Industrial Pharmacy-I Book with GPAT focused content

Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 2/10: Type II glass containers are: a) Suitabl...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 3/10: In capsule making the bloom strength of ...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 4/10: Choose the wrong statement from the foll...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q.5/10: The Crenulation effect on the cell wall i...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 6/10: Increasing proportion of disperse phase ...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 7/10: The polymorphs exhibit the following dif...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 8/10: When the concentration of an aqueous sod...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 9/10: The general purpose sodalime glass is no...
Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q.10/10: As per definition of D & C act, Gudukhu ...
  1. 1. Textbook of By: Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde In GPAT-2020 11 Questions Were Asked from Industrial Pharmacy-I 5th Sem PCI Syllabus Out of 11 Answers for 10 Questions with Suitable explanation is Covered in this Book Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  2. 2. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 1/10: Relative sweetness of sucrose, to saccharin: a) 1:200 b) 1:500 c) 1:100 d) 1:400 Answer.: 1:500 Chapter: 02 Page No.: 54 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  3. 3. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 2/10: Type II glass containers are: a) Suitable for alkaline solutions b) Most inert glasses & shows high hydrolytic resistance c) Suitable for most acidic & neutral aqueous preparations d) Suitable for non-aqueous preparations Ans.: Suitable for most acidic & neutral aqueous preparations Chapter : 06 Page No. : 433 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  4. 4. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 3/10: In capsule making the bloom strength of gelatin is proportional to mol. weight of gelatin & is a measure of the a) Cohesive strength of the solvent molecules b) Cohesive strength of the cross-linking that occurs between gelatin molecules c) Adhesive strength of gelatin with dipping pins d) Adhesive strength of gelatin with other polymer Ans.: Cohesive strength of the cross-linking that occurs between gelatin molecules Chapter : 06 Page No. : 433 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  5. 5. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 4/10: Choose the wrong statement from the following with regard to amorphous solids : a) Usually they are anisotropic b) They tend to flow when subjected to sufficient pressure c) Considered as super cooled fluids d) They do not have definite melting point Ans.: Usually they are anisotropic Chapter : 01 Page No. : 06 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  6. 6. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q.5/10: The Crenulation effect on the cell wall is caused by _____ solution and this effect is a) Hypertonic; reversible b) Hypotonic; reversible c) Hypotonic; irreversible d) Hypertonic; irreversible Ans.: Hypertonic; reversible Chapter : 06 Page No. : 264 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  7. 7. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 6/10: Increasing proportion of disperse phase of an emulsion by more than 60% may lead to: a) Cracking b) Frothing c) Phase inversion d) Creaming Ans.: Phase inversion Chapter : 03 Page No. : 155 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  8. 8. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 7/10: The polymorphs exhibit the following different properties Except: a) X-ray crystal and diffraction patterns b) Melting points c) Solubilities d) Chemical structures Ans.: Chemical structures Chapter : 01 Page No. : 07 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  9. 9. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 8/10: When the concentration of an aqueous sodium chloride solution has the same colligative properties as the solution in question, the value so obtained is known as: a) Normality b) Isotonicity value c) Molarity d) Molality Ans.: Isotonicity value Chapter : 06 Page No. : 266 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  10. 10. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q. 9/10: The general purpose sodalime glass is not a suitable material for fabricating the container for: a) Parenterals b) Oral solutions c) Liquids for external use d) Dry powders Ans.: Parenterals Chapter : 06 Page No. : 291 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577
  11. 11. Textbook of by Baburao N. Chandakavathe & Shivsharan B. Dhadde GPAT-2020 Q.10/10: As per definition of D & C act, Gudukhu (rubbed against human teeth) is considered as: a) Food b) Drug c) Sweeting gum d) Cosmetic Ans.: Cosmetic Chapter : 08 Page No. : 347 Textbook of Industrial Pharmacy. Studium Press (India) Pvt. Ltd. ISBN 13 :978-93-85046-63-6 Contact: babu41126@gmail.com Mob.: 7588939577

