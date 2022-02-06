Shaggy Rugs Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain :- Where to Buy Them ?

Shaggy Rugs is a unique choice when it comes to floor covering. It brings in an element of shag, but with a twist. Shaggy means "old", but this kind of rug is old fashioned and looks like it was worn for decades and then left out in the open without much caring. It is not as popular today as it was in the past, because it is not in vogue or seen as trendy yet. That does not mean that it is no good though, since shaggy rugs have a unique appeal.

