کمن‬‫ک‬‫گنط‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫هرص‬ ‫کرب‬‫ک‬‫مطن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کوی‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫کطل‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫کوک‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ایق‬ ‫س‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫کوپب‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کز‬‫ک‬‫یمط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کرق‬‫ک‬‫ایف‬ ‫کچ‬‫ک‬‫ان‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کمم‬‫ک‬‫ع‬ ‫ا‬‫ول‬ ‫تکطش‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫کش‬ ‫ی‬ ‫پثکر‬ ‫گنطکم‬ ‫پقکط‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫هکطچ‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پر‬ ‫گک‬ ‫ایوخکرب‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫ثنردکخ‬ ‫گننکمر‬ ‫خنک‬‫ا‬ ‫هم‬‫اپ‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ترال‬. ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫الکترود‬ ‫زاویه‬ ‫پنمک‬ ‫یعرنکط‬ ‫گنکری‬ ‫پی‬ ‫انرینکش‬ ‫ادکطن‬ ‫ثکوپ‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫یوطجکش‬ ‫تک‬ ‫تهطری‬ ‫جوشاری‬ ‫ثنردخ‬ ‫اانش‬ ‫یعرنط‬‫ا‬ ‫ثکوایپ‬‫نکچ‬ ‫صکویت‬ ‫پی‬ ‫اثکر‬ ‫پاشکطن‬ ‫خوانطکم‬ ‫کوته‬ ‫ث‬ ‫تهکطری‬ ‫یوطجکش‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫هخک‬ ‫پی‬ ‫گنطم‬ ‫پقط‬ ‫هب‬ ‫تش‬ ‫نل‬ ‫اانش‬‫عک‬‫یعرنکط‬ ‫مم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫یرخرام‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ط‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫اپای‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کخ‬‫ک‬‫ثنرد‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫اان‬‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫کوذ‬‫ک‬‫یف‬ ‫کوس‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫کریر‬‫ک‬‫گن‬ ‫کمده‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫کرق‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ذاب‬ ‫ریر‬‫پی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رق‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ثوقدطکط‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ثهکو‬ ‫ثنردکخ‬ ‫اانکش‬ ‫ایوخکرب‬ ‫پن‬ ‫گک‬ ‫خوانکم‬ ‫انجکرپ‬ ‫یا‬ ‫خکر‬ ‫یخ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تریر‬ ‫دک‬ ‫س‬ ‫ه‬ ‫رنط‬ ‫ی‬‫وشکاری‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫ترن‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫دط‬ ‫کط‬‫ک‬ ‫ج‬ ‫کطچ‬‫ک‬‫یدط‬ ‫پی‬ ‫کطچ‬‫ک‬‫نمنن‬ ‫پایپن‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫اااو‬ ‫کرنز‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کوب‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫کرل‬‫ک‬‫ایم‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫ننمد‬ ‫کار‬‫ک‬‫ش‬‫کش‬‫ک‬‫اان‬ ‫پنط‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ق‬ ‫یظ‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گری‬ ‫اانش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫گط‬ ‫ه‬‫عمک‬ ‫خکط‬ ‫اانکش‬ ‫ثطکزاب‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫گکری‬ ‫اانکش‬ ‫که‬ ‫گ‬ ‫وی‬ ‫تش‬ ‫من‬‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫تک‬ ‫وپ‬‫گکری‬ ‫دوننکمن‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫شکم‬ ‫خوانکم‬ ‫یدطکطچ‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫ثگکوی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫ثگوی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ادوفرپر‬ ‫تر‬ ‫گش‬ ‫نرنه‬ ‫صفگش‬ ‫ا‬‫ثکرتط‬ ‫اانکش‬‫چ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫گموک‬ ‫اانکش‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫یظک‬ ‫ثکویپ‬ ‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬۹۰‫یا‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫اننجکر‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ترشکمن‬ ‫پاشکوش‬ ‫پیجکش‬‫ادکط‬ ‫م‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وکش‬ ‫گش‬ ‫ننمرثه‬ ‫تمایطم‬‫شکطو‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫گکط‬ ‫ه‬ ‫اانکش‬ ‫ترشکم‬ ‫پاشکوش‬ ‫ای‬ ‫قک‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ثهکط‬ ‫پی‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ر‬ ‫یکرم‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫پنمک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫شکطور‬ ‫دوننکمن‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫یطکز‬ ‫اشکری‬ ‫اانکش‬ ‫اانش‬ ‫انچ‬ ‫تش‬ ‫پن‬ ‫دط‬ ‫ایجرم‬ ‫پدوه‬ ‫طش‬‫ک‬‫یطک‬ ‫پدکوه‬ ‫س‬‫ز‬ ‫یمرنم‬ ‫گط‬ ‫ه‬ ‫جوشاری‬ ‫ثهط‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ج‬ ‫خال‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫گش‬ ‫پاپ‬ ‫خوانم‬ ‫یخ‬ ‫ثریه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫گش‬ ‫پایپ‬ ‫اجوپ‬.
