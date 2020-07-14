Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策 平尾一郎 Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, A*STAR, Singapore 16 July, 2020 HNK 7月例会
ヒトに感染するコロナウイルス COVID-19: SARS-CoV-2 SARS: SARS-CoV MERS: MERS-CoV Cold: 4 types of HCoV
March April May June July Worldwide SARS 2003 Hong Kong SARS 2003 Singapore SARS 2003 China SARS 2003 Feb SARS (2003) vs C...
致死性 高低 ウイルスの変異 ウイルスの致死性は経時的に低下する ★ ▲★ ▲ ▲ ▲ ★ ▲ : 死亡 : 隔離 フェイズ１ 武漢 フェイズ３ 欧米 フェイズ２ アジア フェイズ４ 全世界（アジア）
2020 年 5 月 27 日 Worldometer データ 国名 （環太平洋アジア地域） 報告されている総感 染者数 報告されている総 死亡者数 1 中国 82,993 4,634 2 シンガポール 32,343 23 3 インドネシア 2...
面積 (km2) 人口 COVID-19 報告されてい る死亡者数 100万人当たりの 死亡者数 検査数 東京都 2,194 ~14,000,000 325 23.2 ~3,500 シンガポール 722 ~5,850,000 26 4.4 6,...
シンガポールのCOVID-19感染者数 2月 3月 4月 5月 ６月 ７月 09 July 2020 Wuhan Phase Community 1 Phase Imported Phase Workers' Phase Community 2...
2009: 1st Orange for H1N1 flu 7 Feb. 2020: 2nd Orange for COVID-19
11 pm, 7 Feb. 2020: 2nd Orange for COVID-19 8 Feb. 2020 PM Lee Hsien Long https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNw1pyksKHo
シンガポールのCOVID-19感染者数 2月 3月 4月 5月 ６月 ７月 09 July 2020 Wuhan Phase Community 1 Phase Imported Phase Workers' Phase Community 2...
A*STAR: 21 Jan. –, Development of masks
A*STAR: 21 Jan. – 7 Feb. 2020, Development of PCR test kit 現在は、Fortitude 2.1
17 April 202011 April 2020 8 April 202015 Mar. 2020 27 Mar. 2020 Total cases: 5050 Active cases: 4331 Total deaths: 11 Tot...
シンガポールのCOVID-19感染者数 2月 3月 4月 5月 ６月 ７月 09 July 2020 Wuhan Phase Community 1 Phase Imported Phase Workers' Phase Community 2...
Assume you know N people in your social network Of whom you come into contact with a proportion c while you are infected F...
R0 = 0.8 R0 = 1.2 R0 (アールノート、基本再生産数) ソーシャルディスタンシング（R0=1.2) PCR検査の拡充（4万件/日） 感染者の隔離
シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策 サイエンスに基づく、トップダウンとボトムアップのシステム サイエンスに基づく、具体的な対策 十分な検査・研究と情報の開示（政府（MOH)、病院、大学、研究機関） NCID 2019- A*STAR
Thank you
シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策
シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策
シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策
シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策

