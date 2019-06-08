Successfully reported this slideshow.
Flutter Google’s Open Source Cross Platform UI ToolKit Presented by Toma Velev
Demo
Write Once - Compile for Platform [X] - Run
Plugins .... https://github.com/flutter/plugins - Official Plugins https://pub.dev/ - Third Party Plugins
Fingers, Stylus, Mouse & Keyboard, Voice, Beyond Different Device Types - Different Input Methods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyFZznAk69U
Flutter SDK https://github.com/flutter/flutter
Skia Graphics Library - Flutter Mobile / Flutter Desktop BSD - C++ Cross Platform Library CPU Drawing Library Steadily int...
Object Oriented, Scripting, Functional, Garbage Collected. Used in ● Flutter Web ● Flutter Dev Stage https://github.com/da...
?. - Null Check Operator var, String, List, and bool int double Function is an Object Mixins are available class Foo<T ext...
Flutter API / Widgets Cupertino Material Common MediaQuery API https://flutter.dev/docs/development/ui/widgets
Flutter Mobile v1.5 - Ready for Production
Flutter Mobile Dev Stage
Flutter Mobile Prod Stage
Flutter Web - (Technical Preview)
Flutter Desktop - (Early Stage)
https://github.com/flutter/flutter/wiki/Custom-Flutter-Engine-Embedders Flutter Embedded - WIP Flutter on Raspberry Pi htt...
https://flutter.dev/docs/development/platform-integration/platform-channels Plugin Development Currently officially suppor...
UI Builders https://flutterstudio.app https://github.com/deven98/MetaFlutter https://norbert515.github.io/widget_maker/web...
Flutter vs Xamarin / React Native / NativeScript / Ionic / Cordova ... State / Render architecture like React Native Fast ...
Who uses it? Google, Alibaba, Many more