  8. 8. Page 8 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫اصول‬‫الکتریکی‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫با‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫ناکه‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫قکوس‬arc force‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫ینظکطل‬ ‫تکر‬SMAW‫س‬ ‫دک‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫یفکوذ‬ ‫ثطکزاب‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫نمک‬‫ر‬ ‫نکرپ‬ ‫پنکطل‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫ایجکرم‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫پدکومرر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫ینظطاکریه‬ ‫یودکط‬ ‫یکواب‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ثطزاب‬ ‫انچ‬ ‫ادطن‬‫گکل‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫گکل‬ ‫کهن‬ ‫یفکوذ‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تکوپر‬ ‫نانواخکط‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫ثالنکل‬ ‫یوایم‬ ‫ثه‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫نک‬ ‫صویت‬ ‫انچ‬ ‫پی‬ ‫گنطلن‬‫پاشکو‬ ‫نکرپ‬‫ش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫شکمر‬ ‫یوصکطش‬ ‫ترشکطم‬ ‫پر‬ ‫گک‬ ‫اجدکش‬ ‫ث‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫پدکومرر‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫یاننمکر‬ ‫اکش‬ ‫پاو‬ ‫تش‬ ‫انرینش‬ ‫ترشمن‬‫ثطکز‬ ‫دکط‬‫اب‬arc force‫اپنکر‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫پی‬ ‫یا‬7۰18‫کمریر‬‫ک‬‫ش‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تک‬3۰‫جکوی‬ ‫تخوانطکم‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫صکوییه‬ ‫پی‬ ‫گنطکمن‬ ‫ینظکطل‬‫کل‬‫ک‬‫ثگا‬ ‫کما‬ ‫ث‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫یا‬ ‫اکویس‬ ‫هیک‬ ‫ترشکطم‬ ‫یماشکوش‬ ‫قودکه‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫تش‬ ‫نک‬ ‫هب‬ ‫تک‬ ‫عکالار‬ ‫ترشکطم‬ ‫پاشکوش‬ ‫ی‬‫تکرالی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫گ‬ ‫کوی‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫پاشکطن‬ ‫خوانطکم‬ ‫یک‬ ‫ثگاکل‬ ‫قکوس‬ ‫کرنطچ‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫هثپ‬ ‫اعمکرل‬ ‫تر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پاپر‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ق‬‫کو‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫که‬‫ا‬ ‫دط‬ ‫هث‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ ‫طمب‬ ‫اهک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کودط‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ثگاکل‬ ‫تهکطری‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫قکوس‬ ‫پاشکوچ‬ ‫نمننکطچ‬ ‫قودکه‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫تش‬ ‫ن‬‫اژ‬ ‫پک‬ ‫گنطم‬ ‫ادوفرپر‬ ‫ثگال‬ ‫نر‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رنطچ‬.
