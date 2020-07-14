北海道のネウボラ活動とコロナ禍の子育て支援

Successfully reported this slideshow.
活動紹介資料 NPO北海道ネウボラ
Nonprofit organization Hokkaido Neuvola＜NPO北海道ネウボラ＞ President Erina Abe-Goshima＜代表　あべ絵里奈（五嶋）＞
TVH紹介動画 
ネウボラとはアドバイスの場 • フィンランドの妊娠期からの切れ目ない支援の仕組み • 日本で2020年度までに設置するべき、 「子育て世代包括支援センター（日本版ネウボラ）」が 法制度化されている • 母子支援ではなく家族支援
活動の背景 • 日本は世界最先端の少子高齢化を迎えている。 人口減少は特に北海道にとっては深刻な社会問題となっている。 • 日本は子ども虐待死が多い国である。 望まぬ妊娠、出産から子育て期のサポートがないために起こる虐待が多数。 • 日本では核...
私たちの取組 • ＜北海道ネウボラ研究会＞ フィンランドネウボラ、日本版ネウボラである子育て世代包括支援センター、 関連する情報について学ぶ • ＜赤ちゃんひろば各地ネウボラ★MamMamステーション＞ 家族のためのコミュニティの提供：あいの里...
私たちの取り組み “Happy Fam Co.,Ltd”　ハッピー・ファム合同会社との関係性 1. ファミリー支援員の養成と資格認定 2. ファミリー支援員によるネウボラ事業の実践 3. IT事業（AIチャットボット販売代理店、HP作成、ITコ...
２０２０年３～６月 コロナ禍の子育て支援
一斉休校によるリスクへの声明をSNSで発信 ２月
子育て相談の急増から、特設サイト構築 ２日間限定の緊急アンケートを実施 ３月
北海道へアンケート結果と提言書を提出 ３月
こども弁当キャンペーン実施 さらなるアンケート調査 地域、企業、行政の連携により実現 ４月
子育て相談、LINEオンライン相談室が注目 ４月
こども弁当アンケートから 札幌市の感染症対策室へ要望書を提出 ４月
こども弁当キャンペーン第２弾も注目 北海道全域で子どもへの食事支援が増加 ５月
子育て相談を兼ねるイベントを再開 ６月
こども弁当キャンペーンも第４弾へ 休校支援を求め署名活動を展開 ６月
教育機関（全北教組、札教組、高教組）へ 要望書提出 ６月
北海道、札幌市へ再要望書を提出記者会見 ６月
新規事業、プロジェクト続々！ ８月再び記者会見予定！ ７月
×