Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Last Queen of England free horror audiobooks The Last Queen of England free horror audiobooks | The Last Queen of Engl...
The Last Queen of England While on a visit to London, American genealogist Jefferson Tayte’s old friend and colleague dies...
The Last Queen of England
The Last Queen of England
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Last Queen of England by Steve Robinson free horror audiobooks

5 views

Published on

The Last Queen of England by Steve Robinson free horror audiobooks | The Last Queen of England thriller audiobooks | The Last Queen of England free audio books

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Last Queen of England by Steve Robinson free horror audiobooks

  1. 1. The Last Queen of England free horror audiobooks The Last Queen of England free horror audiobooks | The Last Queen of England thriller audiobooks | The Last Queen of England  free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Last Queen of England While on a visit to London, American genealogist Jefferson Tayte’s old friend and colleague dies in his arms. Before long, Tayte and a truth­seeking historian, Professor Jean Summer, find themselves following a corpse­ridden trail that takes them to the Royal Society of London, circa 1708. What to make of the story of five men of science, colleagues of Isaac Newton and Christopher Wren, who were mysteriously hanged for high treason? As they edge closer to the truth, Tayte and the professor find that death is once again in season. A new killer, bent on restoring what he sees as the true, royal bloodline, is on the loose...as is a Machiavellian heir­hunter who senses that the latest round of murder, kidnapping, and scandal represents an unmissable business opportunity. The Last Queen of England is a racing thriller with a heart­stopping conclusion. It is the third book in the Jefferson Tayte Genealogical Mystery series but can be enjoyed as a stand­alone story.
  3. 3. The Last Queen of England
  4. 4. The Last Queen of England

×