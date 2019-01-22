Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
audio sex stories online : A Lover's Vow | Erotica
1.
audio sex stories online : A Lover's Vow |
Erotica
Listen to A Lover's Vow and audio sex stories online new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any audio sex stories
online FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
audio sex stories online : A Lover's Vow |
Erotica
She's all he's ever wanted. He's everything she'll ever need.
Business mogul Dalton Granger is as passionate as he is gorgeous, but private investigator Jules Bradshaw won't give
him the time of day. She knows all about the youngest Granger brother-a charming bad boy whose only interest is
playing the field.
But Dalton is more complicated than that, and he's determined to show Jules that behind all the bravado is the honest
heart of a devoted son, brother...and a man whose own life is in peril.
Jules is the only person who can protect Dalton, and they embark on a mission to save his family and his legacy. But
when their late nights in the office turn into early mornings in the bedroom, Jules and Dalton soon realize they have
more at stake than they ever imagined.
3.
audio sex stories online : A Lover's Vow |
Erotica
Written By: Brenda Jackson.
Narrated By: Ron Butler
Publisher: Harlequin Enterprises Limited
Date: July 2017
Duration: 11 hours 20 minutes
4.
audio sex stories online : A Lover's Vow |
Erotica
Download Full Version A Lover's
Vow Audio
OR
Get Books now
Be the first to comment