17 views

Published on

シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策

  1. 1. シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策 平尾一郎 Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, A*STAR, Singapore 16 July, 2020 HNK 7月例会
  2. 2. ヒトに感染するコロナウイルス COVID-19: SARS-CoV-2 SARS: SARS-CoV MERS: MERS-CoV Cold: 4 types of HCoV
  3. 3. March April May June July Worldwide SARS 2003 Hong Kong SARS 2003 Singapore SARS 2003 China SARS 2003 Feb SARS (2003) vs COVID-19 (2020) Worldwide COVID-19 till 15 March ~15000 ~9000 Worldwide SARS 2003 Nov. 2002-Jul. 2003 Worldwide: 8,096 cases, 774 deaths Singapore: 238 cases, 33 deaths ~12 Jul. 2020 Worldwide: 13,039,853 cases, 571,659 deaths Japan: 21,502 cases, 982 deaths Singapore: 45,961 cases, 26 deaths
  4. 4. 致死性 高低 ウイルスの変異 ウイルスの致死性は経時的に低下する ★ ▲★ ▲ ▲ ▲ ★ ▲ : 死亡 : 隔離 フェイズ１ 武漢 フェイズ３ 欧米 フェイズ２ アジア フェイズ４ 全世界（アジア）
  5. 5. 2020 年 5 月 27 日 Worldometer データ 国名 （環太平洋アジア地域） 報告されている総感 染者数 報告されている総 死亡者数 1 中国 82,993 4,634 2 シンガポール 32,343 23 3 インドネシア 23,165 1,418 4 日本 16,623 846 5 フィリピン 14,669 886 6 韓国 11,265 269 7 マレーシア 7,604 115 8 タイ 3,054 57 9 香港 1,066 4 10 台湾 441 7 11 ベトナム 327 0
  6. 6. 面積 (km2) 人口 COVID-19 報告されてい る死亡者数 100万人当たりの 死亡者数 検査数 東京都 2,194 ~14,000,000 325 23.2 ~3,500 シンガポール 722 ~5,850,000 26 4.4 6,000~ 10,000 12 July 2020 東京都とシンガポールのCOVID-19死亡率の比較
  7. 7. シンガポールのCOVID-19感染者数 2月 3月 4月 5月 ６月 ７月 09 July 2020 Wuhan Phase Community 1 Phase Imported Phase Workers' Phase Community 2 Phase市中感染者数 寮居住の外国人労働者の感染者数 国外からの入国者の感染者数 全感染者数 DOESCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Orange from 7 Feb.
  8. 8. 2009: 1st Orange for H1N1 flu 7 Feb. 2020: 2nd Orange for COVID-19
  9. 9. 11 pm, 7 Feb. 2020: 2nd Orange for COVID-19 8 Feb. 2020 PM Lee Hsien Long https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNw1pyksKHo
  10. 10. シンガポールのCOVID-19感染者数 2月 3月 4月 5月 ６月 ７月 09 July 2020 Wuhan Phase Community 1 Phase Imported Phase Workers' Phase Community 2 Phase市中感染者数 寮居住の外国人労働者の感染者数 国外からの入国者の感染者数 全感染者数 DOESCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Orange from 5 Feb. A*STAR：マスク・PCR等の開発
  11. 11. A*STAR: 21 Jan. –, Development of masks
  12. 12. A*STAR: 21 Jan. – 7 Feb. 2020, Development of PCR test kit 現在は、Fortitude 2.1
  13. 13. 17 April 202011 April 2020 8 April 202015 Mar. 2020 27 Mar. 2020 Total cases: 5050 Active cases: 4331 Total deaths: 11 Total cases: 2,299 Active cases: 1,763 Total deaths: 8 Total cases: 1,623 Active cases: 1,025 Total deaths: 6 Total cases: 732 Active cases: 547 Total deaths: 2 Total cases: 226 Active cases: 121 Total deaths: 0
  14. 14. シンガポールのCOVID-19感染者数 2月 3月 4月 5月 ６月 ７月 09 July 2020 Wuhan Phase Community 1 Phase Imported Phase Workers' Phase Community 2 Phase市中感染者数 寮居住の外国人労働者の感染者数 国外からの入国者の感染者数 全感染者数 Circuit Breaker2-shift system 2-shift system DOESCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Orange from 5 Feb. A*STAR：マスク・PCR等の開発
  15. 15. Assume you know N people in your social network Of whom you come into contact with a proportion c while you are infected For each there is a probability v of virus transmission Each time you ‘try’ to transmit, probability the host is infected is h R0 = N x c x v x h Social and biological factors R0 (アールノート、基本再生産数) R0 = 2
  16. 16. R0 = 0.8 R0 = 1.2 R0 (アールノート、基本再生産数) ソーシャルディスタンシング（R0=1.2) PCR検査の拡充（4万件/日） 感染者の隔離
  17. 17. シンガポールにおけるコロナ対策 サイエンスに基づく、トップダウンとボトムアップのシステム サイエンスに基づく、具体的な対策 十分な検査・研究と情報の開示（政府（MOH)、病院、大学、研究機関） NCID 2019- A*STAR
  18. 18. Thank you

×