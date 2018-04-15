My ARTICLE PUBLISHED IN CHARTERED SECRETARY - APRIL 2018 ISSUE:

Rule 8(6) of The SARFAESI Rules prescribes that the

authorised officer shall serve to the borrower a notice of 30 days for sale of the immovable secured assets. Further

Rule 9(1) prescribes that no sale of immovable property shall

take place before the expiry of 30 days from the date on

which the public notice of sale is published in newspapers

or/(and) notice of sale has been served to the borrower.

In the case of Smt. R. Vimala v. State Bank of India, the

High Court of Andhra Pradesh interpreted, Rule 8 and 9 in

relation to counting of 30 days and opined that once there

is an allegation of violation of mandatory provisions and

procedure under a statute, the writ petition is maintainable

as an exceptional case, irrespective of alternative remedy

available. The provisions of the SARFAESI Act, shall not

be in derogation but in addition to any other law for the time

being in force (which include the General Clauses Act and

Indian Limitation Act) unless same is inconsistent with any

other law to say then the provisions of the Act prevails over

the other law inconsistent to it.