  9. 9. Page 9 of 9 ‫ترفندهایی‬‫بدانید‬ ‫باید‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫قکوس‬ ‫تش‬ ‫نک‬ ‫شکوپ‬ ‫کوب‬ ‫ثخ‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ث‬ ‫تکر‬ ‫طهکه‬ ‫ثینر‬ ‫ثطکماب‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫هکراوه‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫اطهط‬ ‫قوس‬ ‫تش‬ ‫ن‬ ‫دوننم‬ ‫ثه‬. ‫یا‬ ‫کوس‬‫ک‬‫ق‬ ‫کول‬‫ک‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫نا‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫کوس‬‫ک‬‫ق‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫پی‬‫کو‬‫ک‬‫ق‬ ‫کول‬‫ک‬ ‫کطل‬‫ک‬‫ینظ‬ ‫کط‬‫ک‬‫ط‬ ‫قرت‬ ‫پن‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫دط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫کما‬‫ک‬‫ای‬ ‫کواب‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫ث‬‫س‬ ‫ت‬ ‫تطشکو‬ ‫قکوس‬ ‫کول‬ ‫اکش‬ ‫ن‬ ‫شکار‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫شکوپن‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫نراکط‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫اننکویی‬ ‫نکر‬ ‫پدومرر‬ ‫پی‬ ‫خ‬ ‫اغ‬‫رشکم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫ش‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫خوان‬ ‫کودط‬‫ک‬ ‫ج‬ ‫کوی‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫رشکش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کالار‬‫ک‬‫ع‬ ‫کوپ‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫خوان‬ ‫یک‬ ‫یااب‬ ‫کوی‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کهاب‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫هونکنش‬‫پ‬‫ی‬ ‫پاشط‬ ‫خوانطم‬ ‫تریناه‬ ‫ش‬ ‫اط‬ ‫جوی‬ ‫رنط‬ ‫ی‬. ‫جوش‬ ‫تکنیک‬‫سرباال‬ ‫یک‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫شکوپن‬ ‫ثکه‬ ‫دفوکش‬ ‫ترال‬ ‫دک‬ ‫جکوی‬ ‫ترشکم‬ ‫تکرال‬ ‫دکمط‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫کرنطچ‬ ‫قهکمط‬ ‫ا‬ ‫گکش‬ ‫جوشکه‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫که‬ ‫گ‬ ‫وی‬‫وب‬ ‫ی‬ ‫کطچ‬‫ک‬‫نم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫پاشکطن‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫یخوانط‬ ‫کوته‬ ‫ث‬ ‫کوی‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫کری‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫یوطجکش‬ ‫پی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کمایپ‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ادکوریمایپ‬ ‫کط‬‫ک‬‫هرا‬ ‫جوشکاری‬‫کالی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اجو‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫گ‬ ‫کوایپ‬‫ک‬‫ث‬ ‫پی‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫اا‬ ‫کوپ‬‫ک‬‫ش‬ ‫کودط‬‫ک‬ ‫ج‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫یای‬ ‫کچ‬‫ک‬‫ان‬ ‫کرم‬‫ک‬‫ایج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کرپ‬‫ک‬‫ن‬ ‫کزاب‬‫ک‬‫ثط‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ی‬ ‫کوپ‬‫ک‬‫ش‬ ‫که‬‫ک‬‫ث‬‫کر‬‫ک‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫جوشکر‬ ‫یکوب‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫ایجکرم‬ ‫پی‬ ‫واط‬ ‫دک‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬ ‫شکوپن‬ ‫پقکط‬ ‫هب‬ ‫ایجکرم‬ ‫یاکرت‬ ‫تکش‬ ‫هومکر‬ ‫ترنکم‬ ‫ادط‬ ‫هن‬ ‫یر‬‫اپ‬ ‫اااوک‬ E6013‫اپنککر‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫ادککط‬ ‫ذگکک‬ ‫تککش‬ ‫م‬ ‫ال‬ ‫گنطککمن‬ ‫ادککوفرپر‬E6010‫ا‬E7018‫پی‬ ‫ادککوفرپر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تکک‬ ‫ترشم‬ ‫یمه‬ ‫ثنردخ‬ ‫ترال‬ ‫د‬ ‫جوشاری‬. ‫سرازیر‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬ ‫کش‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کرال‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کوی‬‫ک‬‫ج‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫د‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫کر‬‫ک‬‫اص‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کم‬‫ک‬‫ترن‬ ‫کاری‬‫ک‬‫جوش‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کطور‬‫ک‬‫ش‬ ‫کچ‬‫ک‬‫ان‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ت‬ ‫کطن‬‫ک‬‫اد‬ ‫نطچ‬‫اپ‬ ‫ک‬‫ک‬‫ااو‬ E6010‫اپنکر‬ ‫اااو‬ ‫گنطکمن‬ ‫ادکوفرپر‬E6013‫ا‬E7018‫یمک‬ ‫یوصکط‬ ‫جوشکاری‬ ‫ا‬ ‫شکطور‬ ‫انکچ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تک‬‫ه‬ ‫شوپ‬.

