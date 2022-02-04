

I am a certified digital marketer, specializing in Facebook ads campaign Manager offering Facebook ads campaign and FB advertising solutions to fulfil your business plan.







✅ I will for you: ✅



Create Fb ads campaign & Instagram Ads

Research, Plan & Strategy

Create & Setup FB Business page

Setup FB Pixel and Event

Audience Research with Demographic, Interest & Behaviors

Create custom and Lookalike Audience

Ads management





✅ Ads Campaign Type: ✅







Brand Awareness

Website Traffic/Clicks

Conversion Ads

Promote Facebook Page for Like

Post Engagement

Get Video view

Retargeting Ads

Event Promotion





My Working Experiences:







Dropshipping, Camping, Electronics products, Pet's food-accessories, Health products, Local businesses, Affiliate products, Clothing, and Many MORE.



