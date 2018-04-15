Successfully reported this slideshow.
Enforcement of Security Interest under SARFAESI can't be Exercised Arbitrarily to the utter Disadvantage of the Borrower - Dr. Rajeev Babel

My ARTICLE PUBLISHED IN CHARTERED SECRETARY - APRIL 2018 ISSUE:
Rule 8(6) of The SARFAESI Rules prescribes that the
authorised officer shall serve to the borrower a notice of 30 days for sale of the immovable secured assets. Further
Rule 9(1) prescribes that no sale of immovable property shall
take place before the expiry of 30 days from the date on
which the public notice of sale is published in newspapers
or/(and) notice of sale has been served to the borrower.
In the case of Smt. R. Vimala v. State Bank of India, the
High Court of Andhra Pradesh interpreted, Rule 8 and 9 in
relation to counting of 30 days and opined that once there
is an allegation of violation of mandatory provisions and
procedure under a statute, the writ petition is maintainable
as an exceptional case, irrespective of alternative remedy
available. The provisions of the SARFAESI Act, shall not
be in derogation but in addition to any other law for the time
being in force (which include the General Clauses Act and
Indian Limitation Act) unless same is inconsistent with any
other law to say then the provisions of the Act prevails over
the other law inconsistent to it.

